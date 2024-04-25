Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: An Undervalued Media Giant That Could Dominate Streaming

Gerritjan Boeve profile picture
Gerritjan Boeve
154 Followers

Summary

  • Max is likely to be in the top 3 streaming services globally. A significant opportunity with an estimated total addressable market of more than 800 million households.
  • Value investors including Seth Klarman have purchased big stakes in recent years. Michael Burry bought a stake as recent as Q4 2023.
  • Even though unpopular, current leadership is executing well and has significant skin in the game.
  • Advertising spending is forecasted to be significantly stronger in 2024 on the back of the presidential elections and the Olympics.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery’s current valuation is very attractive. Even without top-line growth, Warner Bros. Discovery could return 20-25% annually just by paying down debt.

Symbol of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Jacek_Sopotnicki

Investment Thesis

After falling 65% since April 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) valuation is at an all-time low. A forward FCF yield of ~25% and the huge potential of its streaming service Max provide us with a compelling entry point.

This article was written by

Gerritjan Boeve profile picture
Gerritjan Boeve
154 Followers
Dutch value investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News