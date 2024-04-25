Andreus

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) released its latest earnings last week and the stock is starting to create value based on future growth.

Iridium beats estimates for total revenue

Iridium released its first quarter earnings on Apr. 18, with the company beating expectations for revenue. Iridium reported EPS of $0.16 which was in line with analysts’ expectations. Revenue of $203.85 million was higher than estimates of $193.75 million, due to strong service revenue growth and additional subscribers.

Iridium stock is now up 17.79% over the last week as of Tuesday’s close. The company is still down 57% over the last year but could close that gap in upcoming quarters.

"Continued strong service revenue growth fueled Iridium's business results in the first quarter," said CEO, Matt Desch. "Subscriber growth and demand for Iridium's mission-critical applications are driving new service development and free cash flow," he added.

Commercial service revenue makes up 60% of overall sales and was up $122.1 million, or 8% from a year ago. The company had 2,188,000 billable subscribers, compared to 1,912,000 a year ago.

Improving free cash flow and a first-ever acquisition

With underlying growth, management was confident enough to complete the company’s first-ever acquisition on April 2.

Iridium closed an acquisition of Satelles creating the market leader in secure satellite-based time and location services, which are used for GPS and GNSS systems. Renamed Satellite Time and Location (STL), the service is now part of the Iridium portfolio, which is now incorporated by 500 partners globally. Notably, STL is used by 5G base stations and data centers, which are both growth areas for technology applications. The company’s solutions are also suitable for maritime and aviation uses.

"The initial feedback we've gotten from partners in the short time since the initial announcement has made us even more excited about Iridium STL's potential. We're ready to step on the gas and expand the availability of Iridium STL to markets around the world," said Iridium CEO, Matt Desch.

The company did not provide estimates for revenue or earnings improvements, but the service could be rolled out among the current user base easily, due to its low-cost hardware, which does not require outdoor antennas.

This was shown with a new five-year contract which the company announced a week later with L3Harris Technologies (LHX). Iridium will deliver the STL service to more than three dozen L3Harris facilities and a similar number of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facilities throughout the U.S.

Further contracts are likely to be coming, which could put the company on a stronger footer than current full-year guidance.

Future outlook and valuation for Iridium

Government service revenue was flat at $26.5 million in the first quarter, due to a fixed contractual rate in its EMSS Contract. Under the terms of the multi-year EMSS agreement, Iridium's fixed-price rate will increase from Sept. 15 this year.

Management guidance in its first quarter results saw service revenue growth between 4% and 6% for the full year. Full-year 2024 EBITDA is expected to be between $460 million and $470 million. However, it is possible that new STL contract wins can add to this number.

Taxes are expected to be less than $10 million per year from 2024 through 2026, but the company expects the longer-term cash tax rate to move closer to the statutory rate in 2028. That still gives the company time to use the increased cash, and it plans to reduce its net leverage to less than 2.5 times from the end of 2026 and below 2.0 times EBITDA by the end of the decade, including completion of the ongoing share repurchase program and future dividend payments.

Iridium paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on March 28, 2024, and the company plans to increase the quarterly dividend to $0.14 per share, starting in the second quarter of 2024.

The current valuation of the company is a price/earnings ratio of 135x, but a forward P/E ratio of around 32x makes the company more attractive going forward.

IRDM Financials (Seeking Alpha)

Revenues at the company continue to outperform the cost of revenues due to a low, fixed-cost infrastructure. Continued growth could see the company advance its plans on leverage, while the dividend yield will get more attractive.

In its 2023 annual report, the company noted a 15% compound annual growth rate in its subscriber base over the last few years.

IRDM Growth Rates (IRDM Annual Report 2023)

Another future growth opportunity for IRDM is still in mobile devices, which was also noted in the annual report. More than 900,000 devices use the company's network, a subscriber base that has grown at a 37% compound annualized rate over the last five years.

Last year, the company announced a partnership to integrate its technology into premium smartphones. However, that has taken longer than expected due to industry and regulatory feedback.

"The preference is for standards-based technology that can be broadly leveraged across a range of industrial and consumer devices. We believe broadening our aperture to include standards-based solutions will attract new business partners to Iridium’s ecosystem and encourage the development of services and use cases that leverage Iridium’s global technology," the report stated.

"We want Iridium’s real-time, global services to become commonplace in smartphone applications and eventually migrate to other mainstream consumer devices, like watches, tablets, laptops, and vehicles."

That could make the current stock price attractive for continued subscriber growth, the new STL offering and a potentially big use case for devices in the future.

Downside risks to the investment idea

The company could have a large runway for mobile devices if partners and regulators get on board but it is still further down the line.

The near-term risk would be a slowdown in subscriber growth that could affect profits and the company still leveraged at 3X EBITDA. That could hurt the share price if management were forced to cut the dividend or scrap share repurchases.