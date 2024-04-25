Panuwat Dangsungnoen/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary

The Dividend Champions, companies that have raised their dividend for 25+ consecutive years, count Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) among their esteemed members. Renowned for its dominance in property and casualty insurance markets, Chubb has consistently achieved single-digit growth and maintained exceptional underwriting standards over the years.

Like other property and casualty insurers in 2023, Chubb remediated some of its portfolios and implemented rate changes to counteract social and economic inflation. Notably, the price increases enacted in commercial property and casualty lines exceeded loss costs in both North America and overseas.

Despite the prior year's claims inflation and a decade-long rise in catastrophe losses, Chubb remains a resilient insurance giant, excelling in niche markets like agricultural insurance in the U.S. and maintaining a stellar combined ratio over time. Typically trading at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, this North American insurer is priced at a premium.

Despite its modest dividend yield of around 1.4%, Chubb holds promise for long-term investors. Trading fairly at 1.2-1.3 times its book value, it's prudent to wait for an optimal entry point to acquire Chubb's shares.

Business Overview

Chubb Limited, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, was formed when ACE Limited (ACE) acquired Chubb for $29.5 billion in cash and stock in 2016. Renowned for providing commercial, personal property, casualty, accident, supplemental health insurance, life insurance, and reinsurance, Chubb boasts a balanced, diversified portfolio with leading commercial and personal lines in the U.S. and abroad.

Chubb's Q4 2023 Financial Presentation

Furthermore, Chubb expanded its footprint in Asia by acquiring in 2022 the life and non-life insurance companies housing the personal accident, supplemental health, and life insurance business of Cigna (CI) in six Asia-Pacific markets.

Additionally, Chubb increased its ownership in Huatai Insurance Group Company Limited in 2022 to extend its footprint in China, the second-largest insurance market after the United States. During Q1 2024, the company further increased its ownership in Huatai Group, closing incremental interests totaling approximately 9%, bringing its aggregate interest in Huatai Group to approximately 85.5% as of March 31, 2024.

Since 2016, Chubb has become an insurance behemoth, focusing on underwriting discipline, premium and book value growth, while rewarding patient and loyal shareholders through share repurchases and gradual dividend increases.

Financial Performance

Chubb Limited stands tall as the gold standard in underwriting excellence, consistently outpacing its competitors with a combined ratio below the industry norm. While others grapple with margins, Chubb has maintained an enviable average combined ratio of under 90% over the last decade.

Chubb's Q4 2023 Presentation

What's their secret sauce? It's all about Chubb's unwavering commitment to meticulous underwriting practices, continuous portfolio refinement, and savvy claims handling to mitigate fraud costs. This winning formula sets them apart in the insurance arena.

In Q1 2024, Chubb reported a net income of $2.14 billion, up 13.3% from the previous year. The growth in net income was driven by double-digit premium growth, a steady 86% combined ratio, and a 9.8% segment income growth in the life insurance segment. Property and casualty underwriting income grew by 15.4% to $1.4 billion, mainly due to improved margins from overseas operations (+16% year-over-year to $518 million) and the U.S. personal lines, which recorded underwriting gains of $186 million compared to $81 million in the same period last year. While Chubb's personal insurance segment witnessed a remarkable improvement in combined ratio, the commercial insurance business recorded lower underwriting gains, although results remained steady at $689 million compared to $732 million during Q1 2023.

The life insurance segment recorded a segment income of approximately $268 million, largely driven by international business growth. Despite the expansion in the life insurance segment through acquisitions like Cigna and investments in Huatai Group in China, Chubb Limited remains predominantly a property and casualty insurer, with income driven by the underwriting performance of property and casualty portfolios.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to deliver strong underwriting margins of approximately 10 to 14%, or a combined ratio oscillating between 86% and 90%. With approximately $39.8 to $41.9 billion in earned premiums and a combined ratio of 86% to 90%, the expected pre-tax underwriting income for fiscal year 2024 could range between $3.98 billion and $5.87 billion.

Dividend & Share Repurchases

Chubb has a 31-year track record of consecutive dividend increases. In February 2024, the insurance carrier announced a dividend increase of 5.8%, proposing a quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Additionally, the insurer actively repurchased its outstanding shares over the years. In 2023, 2022, and 2021, Chubb repurchased $2.5 billion, $3.0 billion, and $4.9 billion, respectively, of its common shares.

During Q1 2024, the insurance company returned $666 million to shareholders, including share repurchases of $316 million and dividends of $350 million. Despite the company’s stock price being almost at an all-time high, continued active share repurchases are expected, with an annual return to investors from share repurchases estimated at $2.5 to $3 billion.

Book Value & Valuation

Over the past decade, Chubb's book value per share has exhibited consistent growth. With a book value per share of $149.09 and a tangible book value per share of $89.55 in Q1 2024, Chubb presently trades at 1.7 times its book value or 2.8 times its tangible book value. Over a 5-year horizon, the median book value amounted to 1.35.

Hence, the best-estimate valuation would be around $201.3 per share, compared to a current price of approximately $240.

Some may argue that the price-to-book value is not an adequate measure to value the company's valuation. Consequently, looking at the earnings level might be a better metric to value Chubb’s astonishing underwriting performance. In 2023, the post-tax income of the insurance carrier amounted to $9 billion.

During Q1 2024, the insurance company reported post-tax earnings of $2.1 billion, compared to $1.8 billion in Q1 2023. A simple forecast for FY2024 earnings could be as follows: FY 2024 earnings = FY 2023 x (1+ Change from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024) = $9 billion x (1+ 13.3%) = $10.2 billion. Based on these forward earnings and a P/E multiple from 11.4 to 12, the best-estimate valuation of the company would be around $116.2 to $122.4 billion, compared to a current market capitalization of $102.1 billion, indicating a safety margin of around 13.8% to 19.9%.

Takeaways

Chubb Limited's exceptional underwriting expertise, steady growth in book value, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases underscore its resilience and long-term potential. While the latest dividend increase may have been modest, Chubb remains a steadfast Dividend Aristocrat with a strong foothold in the U.S. insurance market. Investors considering Chubb below 1.3 times its book value may find it an appealing prospect.