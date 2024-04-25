Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perion Network Offers An Asymmetric Risk/Reward At This Price

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
6 Followers

Summary

  • Perion Network’s share price has lost almost two-thirds of its value since the beginning of the year.
  • Its net cash position as of YE 23 comprises of almost 80% of the company’s current market capitalization.
  • CTV, retail media and Digital Out-of-Home could act as catalysts to reignite revenue growth and make up for the revenue loss this year due to Microsoft Bing.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sandeep Nital David as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Concept of balancing Reward versus Risk in business and life"n - 3d illustration

http://www.fotogestoeber.de

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
6 Followers
I am an individual investor with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering currently working as a automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. In addition to the subject area of my degree, I have also developed knowledge in the areas of software, electronics and the automotive sector. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally mainly focusing on technology and the ongoing energy transition. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional experience in the areas of tech and energy. The number of stocks on my watchlist at a given time typically range from between 30 to 50. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies while also receiving feedback from the investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often covered to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PERI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PERI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PERI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News