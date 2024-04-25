Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why The Market Rally May Still Have Room To Run, Even If Tech Stocks Falter

Apr. 25, 2024 8:00 AM ETSMH, XLK, IDGT, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, IGPT, KNCT, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, XLI, IYT, IYJ, VIS, PPA, PKB, ITA, EXI, EVX, PRN, RSPN, FXR, RBLD, XTN, XAR, UFO, PSCI, FIDU, AIRR, FTXR, KARS, ROKT, IDRV, UXI, SIJ, IDE, DUSL, USO, UNG, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, GRNTF, USAI, JJETF, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RSPG, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • As the Magnificent Seven falter, what could that mean for broader markets?
  • As the rally in tech stocks run its course?
  • Why the U.S. and Canada are on different paths when it comes to rates.

Abstract blurred double exposure of stock graph market exchange data board

CreativaImages

The momentum behind the so-called Magnificent Seven have helped to drive markets into record territory. However, is that momentum at risk of slowing? Michael Craig, Managing Director and Head of Asset Allocation at TD Asset Management, discusses the outlook for tech stocks and

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.5K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH--
VanEck Semiconductor ETF
XLK--
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
IGM--
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
IXN--
iShares Global Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News