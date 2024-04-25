Satoshi-K

Elevator Pitch

I rate PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) [TEL:PM] shares as a Hold. My prior November 27, 2023 update was focused on the company's wireless and data center businesses.

This write-up analyzes the home broadband business' mid-to-long term prospects and PHI's 2024 EBITDA guidance. I like the company's recent moves to grow its home broadband business, such as the acquisition of a stake in another broadband company and the introduction of new fiber broadband plans. On the other hand, I take the view that there are downside risks associated with PLDT's Q1 2024 and full-year financial performance. As such, I stick to a Hold rating for PHI.

Home Broadband Business

PLDT's home broadband business is the Philippines' market leader with 3.1 million subscribers as of end-2023 as indicated in its 20-F filing.

The near-term outlook for PHI's home broadband operations is unfavorable, but this business has good growth potential for the intermediate-to-long term.

At its FY 2023 earnings briefing in March this year, PLDT revealed that its "home broadband revenues rose by only 1%" in the previous year because of the drag from "legacy non-fiber revenues." The company also indicated at its most recent fiscal year earnings call that "legacy non-fiber revenues" will continue to be "replaced by the new data and broadband services" in 2024. This is expected to have a "negative" impact on the home broadband business' overall performance this year.

On the flip side, PHI emphasized at the March 2024 results briefing that "there are unserved and underserved markets in the home broadband space." This suggests that PLDT's home broadband business has significant growth opportunities in the long run.

It is worth noting that the company has recently taken actions to grow its home broadband business.

PLDT issued an announcement in February 2024 disclosing that it bought a 34.9% stake in Radius Telecom, which owns "fiber facilities that span 150 enterprise buildings, 200+ residential multi-dwelling units, and 200+ villages." In this announcement, the company explained that the latest stake acquisition was made with the aim to "fortify PLDT's market position and increase its market share through a harmonious integration of solution capabilities and market coverage."

Notably, the fiber sub-segment of PHI's home broadband business grew by a strong +9% (source: earnings transcript) in FY 2023. As such, it makes a lot of sense for PLDT to leverage on inorganic means to expand its fiber broadband revenues.

A February 2, 2024 BusinessWorld news report also cited comments from "China Bank Capital Corp. Managing Director" suggesting that "PLDT may fully acquire Radius" sometime in the future. Assuming that PHI does eventually buy over the remaining 64.1% equity interest in Radius Telecom, this will put PLDT in an even better position to grow its presence in the home broadband market by capitalizing on Radius' fiber assets with full control.

Separately, PHI revealed the "launch of its ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber Plans" boasting "maximum speeds of 10 Gbps" with its February 21, 2024 press release. PLDT mentioned at its FY 2023 earnings call that the new "ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber Plans" is part of the company's plans to "target the different segments of that (home broadband) market."

According to a February 2024 news article published in the Philippine Daily Inquirer, PHI's "10-gigabit plan is about 29 times more expensive than the (entry-level) 200-Mbps plan." In other words, the profitability of PLDT's broadband business could improve going forward. This assumes that the company is successful in signing on new home broadband subscribers for the new fiber plans, which are priced at a higher level.

In a nutshell, I have a positive view of the broadband business' medium-to-long term growth prospects.

2024 EBITDA Guidance

The sell side's consensus 2024 EBITDA growth forecast is weaker than the company's EBITDA expansion guidance for this year. This implies that the market thinks that certain downside risks might materialize for PLDT in the current year.

PHI has guided for a "mid-single digit" percentage increase in its EBITDA for full-year fiscal 2024 as per its management comments at the FY 2023 results briefing last month. In contrast, the analysts are projecting a +2.0% (source: S&P Capital IQ) or a low-single digit percentage growth in PLDT's 2024 EBITDA.

At its latest fiscal year earnings briefing, PLDT noted that the achievement of the company's 2024 financial guidance is dependent on the "continued increases in data broadband revenues" and a "tight management of costs."

An early-April, Bloomberg News commentary highlighted that "the Philippines trimmed its economic growth forecasts for this year and next amid stubborn inflation." Specifically, the mid-point of the country's 2024 GDP growth forecast was lowered from 7.0% to 6.5%. This Bloomberg article also made reference to the Philippines president's comments that "inflation remains the country's biggest problem."

Taking into account weaker economic growth expectations and inflationary pressures in the Philippines, it is reasonable to think that PHI might struggle to meet its FY 2024 financial guidance. The company's estimated Q1 2024 earnings announcement date is May 7, and there is a risk of PLDT reporting below-expectations first quarter results for the same reasons.

Final Thoughts

On the positive side of things, the growth prospects for PHI's home broadband business are favorable. On the negative side of things, PLDT's first quarter and full-year results might fall short of expectations.

Also, the stock is fairly valued based on a comparison of the company's operating earnings multiple and operating profit growth outlook. Specifically, PHI's consensus next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiple and the company's FY 2024-2026 EBITDA CAGR forecast were 5.5 times and 4.7%, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. In other words, both its EV/EBITDA ratio and its projected EBITDA growth rate are at a mid-single digit level. This is similar to the way that a stock with a Price-to-Earnings Growth, or PEG, ratio of 1 is deemed to be trading at fair value because its P/E multiple is equal to its earnings growth rate.