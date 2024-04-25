Whitecap Resources: A New Record Production In Q1 And Healthy Funds Flow

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP:CA) is a mid-cap Canadian oil & natural gas producer. I have covered the company quarterly over the last couple of years, and the prior articles can be found here.

The company released the quarterly result for Q1 2024 yesterday after the close and there will be a conference call later today. This article will primarily cover the quarterly result together with my general thoughts on the company.

Figure 1 - Source: Koyfin

The performance of Whitecap has been roughly flat over the last 6 months, trailing peers slightly. Considering how weak natural gas prices have been during this period and the fact that 34% of production last year came from natural gas, the stock price has held up well in my view.

Figure 2 - Source: Whitecap Q4-23 MDA

Whitecap did in conjunction with the Q1 result increase the annual production guidance by 2,000 boe/d to an average production of 167,000-172,000 boe/d in 2024, with 64% coming from liquids and consequently 36% from natural gas. The mid-point of the production guidance implies an 8% growth rate compared to 2023. The capex budget is unchanged at C$0.9B to C$1.1B.

Q1 2024 Result

The average production during Q1 2024 was 169,660 boe/d, which was a new quarterly record, and the same was true for production per share given that there has been no change to the basic share count during Q1. However, while the production growth per share has been excellent over the last few years, we have also seen the liquids percentage drifting lower during this time.

Figure 3 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports Figure 4 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports

The overall realized price for Whitecap was down to C$56/boe in Q1 due to marginally lower benchmark oil prices and weak natural gas prices. The current weakness in natural gas prices is mostly in the front-months though, as the coming winter futures prices are less extreme, and 2025 futures prices are much better.

Figure 5 - Source: gasalberta.com

The combination of a very good production volume and a decent realized sales price led Whitecap to still have healthy funds flow of C$384M in Q1, even if that is down 17% compared to the C$462M in Q4 2023. Free cash flow was marginally negative in the quarter, but I wouldn't read too much into that. It was primarily because a disproportional amount of the annual capital expenditures, C$393M, was spent in Q1.

Figure 6 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports

Given that Whitecap pays an attractive monthly dividend, equal to about C$108M per quarter, the company did see the net debt increase some in Q1. It now stands at C$1,495M, even if that is down substantially from the peak levels seen following the XTO Energy Canada acquisition in 2022 of over C$2B, and represent a very manageable net debt to EBITDA of 0.7.

Figure 7 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports

Operating netback has been relatively stable around C$35/boe over the last year, with Q1 coming in at C$31/boe. This is a respectable figure, but probably somewhere in the middle of the range compared to peers, where more oil-weighted peers are likely to report a netback above C$40/boe in the most recent quarter.

Figure 8 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports

Valuation & Conclusion

Based on the latest stock price and financials as of Q1 2023, Whitecap is trading with a 2024 free cash flow yield of 11% using market cap, a WTI price of $80/bbl, and a conservative natural gas price. The dividend yield is still very attractive at 6.8% with monthly distributions.

Figure 9 - Source: Company Estimates

The valuation is attractive compared to the overall market, even with a substantially more conservative oil price, and I do think Whitecap is likely to do reasonably well over the next few years. With that said, based on 2024 cash flow at least, the yield does not stand out compared to peers.

One of the most attractive features of Whitecap is that the company has managed to grow production and especially production per share over time. So, if the company can continue to do so, which I don't doubt, the cash flow multiple is likely to improve in a couple of years. There is also upside potential if natural gas prices were to rebound going forward. It is worth noting that much of the growth until 2030 is expected to come from the West Division, which in turn only has about 40% of production coming from liquids.

Figure 10 - Source: Whitecap Quarterly Reports

I continue to be neutral on Whitecap stock, as the near-term cash flow multiple does not stand out, at least on a relative basis and the decreasing percentage of production coming from liquids is a less desirable feature in my view.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.