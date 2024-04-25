Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Did Meta Just Burst The Big-Tech Bubble?

Summary

  • Meta beats earnings and sales expectations but Q2 revenue guidance falls below analysts' expectations.
  • Meta, and other big tech companies, are facing limited growth in maturing businesses, and trying to reinvent in new speculative tech areas.
  • Given the high valuations, and limited growth potential, the big tech is in a bubble, and Meta just possibly burst the bubble.
Meta Q124 earnings

Meta (META) just announced the Q1 2024 earnings, and it beat the analysts' expectations for earnings and sales. However, the Q2 revenue guidance came just below the midpoints of analysts' expectations.

After this earnings announcement, Meta stock dropped

This article was written by

Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Managing the Macrotheme TTF Trading Program, currently in a launch stage. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

