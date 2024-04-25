Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hershey: My 'Dark' Hypothesis On The Cocoa Market Boom (Rating Upgrade)

Apr. 25, 2024 7:20 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY) Stock
Brett Ashcroft Green
Summary

  • As a self-proclaimed dark chocolate lover, the bitter stuff with 70+% cocoa content, I've recently observed some strange goings-on during my recent dark chocolate bar purchases.
  • A recent explosion of independent dark chocolate brands may have contributed greatly to cocoa bean demand.
  • I've noticed a recent "blow out" sale due to some discontinued dark chocolate bars at local grocery chains, indicating difficulty in the chocolate industry, especially amongst "fair trade", organic brands.
  • With some sources claiming big name milk chocolate makers like Hershey use just enough cocoa solids per bar to meet US standards for "chocolate", dark chocolate producers may have put themselves in a box, needing several times the cocoa solids per bar as a Hershey or Nestlé.
  • Difficulty in the dark chocolate segment may be foretelling of a cocoa market top.

Dark chocolate bars, cocoa pods and cocoa powder on rustic wooden table.

fcafotodigital

Observation of a dark chocolate lover

As a proud owner of Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) stock, having last covered it in December 2023, I deal with the question daily in the back of my head, when will the cocoa

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. My working background is in private CRE financing. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

