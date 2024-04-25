mozcann

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock when I wrote about it in January of this year, as I was worried about the valuation that STX was trading at. The forward EBITDA valuation was near all-time high. Any form of mean reversion would be a headwind to returns. As expected, this did happen, where valuation has continued to trend down since January to the current 14x forward EBITDA (share price fell ~10% since my coverage). Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a hold rating. My key update to my thesis is that valuation has definitely gotten cheaper and that the fundamental outlook has gotten even brighter. However, I think the near-term upside potential is still fairly limited at the current 14x forward EBITDA multiple. I recommend waiting for a better entry point.

Review

STX reported 3Q24 earnings on 23 April 2024. Revenue grew 6% sequentially to $1.66 billion, driven by mass capacity revenue of $1.18 billion, legacy revenue of $297 million, and non-HDD revenue of $178 million. Adj gross margin went up 250bps sequentially to 26.1%, leading EBITDA margin to expand to 16.8% from 13.9% in 2Q24. The key takeaway from the results is that the industry turnaround is underway healthily, and it flowed nicely through to the EBITDA line. Fundamentally, I continue to see a lot of positive aspects of the business, and I think the recovery cycle is going to continue. However, the stock is still not cheap enough to justify a buy rating.

Touching on the fundamental aspects, 3Q24 marks the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth for the business, and I think a few more quarters of sequential growth will mark this as a trend. After a long slump, consumer demand for Nearline hard disk drives (HDDs) seems to be heading in the right direction, which is driving the current recovery. This is evident from Nearline EBs (capacity shipped) growing 10% sequentially to 71.7EB in 3Q24, marking its second consecutive quarter of double-digit percentage sequential growth. Another sign that further supports the recovery narrative is that STX is seeing a very positive pricing environment, suggesting that the oversupply situation is now in the rearview mirror. This echoes the Western Digital (WDC) comment during the latest MS conference, where the management stated that hard drive business is driven by both better pricing and higher shipments. This bodes well for STX to see better price realization as it ramps up its latest STX’s PMR-based 24/28TB drives product (which has already met the qualifications of one of its major enterprise customers).

Well, I would say in the last several quarters, now we had some success in improving our pricing and we are continuing to do that, so part of this increase in gross margin that you are estimating for the June quarter is, of course coming from pricing. As you know, we are -- in the March quarter, we were very high in mix for the mass capacity, then when we go through the rest of the calendar year, you have other parts of the business that will grow. So the mix will not be maybe as good as we had in March, but pricing is going up, and our cost, of course, is always trending in the right direction. Of course, we have a ramp of new products, but overall, we are very happy with the pricing action and where the mix is today. So we see further improvement through the calendar year. STX 3Q24 call

Investors might have some concern regarding the delayed HAMR qualification (resulting in 1H24 delivering less than the 1 million target guided previously), but I don’t think it's much of a matter. The delay was due to a technical issue that has now been fixed. In fact, I see this as a positive development, as STX managed to procure the required parts from an alternative source, improving the resiliency of its supply chain.

Even though the HDD industry is seeing improvement, STX management is still being careful with its cost base, which is a good thing. They guided for 4Q24 adjusted operating expenses of $260 million, implying 400 bps of sequential growth that is 800 bps lower than the midpoint of their revenue guide, suggesting significant incremental leverage ahead. I would expect STX to see more leverage as it sells its ASIC assets to Broadcom, which is expected to reduce operating costs by ~$40 million in FY25. I concur with this sale because it not only reduces the cost structure but also helps STX reduce its balance sheet risk. The sale is expected to bring in $600 million in cash, pushing up the gross cash position to ~$1.4 billion and the net debt position down to $4.28 billion (<5x net debt to consensus FY24e EBITDA).

The problem is valuation is still not cheap

Author's work

Looking at 3Q24 results, I have upgraded my EBITDA (note that historical EBITDA based on my own adjustments) growth outlook for STX, with the view that STX can see similar recovery strength in line with the previous cycle. I anchored my assumptions against two growth cycles in STX operating over the past two decades (FY04 to FY08 and FY09 to FY12). In these two cycles, EBITDA expanded by 2.5x and 4.5x, respectively, with the latter growth cycle showing a higher magnitude of EBITDA growth because of the sharp drop in FY09 (EBITDA went from $2.3 billion to $858 million, a 63% decline). In the current case, FY23 EBITDA saw a larger magnitude of decline; hence, I think the magnitude of recovery would be similar to the FY09-FY12 cycle. Assuming the same 4.5x recovery over 4 years (1 year longer than the FY09-FY12 cycle for conservative sake), I forecast STX to exit FY27 with $3.27 billion in EBITDA.

Although the fundamentals continue to look good, the problem I have with STX is still its expensive valuation. While it has trended down from 17x forward EBITDA to 13.7x today, it is still very expensive when compared to history. Using the same methodology I used previously, I assumed valuation to trend back to its historical average multiple of 9x. The result is that the near-term (based on FY24/25 numbers) upside is not attractive at all, but when the market starts to focus on FY26 numbers, the upside becomes attractive.

Hence, my view today is still largely a hold rating as I await a cheaper entry point. The way the valuation is trending downward, we should see an opportunity soon.

Risk

There are definitely positive signs of recovery; however, this does not guarantee there is a recovery trend yet. I think there is a need to see a couple more quarters of sequential improvement before confirming this. If STX were to show signs of weakness, it could result in the market flipping the narrative to a negative one, such as "the industry remains in the downcycle." At this elevated multiple, STX share price would see great pressure.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating. While the company is showing positive signs of recovery, with improving financials and a brighter future outlook, the current valuation of 14x forward EBITDA is still not attractive enough for a buy rating. There's a good chance the valuation will continue to decrease, presenting a better entry point in the near future.