Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) recently published its first quarter 2024 results which disappointed the market.

That said, I do see the light at the end of the tunnel with demand visibility improving and the inventory destocking approaching the end.

In the US, while the company continues to under-ship in the region and the region continues to be weak, there is positive commentary by California installers about their ability to sell, improvement in revenue in March, among other things.

In Europe, Enphase Energy is starting to see some pockets of strength in Germany and France, while I expect the Netherlands to improve in the second quarter.

Enphase Energy's competitive position continues to be strong even amidst a very challenging market, as it continued to see strong and stable market share for its microinverters and batteries.

The company's ability to generate positive free cash flows and profitability during the depths of the down cycle is testament to the quality of the company and why it should be a core holding in the renewable energy space.

I'll first share more about the first quarter 2024 results and guidance for the next quarter.

Thereafter, I will go deeper into the market trends by geography, progress on product and market expansion, manufacturing footprint and the competitive position of the company, among others.

I have previously written extensively about Enphase Energy on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. Since the earlier article, I am even more convinced that we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel as there are multiple data points suggesting things are stabilizing or improving for the company.

Q1'24 Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $263 million, down 13% sequentially. Revenues came in 6% below consensus expectations, which were at $281 million. Enphase Energy shipped 604 megawatts of microinverters and 75.5 megawatt hours of IQ Batteries in the quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell to 46.2% in the first quarter of 2024, down from 50.3% in the prior quarter, mainly due to lower benefit from IRA as the company prioritized reducing its factory inventory in the US. Excluding the IRA benefit, the non-GAAP gross margin would have been 41%, down from 41.8% in the prior quarter due to lower volume.

Non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $83 million, down 8% sequentially. This is largely attributed to the restructuring plan that was announced earlier, where it announced cutting of its workforce and reducing its worldwide microinverter capacity in the near-term.

As a result, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.35 per share, down 35% from the prior quarter. This was 17% below consensus expectations of $0.42 EPS.

Summary of 1Q24 earnings results (Enphase Energy)

Guidance

In the first quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy's end customer demand was $376 million, while it reported revenues of $263 million, meaning it under-shipped by $113 million.

Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2024 to be between $290 million to $330 million. At the midpoint, this was 12% lower than consensus expectations of $351 million.

In the second quarter of 2024, management expects end customer demand to be $400 million, and at the midpoint of the revenue guidance of $310 million, this implies a further $90 million of under-shipment in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 44% to 47% including the net IRA benefit, and 39% to 42% excluding the net IRA benefit. Net IRA benefit for the second quarter is expected to be between $14 million and $17 million based on 500k shipments of microinverters made in the US, while the company expects to increase shipments of microinverters made in the US to two-thirds of its total microinverter shipments in the second half of 2024. This will provide strong tailwinds to gross margins in the second half in my view.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to come in between $78 million and $82 million.

What does this all mean?

Recall in my previous earnings analysis for Enphase Energy, this was what I said was expected:

For Q1'24, management plans to under-ship by $130 million to continue to reduce channel inventory, and in Q2'24, the plan is to under-ship as well, but at a significantly reduced level. Thus, Enphase Energy expects the channel to be normalized by the end of Q2'24. Based on the commentary, the significantly reduced under-shipments in Q2'24 implies Q1'24 will likely be the bottom for the company.

The first point to note is that while the plan was to under-ship by $130 million in the first quarter, in reality, the company under-shipped by $113 million, slightly falling short of that target. This shortfall was due to softer demand in the quarter than expected.

The second point to note is that management is cautiously optimistic that things are starting to turn for the company and that the first quarter is the bottom quarter. The trends for both non-California states and California is picking up, as I will elaborate in greater detail below, Europe is improving and showing relative strength.

In the words of CEO Badri Kothandaraman during the earnings call:

We have been managing through a period of slowdown in demand. We believe Q1 was the bottom quarter. Europe has already begun to recover, and we expect the non-California states to bounce back in Q2. California is becoming less of a wild card, and we expect demand to stabilize and increase in the back half of 2024.

When you put both the first and second points together, I think what we are seeing is that while demand was softer than expected in the first quarter, management is seeing sufficient pockets of growth in the second quarter to have confidence in the call that the first quarter is likely the bottom quarter for the company and that the company will pivot to growth from here.

The channel inventory for batteries is already almost normalized as of the first quarter of 2024.

Profitability and cash flows

While Enphase Energy has been experiencing a very challenging market since the first half of 2023, I am of the view that the management team has executed well amidst the current market conditions.

As can be seen below, while the return on equity and return on invested capital for Enphase Energy has been falling since the peak in the second quarter of 2023, the company continues to command a premium profitability profile over its closest competitor, SolarEdge (SEDG).

ROE and ROIC profile of Enphase Energy and SolarEdge (Author generated)

The management team of Enphase Energy has executed well in the cyclical downturn of the market because it has maintained strong profitability and free cash flow through it all despite efforts to reduce channel inventory in the past few quarters.

Now that Q1'24 is expected to be the bottom, with a return on equity of 29% and return on invested capital of 9% being at the depths of the cyclical weakness just shows you the strength of the business model and the management team.

Enphase Energy is still generating positive free cash flows of $49 million in the first quarter when it is expected to be the bottom quarter for the company, with cash on its balance sheet of $1.6 billion.

With a $1 billion share repurchase program approved in 2023, Enphase Energy was able to generate shareholder return by repurchasing around 332k shares at an average price of $126.21 in the first quarter.

All in all, I continue to like the highly profitable and cash flow generative nature of Enphase Energy's business, and even at the depths of the cyclical downturn, the company is able to demonstrate this and add value to shareholders.

Manufacturing footprint

In the first quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy shipped 506k microinverters from its US contract manufacturing facilities, which of course, qualifies for the attractive 45X production tax credits.

When these manufacturing facilities are fully ramped, management expects to have 7.25 million global manufacturing capacity per quarter, of which 5 million will be in the US.

For the second quarter, management expects to ship about half a million of microinverters for its US contract manufacturing facilities. While this may be on the low end, I expect this to grow rapidly when the market recovers, but the main priority here should be to reduce factory inventory in the current market environment.

For IQ batteries, as I have mentioned before, Enphase Energy has two cell pack suppliers in China that will provide sufficient capacity for the ramp in 2024, and there is a battery manufacturing capability that the company is planning in the US in the third quarter of 2024.

Market trends by geography

In the first quarter of 2024, the US contributed 57% of total revenues while international revenues contribute 43% of total revenues.

In terms of the market trends by region, I think that we are starting to see some green shoots in Europe and non-California states in the US.

Within the US, revenue fell 34% sequentially, which was a result of intentional under-shipping to end markets to reduce channel inventory. Sell-through of microinverters and batteries in the US fell by 23% from the prior quarter.

For non-California states, sell-through was down 21% in the first quarter, with both microinverter and batteries being down a similar amount due to seasonality. Non-California states are expected to bounce back in the second quarter, as the company can see the improvement in the sell-through data points in the last month compared to what they saw before that.

In California, sell-through was down 30% from the prior quarter, with sell-through of microinverters down 37% and batteries down 18% due to the net energy metering ("NEM") 3 transition.

I will first delve into NEM 3.0 before going into Europe because the color that management was able to provide here is useful, in my view.

Management has been in California, visiting more than 25 installers in the first quarter, to understand how they are coping. While I am not surprised that their businesses have come down by more than 50% from the highs, I am surprised by how fast they are adapting to become leaner and better at selling NEM 3.0, and better at selling batteries.

More importantly, most of these installers actually claimed that they saw stronger sales in March compared to January and February. Thus, I quote what was mentioned in the earnings call about NEM 3.0 in the earnings call by CEO Badri Kothandaraman:

I came away feeling that we are beginning to climb out of the bottom and we should get back to growth shortly.

For Enphase Energy, given that with NEM 3.0, the battery attach rate is more than 90% compared to NEM 2.0's attach rate of 15%, the average revenue per NEM 3.0 system is 1.5 times its average NEM 2.0 system.

I think this higher attach rate and higher average revenue per NEM 3.0 system will also further stabilize and then subsequently, increase, its California revenues, especially in the second half of the year.

Things are starting to look good in Europe as revenues increased 70% from the prior quarter. This was contributed by both improvement in the channel inventory in Europe, along with launching of new products in the region. As a whole, the Europe region saw sell-through of microinverters increase by 7% in the first quarter relative to the prior quarter, and sell-through of batteries increased by 28% in the first quarter relative to the prior quarter.

In Europe, Enphase Energy's three key markets are Netherlands, France and Germany, all of which stabilized in the first quarter.

In the Netherlands, recall that the Dutch Senate decided to support NEM, thereby providing customers in Netherlands access to the current benefits of NEM.

While the overall sell-through in the Netherlands was down 4% in the first quarter from the prior quarter, we saw the market further stabilize in the first quarter and management is encouraged by the improvement in the demand landscape after the government's decision to support NEM. As a result, I would expect that the microinverter sell-through in the Netherlands to increase in the second quarter.

Both France and Germany saw strength, with sell-through increasing by 13% and 28% from the prior quarter respectively. In France, higher utility rates contributed to the strength in the quarter, but management continues to see a long runway for the market due to low solar penetration. Germany was the strongest market for Enphase Energy this quarter, and the company plans to launch its three-phase battery solution and home energy management software in Germany later in 2024.

New products and new markets

While the market downturn has been a difficult one for Enphase Energy, the company has not slowed down the pace of launch of new products and entering of new markets.

Within the battery product segment, the company's third-generation IQ Battery 5P has been very well received and with growing battery adoption rates, Enphase Energy is well positioned to benefit from that.

The company has been launching its batteries in many new countries across Europe and shipped its first IQ Batteries to Italy in the first quarter.

The gross margins on batteries are expected to improve through 2024, due to lower cell pack costs, lower battery microinverter costs due to IRA benefit from US manufacturing, and lower costs from an improved battery architecture.

The company will launch the third-generation IQ Battery 5P in more countries in Europe and Asia with our third-generation battery. Enphase Energy is already planning to pilot the fourth generation battery later in 2024, which has an even better cost structure and form factor.

Within the microinverter product segment, the IQ8 family of microinverters are now already in 24 countries, with more planned expansion into countries in Europe and Asia in 2024. This is on top of the recently launched IQ Combiner Lite for social housing units in the Netherlands.

Enphase Energy just started shipping IQ8P microinverters, which are its highest powered microinverters meant for high-power panels for both residential and commercial applications, to Thailand and the Philippines in the first quarter, and also, it is shipping IQ8P microinverters to Mexico and India in the quarter.

The small commercial variant of the IQ8P microinverter with the new three-phase cabling system was launched in North America in December 2023, and the company is seeing good early adoption.

The IQ9 microinverters with gallium nitride is another exciting new product launch for Enphase Energy. This new generation of microinverter is expected to bring about higher power at lower costs, and it is expected to be launched in the first half of 2025. Apart from the product innovation involved that will drive demand, the IQ9 microinverter will also cater to two markets, the residential market and the three-phase small commercial markets.

Within the EV charging product segment, the IQ Smart EV charger was launched in the US and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the team will be launching smart EV chargers for the European market in 2024. On top of that, Enphase Energy continues to work on its bidirectional EV charger, which is expected to be launched in 2025.

Within the energy management software segment, the company launched the Enphase Power Control software in North America. This software can dynamically control the power that is produced by the Enphase system. This gives installers more flexibility in the system design when building larger systems and avoid costly main panel upgrades, while still meeting the utility and national electric code requirements. Enphase Energy will continue to launch new software in the Netherlands and Germany that is meant to help homeowners in Europe maximize ROI and reduce payback period.

Stable market share

Market share and competitive positioning is something I focus on when looking at Enphase Energy earnings.

While the company is experiencing a cyclical downturn, if its competitive positioning remains strong, the overall fundamentals of the company remains sound.

For Enphase Energy, in the US, the market share for its microinverters and batteries remain stable based on internal and third-party data.

The strong market share that it has maintained demonstrates the strong value proposition that Enphase Energy brings to customers, with its extensive installer network, growing product portfolio and relentless focus on product innovation.

In Europe, the company has been employing the same successful strategy it employed in the US to grow market share.

Management shared that they have seen a shift away from loans and towards lease and PPAs.

Valuation

Financials

I have made some adjustments to my five-year financial forecasts for Enphase Energy to take a more conservative approach for the second half of 2024 and beyond.

Previously, I forecasted the average year-on-year decline from Q4'23 to Q2'24 to be around 49% and that Q3'24 revenue was forecasted to fall moderately to 5%, and in Q4'24, I expect revenues to pivot to growth and grow 70% from the prior year.

I now assume Q3'24 revenue to fall by a larger 20% and that the growth pivot in Q4'24 to be around 80%, thereby bringing the 2024 revenue forecast down by about 8%.

This revision in the financial forecasts makes the numbers more conservative for more downside protection.

Summary of my Enphase Energy financial forecasts (Author generated)

Intrinsic value

Using a discounted cash flow model, assuming a terminal multiple of 20x and cost of equity of 12%, my intrinsic value for Enphase Energy is $136.

This is down 6% from my previous intrinsic value of $145 as a result of the revision to the five-year financial forecasts.

My entry price for Enphase Energy is $109, which is at a 20% discount to the intrinsic value.

The 20% discount to the intrinsic value is to ensure sufficient margin of safety, and even after revising the financial forecasts downwards, Enphase Energy still looks attractive from a risk reward perspective.

Price targets

My 1-year and 3-year price target for Enphase Energy is $135 and $194 respectively.

The 1-year price target is based on 30x 2025 P/E discounted back by one year, and the 3-year price target is based on 30x 2026 P/E.

That said, it does look like these price targets could be conservative if Enphase Energy continues to execute well or if the markets strengthen more than expected.

Conclusion

Do I know for certain if the first quarter was the bottom quarter for Enphase Energy?

I don't think even the management team knows for certain if it was the bottom quarter.

However, all signs are pointing to the fact that we are seeing market trends improving not just in Europe, but also in the US.

While the company was able to demonstrate profitability and positive free cash flows even amidst such a cyclical downturn, I expect that when the cycle turns, the company will be well positioned for further margin expansion given the multiple levers to pull like the IRA benefits, improvement in battery gross margins, amongst others.

If anything, the business fundamentals of Enphase Energy are actually improving, with strong and stable market share in the US and growing market share in Europe, along with continued expansion into new markets and launch of new products.

Importantly, we are also starting to lap the start of the decline in revenues, which began in the third quarter of 2023, which means that the low base effect starts to kick in, further adding to the bull case.

Whether the bottom is in the first quarter or second quarter of 2024, I do know that things are starting to turn for the company, and at the current share price, the risk reward perspective looks attractive for me to want to buy the stock.