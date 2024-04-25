Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Xerox Holdings: Hitting FY24 Guide Seems Unlikely

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
998 Followers

Summary

  • XRX is expected to miss its FY24 guidance due to fundamental challenges and a lack of positive turnaround in its core print business.
  • The company's 1Q24 performance was poor, with declining revenues and missed earnings estimates.
  • The guidance for revenue growth and EBIT margin expansion for the rest of the year is unlikely to be achieved, leading to a further decline in valuation.

Worker printing t-shirt in embroidery and fabric printing factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) in January 2023, in which I recommended a sell rating as the business is still being challenged fundamentally and facing strong growth headwinds, this post is

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
998 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News