Enphase Energy: Seeing The Sunlight At The End Of The Tunnel

Simple Investing
Summary

  • Enphase Energy's first quarter 2024 results disappointed the market, but there are signs of improvement in demand visibility and inventory destocking.
  • I expect Europe and non-California states to improve in the second quarter, while California will be less of a wildcard going forward.
  • The company continues to generate positive profits and free cash flow even at the depths of the industry downturn.
  • ENPH's competitive position remains strong, with a stable market share for its microinverters and batteries.
  • The company continues to launch new products and expand to new markets despite being in an industry downturn.
Solar panels at dusk

Justin Paget

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) recently published its first quarter 2024 results which disappointed the market.

That said, I do see the light at the end of the tunnel with demand visibility improving and the inventory destocking approaching the end.

Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

