inhauscreative

I consider Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) a strong investment case. Forgotten by many and battered by the markets for good reasons, casino stocks with heavy exposure to Asia have been on an unfortunate roller coaster since 2020. Four years later, the nightmare is over, leaving some stocks out there that might represent a great investment opportunity. One of these stocks, which is of the highest quality and has a pure exposure business, is Las Vegas Sands.

Revenues have been recovering quickly and might continue ramping up as demand surpasses 2019 levels. Nonetheless, the stock price has not recovered yet, providing a compelling investment opportunity to have decent, strong returns with a moderate risk level.

Las Vegas Sands Assets and Business

LVS is a casino business operator headquartered in the US. Despite the Las Vegas name in Las Vegas Sands, following its most recent 10K, the business now receives revenues almost exclusively from its integrated resorts in Macau and Singapore, with little exposure to America. This has pros and cons and is a double-edged sword that any investor should know.

In the pros, Macau is a region with direct exposure to China and general Asia, which is in relatively fast development and appealing to a growing public that can be potential clients. Additionally, Macau enjoys the status of being the only place in China where gambling is legal. On the other side of the business, LVS owns the Marina Bay Sands, likely the most prestigious and iconic building in Singapore. The Marina Bay enjoys a dream of real estate being the center of conventions and entertainment in Southeast Asia, with little competition.

There are many cons. The first is not having a constantly established revenue stream in the traditional business in Vegas. The management decided to sell the last properties around 2022 to increase investment and exposure in Asia. This maneuver is relatively risky but can outpace its rivals and even have more amplitude when carried out correctly. Unfortunately, this risk increase also increases the other cons, mainly about the Chinese authorities, which are not necessarily on the part of the LVS shareholders. For example, the six casino operators there need licenses to run their business; without them, no economic activity can be driven. Geopolitics also play a significant role in Macau Casino stocks, so when there is Geopolitical tension, the entire group of stocks might sell harshly.

Las Vegas Sands High-Quality

LVS currently has two main real estate business lines. Both of them are present in its more recent Q1 2024 presentation. The first refers to Macau, and the second is mainly based on the Marina Bay Sands property in Singapore.

Macao Sands

The first business line in LVS is Macao Sands. The company holds 69.9% of Macao Sands, controlling some of Asia's biggest retail gambling properties. In addition to the gambling business, these properties also bring revenues from rooms, food and beverages, the mall, and the convention center.

Macau Hotel Capacity (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Sands China operates The Venetian Macao, similar to what the company used to own in the US, the Londoner, the Parisian, the Plaza Macao together with the Four Seasons, and the Sands Macao. Occupation reported across the casino group were around an astonishing 98%, excepting the Sands, which had a very respectable 90%.

Marina Bay Sands - Singapore

The Marina Bay is an excellent real estate business. The property holds many activities, like being the most prestigious hotel in Singapore, the biggest casino, and a crucial convention center for Southeast Asia. Supporting my buy investment thesis for the entirety of the company, the MBS has already overtaken net revenues from pre-pandemic levels and property EBITDA metrics. Additionally, while it only provides around 35% of revenues by Q1 2024, the company has proven to be the crown jewel, bringing 45% of its entire EBITDA.

LVS Macau Rolling Play (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The Macao recovery is coming quickly

Four years have passed since the pandemic hit the hospitality industry, but just in the recent quarter, I see an actual recovery in Macau Casinos. Independently of the fully recovered Marina Bay of Singapore, Macau has suffered extremely from bad Chinese policy that kept isolated mainland until the beginning of 2023. Unfortunately, for the Macau operations, the Chinese public is the bulk of their clients. In any case, following the LVS earnings presentation from Q1 2024, travelers are coming back to the city showing already 88% of consolidated visitor numbers from China compared to 2019. Meanwhile, the Macau visitation has come back up to 90% of pre-pandemic numbers.

Macau Visitation (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

An extremely good sign though, is that Mass Gaming Revenue in Macau has already surpassed 2019 levels, which gives a very good precedence for the complete company recovery when including the VIP members, who come under the rolling chip business line, and are extremely important for LVS profitability.

Macau Mass Gaming Revenue (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The Singapore recovery is already done

From 2020 to our current times, Singapore government has done better public policy compelling the pandemic. For example, having good access to Western vaccines, a strong health system, and relatively to Hong Kong and Macau good business, and tourism measures, helped Singapore and for our concerns, the Marina Bay, way more vibrant than its Chinese counterparts. For example, the MBS mass gaming revenues showed complete recovery by Q4 of 2022, and now revenues are 33% above 2019 levels.

Marina Bay Slots Recovery (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

From a profitability perspective, Adjusted property EBITDA has also convincingly surpassed the original levels shown in 2019.

EBITDA Marina Bay (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

Financial Perspective

From a financial standpoint, Long-Term debt is relatively high, sitting at 14B, while cash is 5.1 B. Net debt is about 8.9B, which is around four times 2024 expected earnings. This is high for any company outside the Real Estate industry, but we are talking about casinos here, so I consider the debt manageable. Liquidity is also ample at 9.38B if revolver availability is added.

LVS Balance Sheet Liquidity (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

The company will also have to roll over its debt at higher interest rates between 2024 and 2026, which might impact its earnings, although it's not likely to be a great hit.

LVS Debt Maturity (Las Vegas Sands Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation)

LVS also bought back 500 m in 2023, taking advantage of the lower stock price, but this might not have been the best use of capital, since the mentioned bond rollover might cause some uncomfortability. In any case, none of these measures is material enough.

Valuation

Currently, LVS is producing 2.2B in FCF, but, as mentioned above, the industry is in full recovery mode, making LVS’s short-term projections for the year’s end much more optimistic to something around 2.7B, excluding the rise of prices if demand is excessive. After this 2024 period, I expect an increase of 5% in FCF for 2025 and then a modest 3% growth, excluding the new projects in Macau and North America. I am also taking into consideration a low buyback volume for the period between 2024 and 2028. Still, the company can, nonetheless, increase significantly this number as it has some decent firepower in its balance sheet.

Additionally, a full recovery from Chinese and international markets might mean that earnings will continue to rise for years to come at a faster rate than expected.

Image created by the author based on LVS SEC filings and projections (Author)

This, combined with LVS's dominant position in the Asian markets, allows it to comply with a historical PE of 23. This means that the shares have a good chance of doubling by 2028, getting to close to $100 a share, excluding more aggressive buybacks and dividends. Additionally, the P/FCF ratio might come back to around 12 at current prices, making LVS a very compelling investment.

Some risks to the thesis

It is clear the company has had some important risks that have materialized through the years, like the pandemic from 2020, that was felt in the Chinese sphere up until 2022. Fortunately, those impacts have been transitory for the company, although they have lasted a while. Otherwise, LVS stock is heavily exposed to geopolitics, being at risk of a collapse if some conflict between China and the US manages to occur.

Talking about specific risks inside the company, there are, of course, the classic hospitality operating risks associated with the functioning of the properties. Additionally, the management has shown some preference for high-risk decisions that might not be welcomed by the markets and could hit the stock in the future. For example, doing buybacks after the company survived such a difficult period from 2020 to 2023, instead of reducing its debt or having sold all LVS properties in Vegas to re-invest more heavily in new higher-risk projects. For instance, another sale of an iconic property or another high-risk acquisition might cause some heavy volatility in the future of LVS stock.

Conclusion

Currently, LVS is a very solid company by itself, but it is also extremely close to seeing its revenues and margins stabilize and expand again. Chinese and Asian travel is finally recovering to previous levels, while the Chinese government intervention is waning in favor of economic reactivation measures.

Additionally, LVS's predominant position in Asia, lack of exposure to American markets, decent controllable balance sheet, and low valuation make this company a great investment for the time being and for investors thinking about the mid-to-long-term.