Chubb Limited: Where Impressive Becomes The New Norm

Apr. 25, 2024 8:44 AM ETChubb Limited (CB) Stock
The CrickAnt
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chubb Limited is a Dividend Champion with a strong track record of raising dividends for 25+ consecutive years.
  • The company has excelled in property and casualty insurance markets, implementing rate changes to counteract inflation.
  • Chubb's financial performance is strong, with steady growth in net income and a focus on underwriting discipline and premium growth.
  • Chubb kicked off the first quarter earnings season on April 23rd with a stellar performance, boasting an exceptional combined ratio and robust double-digit premium growth.
  • Despite the impressive underwriting performance and shareholder-friendly capital distribution through active share repurchase programs and dividend increases, the narrow safety margin suggests a "HOLD" rating.
Main d’homme d’affaires retenant la figure rouge de roi de couverture de parapluie. Business, Risk Management, Solution, régression économique, Assurance, stratégie et Concepts d’interruption

Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

The Dividend Champions, companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years, count Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) among their esteemed members. Renowned for its dominance in property and casualty insurance markets, Chubb has

This article was written by

The CrickAnt
848 Followers

The CrickAnt is an actuary for an insurance company utilizing his work experience to do analysis on insurance and reinsurance companies. He is a contributing author to the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon and Jonathan Weber, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

