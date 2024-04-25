Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sandeep Nital David as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

I believe Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has been unfairly unpunished by the market owing to the strong headwinds facing the Search advertising segment of its business. Its Display Advertising segment, on the other hand, is a profitable and growing business, benefitting from multiple industry tailwinds and is estimated to have more than double the revenue of the Search segment in 2024. Furthermore, Perion's strong financial position where its net cash position comprises of more than two thirds of its current market cap gives me confidence in my Strongly Bullish stance. At the current price, Perion offers an extremely attractive risk-reward profile, which I will walk through in this article.

Introduction and overview

Perion Network is an advertising technology company offering brands, agencies and publishers a way to reach customers across multiple platforms and channels. It is primarily focused on two broad areas within digital advertising, namely Search advertising and Display advertising, each having almost equal revenue contribution in 2023. I will refrain from going deeper into the business segments as it has been covered extensively by other authors. To keep it simple, Perion through its proprietary Intelligent Hub (iHub) platform connects supply and demand from various advertising channels and reaches the end consumer through a multitude of touchpoints encompassing Search, Video, Connected TV (CTV), Retail media and most recently Digital out-of-home (DOOH).

Why does this opportunity exist?

Earlier this month, the company provided preliminary Q1 2024 results and updated guidance for 2024. The company’s search advertising revenue was negatively impacted by changes that Microsoft Bing had made to their advertising pricing and mechanisms. Revenue guidance for 2024 was cut from $870 million to $600 million. Perion has long been considered a company that gives conservative guidance, which it easily surpasses. Therefore, this miss came as a shock to the market, which subsequently sent the shares down more than 40% within a week.

According to its 2023 Annual report, Microsoft Bing accounted for almost $250 million in revenue for 2023 and is expected to decrease by more than 80% in 2024. The remaining search business brings in around $100 million in revenue, but is not a major growth driver for the company. Therefore, the search segment which had been highly profitable over the last few years will most probably be running at a modest loss for Perion this year.

What is the market missing?

Despite major headwinds faced by Perion’s search business, I believe the market is over-looking the rest of Perion’s businesses, which come under the Display advertising segment.

This segment is expected to grow around 25% in 2024 mainly attributable to the acquisition of Hivestack in December 2023, which had an annual revenue of $45 million and growing at almost 50%. Digging further into the organic growth drivers, we see that Perion’s existing CTV and retail media segments are expected to show strong double-digit growth in 2024. However, this is somewhat offset by a rapid decline in the video related revenue for Perion mainly coming from its Vidazoo subsidiary. Management's commentary during the Q4 earnings call downplayed the decline in Video revenue, explaining that starting in Q3, video ad rates were lower and therefore display ads offered more yield, leading to higher margins for Perion. The advertising market can be volatile and so it is more likely a short-term setback as video revenue was growing at around 20% in the first half of 2023.

As show in the image above, by my estimates, the Display advertising segment will in 2024 be more than double the size of the Search business and profitable as well. Overall, the Display advertising segment is expected to contribute around $450 million to Perion this year. As per comments from management on their recent Q4 earnings call, the EBITDA margin of this segment of Perion's business is expected to be around 20%. I believe the market has thrown out this thriving multi-faceted display advertising business together with the search business that is struggling.

What makes Perion a great investment?

In addition to being a profitable business, the most attractive fact of this investment opportunity is the fortress balance sheet that the company showcases. It had a cash position of $472 million at year-end 2023. It has no debt but does have upcoming earnout payments for prior acquisitions of ContentIQ and Vidazoo. This earnout liability of $73.7 million is something that I have noticed other investors miss, but this is marginal in comparison to its cash holding. Thus, Perion’s balance sheet provides strong downside protection for this investment.

How to value Perion?

Perion is in some way a conglomerate due to the multiple acquisitions it has done over the last 5 years. A simple way to value Perion is to value its Search and Display advertising segments separately. Due to the impact of the revenue shortfall from Microsoft Bing this year, I estimate the Search business will be at a slightly negative EBITDA this year. Due to the uncertainty around this business segment, it is not easy to value and is one of the reasons why the market has sold off this stock so hard recently.

I will instead focus on the other side of the business, which is the Display Advertising segment, which is expected to generate around $450 million in revenue this year at around 20% EBITDA margin. I believe investors can expect 10% organic CAGR for this segment until 2026, fueled by high double-digit growth in the CTV, retail media and DOOH areas, which are all supported by significant market tailwinds. For instance, the DOOH expected to grow at a 15% CAGR until 2026 according to a PQ Media research report. Likewise, industry research shows that CTV market growth is also expected to be at or near 20%.

Author's estimates and valuation

According to my estimates shown above, accounting for their net cash, upcoming earnouts and estimated free cash flow generation in 2024, at a share price of $12, this business trades at an enterprise value below $100 million. This implies an EV/EBITDA ratio of around 1 when calculated using the forward-looking EBITDA expectations according to management's guidance. Moreover, my estimates and assumptions related to the revenue breakdown align well with the expectation from management that the entire company would earn around $80 million in EBITDA this year. Free cash flow should also closely align with this figure when adding the interest income of around $20 million on an annual basis, as capital expenditures are minimal for this business.

According to my calculations, the Display advertising business alone should be worth more than $0.5 billion, using a conservative multiple of 6 on this year’s EBITDA. Even Spruce Point's short report on Perion last year argued that a 6 times multiple of EBITDA was a fair way to way Perion's business. Multiple authors on Seeking Alpha who have covered Perion extensively have argued for much higher multiples previously. In comparison, its adtech peers like Magnite (MGNI), PubMatic (PUBM) and The Trade Desk (TTD) that trade at multiples magnitudes greater. Even Israeli adtech peer Nexxen (NEXN) which is struggling with declining growth and profitability, trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.

My estimates have the fair value of this business above a $1 billion market capitalization or a share price of $21/share when the market re-rates the company following this over-done selloff.

Outlook and upcoming catalysts for a re-rating of the stock

The company's guidance calls for $157 million and $600 million for Q1 and full-year revenue, respectively. In addition to the headwinds from the search side of the business, organic revenue growth in Display advertising is also impacted by the recent revenue decline since Q3 2023 in the Video segment, which had previously shown strong growth since the acquisition of Vidazoo in 2021. Management specifically called out the underperformance in Video in their recent press release. This is however more than offset by the organic growth of Perion's CTV and retail media businesses, as well as inorganic growth from Hivestack.

The major catalyst needed for a re-rating of the stock is for the Perion management to regain the market’s trust. The new CEO Tal Jacobson has lost the trust of the market by severely missing the original guidance given earlier this year. It is hard to comprehend how the management team could not see the Microsoft Bing changes coming in, especially since Tal Jacobson used to lead the search business prior to becoming CEO.

I expect management to clarify the changes related to the Search business and re-assure the market that the rest of the business is not impacted. In their press release, management already pointed out that display advertising performance had been as expected. Seeing this going forward in the upcoming quarters should give the market more confidence that this segment alone can drive Perion’s growth ahead. The share repurchase program of upto $75 million implies that upto 13% of the company's shares outstanding could be retired, while also helping in supporting the share price from further selling pressure.

At a recent investor conference, Tal Jacobson insisted that atleast one acquisition is on the cards for this year. Acquiring a promising company with complimentary assets and technology at an attractive valuation could support further appreciation of Perion's shares.

Risks to the thesis

The loss of Microsoft Bing could hamper Perion’s iHub platform and strategy, thereby making them less appealing to advertisers and publishers. We will only know more about its significance on the next earnings call, and investors will need to closely pay attention to the display advertising EBITDA margins staying close to 20%.

Perion faces competitive threats from other adtech players in the market. Perion differentiates itself by having both supply and demand side platforms within the iHub. Its organic revenue growth post COVID has out-paced most of its peers, which are either solely supply or demand side platforms. Investors monitor that Perion’s key growth areas of CTV, retail media and DOOH continue their rapid growth.

Perion may not effectively deploy their cash towards acquisitions by overpaying. Judging from their recent acquisitions, valuation multiples that were paid were fair and incentives for future earnouts were well aligned.

The loss of access to third-party cookies could hamper Perion’s iHub strategy and compromise effectiveness. Nevertheless, Perion has been well-prepared for this with a cookie-less solution called SORT.

Conclusion

In the recent sell-off Perion Network, I believe the market has over-looked the fast-growing and profitable display advertisement segment which together with the fortress balance sheet that the company has, should provide strong downside protection, while having multiple catalysts in the form of CTV, retail media and DOOH to drive upside value.