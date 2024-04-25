Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), the leading database platform, is on a path to deliver its 4th consecutive year of decelerating revenue growth rates. And yet, the stock remains richly priced.

And on top of that, MongoDB's underlying profitability appears to be moderating or even compressing slightly rather than expanding.

Therefore, I fail to see the appeal of paying more than 80x forward non-GAAP operating profits for this stock. Therefore, I'm now moving to the sidelines on this one.

Rapid Recap

In my previous article, titled "Aiming For 28% CAGR This Fiscal Year," I said,

I estimate that MongoDB is priced at 85x next year's forward non-GAAP operating profits. However, I also argue that this valuation is justified given that MongoDB enjoys widespread adoption in cutting-edge technology environments, excelling in areas like cloud-native applications. This investment thesis isn't blemish-free, since, as noted throughout, the stock is not cheap. But altogether, I affirm that there's a lot to like and reaffirm my buy recommendation.

Author's work on MDB

I've been bullish on MongoDB over the past year. And over the past year, this stock has lagged the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Meanwhile, its fundamentals are struggling to keep up with its valuation. Therefore, I'm now moving to the sidelines.

MongoBD's Near-Term Prospects

MongoDB provides database software that helps companies organize, store, and access large amounts of data efficiently. What makes MongoDB unique is its flexible approach, allowing data to be stored in a format called documents, which can vary in structure and be easily accessed by developers. This flexibility makes it popular among businesses looking to manage diverse and rapidly changing data, such as those in technology and finance.

In the near-term, MongoDB faces a key challenge. How does it drive the adoption of its newer products at the same time as it matures its existing offerings? While MongoDB has had success with innovative product releases such as Vector Search and Queryable Encryption, as well as the preview of Atlas Stream Processing, the business has to thread this needle carefully without mishaps, particularly when investors' expectations are so high already.

Given this background, let's now turn to its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Point To 25% CAGR

MDB revenue growth rates

MongoDB was a high-flying stock at one point. Well positioned with an alluring narrative. And now? Well, the narrative, as we've discussed, is still very much intact. But the fundamentals, well, slightly less so.

Here are the indisputable facts.

SA Premium

MongoDB has a long history of consistently guiding low before management drops their actual quarterly revenue growth rates. And therein lies the problem and the allure of backing MongoDB.

However, even if we presume that this is, in fact, the likely scenario, and we incorporate this into MongoDB's guidance, the business is probably growing around 25% CAGR this year. This is down from the 31% CAGR reported in the previous year. Those are facts.

Even if MongoDB delivers 28% CAGR in fiscal 2025, that's still a deceleration from the previous year, which was a deceleration from the year before that and a deceleration from the year before that. All in all, this will be the 4th consecutive year of revenue growth rate deceleration.

MDB Stock Valuation -- 85x Forward Non-GAAP Operating Profits

This aspect is contentious. But I know from experience that valuations don't appear to matter in the short term. But they do absolutely matter in holding periods longer than 6 months.

My typical holding period is about 12 to 18 months, so I need to know that what I buy makes sense. And I'm not convinced that buying MDB now makes all that much sense. At least to me.

Consider this. Last year's fiscal Q1 2024 saw MongoDB's non-GAAP profitability reach 12%. This time around, fiscal Q1 2025 guidance points to approximately 6% non-GAAP operating margins. That's half the operating profit margin of the same period a year ago, with arguably less revenue growth relative to the same period a year ago, at about 25% y/y growth versus 29% recorded in the prior year.

That being said, for the year as a whole, MongoDB is guiding for approximately 13% non-GAAP operating margins. Similarly, given that MongoDB just ended fiscal 2024 with 16% non-GAAP operating margins, the fact that management is only going to reach 13% non-GAAP operating margins is rather unimpressive.

Once again, even if we are banking on management being highly conservative with its guidance, this means that investors are having to 'bake in' that rosy upside, to make the valuation work.

With so many stocks now look particularly attractive, why would I put my hard-earned capital into MDB at more than 80x forward non-GAAP operating profits?

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, after thorough consideration of MongoDB's valuation, I find myself moving to the sidelines on this stock. Despite the undeniable appeal of MongoDB's innovative products and its position in cutting-edge technology environments, the decelerating revenue growth rates coupled with rich valuation metrics give me pause.

Therefore, with other promising opportunities available in the market right now, together with a mindful need for a prudent approach to my portfolio, I'm sticking to the sidelines.