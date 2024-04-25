Did Meta Just Burst The Big-Tech Bubble?

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Meta Q124 earnings

Meta (META) just announced the Q1 2024 earnings, and it beat the analysts' expectations for earnings and sales. However, the Q2 revenue guidance came just below the midpoints of analysts' expectations.

After this earnings announcement, Meta stock dropped by around 11%, and continued falling during the conference call, by a total of around 15% from the prior day's close. Thus, it's likely going to open much lower on Thursday.

If in fact, Meta stock falls by 10-15% on Thursday, this will be a significantly negative reaction for only a slightly light guidance for the next quarter. The question is whether this reaction is justified or not?

Looking for a new growth engine

My opinion is that, yes, the reaction is justified, and I, in fact, have a Sell rating on Meta. So, what's the real issue here?

Meta is a great company that built an amazing product - social media. Actually, it's a horrible, addictive product. But, that's the point. Meta hit the "gold mine" with Facebook and Instagram, by preying on people's vulnerabilities, such as loneliness, unhappiness, and addictive nature.

Everybody who wanted to get Facebook and Instagram already has both apps, and they are all scrolling to the max, and there are maximum number of ads, and these ads are perfectly targeted. This business made Meta a $1.26 Trillion company, one of the biggest in the World. But the growth rate for this business has likely peaked. However, investors are valuing Meta at ttm PE ratio of 33, which assumes that high growth is likely to continue.

Thus, Meta is going to be lowering its revenue guidance in the future, simply because the growth estimates are unreasonable. Unless, of course, Meta invents a completely new product, which will take over as the new growth engine for the next decade or two.

So, that's exactly where we are - Meta is now trying to reinvent itself as an AI/Metaverse company, hoping that this business will be the new longer-term growth engine. Thus, Meta will now start spending heavily on this new product - which means profits will be lower in the near term. And that's why Meta is down after the earnings announcement.

But more importantly, the AI/Metaverse business does not prey on people's vulnerabilities like social media. Yes, it could have business applications, and entertainment applications, but people are not going to widely consume it like social media.

The point is, Meta's growth is now limited, and it's trying to find that new product to justify growth expectations. That's a risky situation for investors, as Meta could spend billions and still fail.

AI/Robotics company?

Let's talk about Tesla (TSLA). Tesla also had a great business model. Think about this, if electric cars are counting only for 6% of new car sales, and by 2040 about 50% of new car sales will be electric vehicles, then whoever is the leader in selling electric vehicles will make lots of money over the next 15 years.

Tesla is supposed to be that leader in the EV market. In fact, Tesla is the I-Phone of EVs, it's cool, trendy, and it has a cult following. Yes, all other carmakers will start producing and selling EV, but Tesla will remain a winner. That was the bullish argument about Tesla.

However, suddenly, the demand for EVs is falling, and the Chinese are flooding the market with much cheaper EVs. Well, this means Tesla's business model just collapsed. Tesla is now refocusing on more affordable models, but you can't make much money selling "cheap cars", profit margins will be very thin.

Tesla understands this, and now Elon Musk is trying to refocus the company as an AI/Robotics company. This is the same situation as Meta's - Tesla is trying to find that new product to be the new growth engine. But the problem is also the same - everybody needs a "normal" car, but only a few will need a humanoid robot or a robo-taxi. Similarly, Tesla will now heavily spend on this project, which could fail in the end. This is also a risky situation for investors.

It's all the same story

Apple (AAPL) is also in the same situation. The I-Phone market is already decelerating, and Apple has been looking for that new product to be the new growth engine. It abandoned the I-car project, after many years of service, and now it's also trying to refocus as a VR/AI company. So, it's the same issue, everybody has an I-phone, from a 13-old child to a 90-old grandpa, but who will be using VR?

Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) were successful in transforming into cloud-computing business. Microsoft had no growth after the dot.com burst until they discovered the cloud. Amazon is not making much money from online sales, it's all about AWS now.

But everybody wants to follow Microsoft and Amazon into the cloud business. For example, Alphabet (GOOGL) is also facing issues with ad-driven search business, and it's also trying to expand into the cloud business. Thus, competition will be fierce in this business.

Implications

The big-tech companies are facing a deteriorating growth prospect in maturing businesses, and they're trying to reinvent in new areas. The problem is they are transitioning from widely used consumer products into a highly speculative tech. This is like a call option - if these futuristic tech products make it, the profits will be substantial, but if not, some of these companies could go bankrupt.

The problem is that these tech companies are widely held by investors, directly and via passive funds like (SPY) and (QQQ), and most of these investors should not be investing in the call option-like investments.

In fact, the tech companies discussed in this article account for around 25% of the S&P500, which means that the index is vulnerable to a heavy drawdown once investors digest the big-tech realities.

The key implication is that currently growth expectations for big-tech companies are unreasonable, and it is likely that many will start lowering the revenue guidance. At the same time, the valuations are high. This implies that big-tech is in a bubble - and Meta's earnings release possibly popped the bubble.