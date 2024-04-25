Core Scientific: Of CORZ It's Not Arbitrage, But The CVR Is Very Compelling

virtualphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) has an over-the-counter traded contingent rights vehicle (aka a "CVR") that was distributed to debt holders during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. As written, the CVR is a strange security, but when one parses through the details, it looks a lot like a put option with some interesting features and quirks.

Due to the messiness of valuing this security, and the illiquidity of it, and the holders being debt investors that don't want CVR's (who does, really?), it trades at a large discount to fair value. I believe this can be purchased at a discount and the value can be extracted with a series of transactions that creates an arbitrage-like series of cashflows. At the time of writing, CORZ stock is $3.00, the CVR was trading at around $0.95, and I believe it is worth something closer to $1.55.

This is a potential trade only for sophisticated investors who are fully versed in the risks of options and similar types of vehicles, don't place any trades without fully understanding all the mechanics.

The CVR

Here's a link to the official CVR agreement. The summarized details of the security are as follows:

$5.02 Strike Price

3-Year maturity ending on January 23rd, 2027

Annual intrinsic-settlements starting on Jan 23rd, 2025

Intrinsic-settlements capped at $0.84 per year, these settlements are cumulative.

Payments to CVR holders made based on ($5.02 minus Settlement Value)

Settlement values calculated based on 60-day trailing VWAP.

~52M CVR's outstanding.

To simplify the logic behind this (I'll later expand on it), this is a $5.02-strike, three year put option that has a maximum payout of $2.52. Valuing that on a standalone basis, using a pretty tame 80% implied vol, you get a price of about $1.60.

The annual intrinsic settlements are a very interesting feature because they bring forward the cashflows, and also derisk the payments of the option. For example, if the stock settles at $4.00 after year one, then $6 and $8 at Year 2 and 3, a straight put contract would be worthless at expiry, whereas this contract would have paid $0.84 (on its first anniversary) and zero for the next two years. Conversely, if the stock rallies to $6 on its first anniversary, then falls to $2.00 for the subsequent two years, it will only pay out $1.68 because the year 1 settlement would be zero, and the year 2 and 3 payments would be capped at $0.84 per year. The cumulative nature of the payments means that if the stock stays at $4.00 for three years, you'll get $0.84 in year one, $0.18 in year two, and $0 on year three. You don't get paid for the same intrinsic value discount each year.

There's no closed-form analytical formula to value a bespoke security like this, so I built a Monte Carlo simulator and ran thousands of possible price paths for CORZ to determine the range of values for the CVR. The conclusion of my simulator is that the value of the CVR is about $1.50, which is internally consistent with the "simplified valuation" method to using a long 3-year $5.02 put and a short $2.50-strike put (80% Implied Vol).

Author's Research

The intuition behind the security valuation is also pretty consistent with this valuation framework. The stock is currently $3.00, and it's essentially a $5.02-strike put contract, which means it has an intrinsic value of $2.02. Yet, it's trading at $0.95, or a massive discount to intrinsic value. There's nothing forcing it to intrinsic value since it's not exercisable, and the capped-payout does make this security worth a bit less than intuition implies. But it still looks pretty cheap - another way to look at it, is that buying it for $0.95 today, as long as CORZ is below $4.18 in 9 months, you'll get paid back $0.84 and still hold the security for two more years' worth of payouts.

The simplest trade is to buy CORZR and hold it for three years. If CORZ is flat or falls over the next few years, you'll collect payments exceeding the price you paid for the CVR. It's a cheap way to have a bearish view on CORZ and/or the bitcoin mining space.

The Arb

Since we've established that CORZR is an underpriced derivative, a more laborious, but more lucrative way we can extract the value from it is to construct a hedged (arbitrage-like) position to lower the risk of the position. The risk/reward ratio increases substantially, which allows us to increase our position size, ultimately generating larger profits.

A potential trade sequencing looks like this:

Buy CORZR 3-year, $5.02 Strike Put for $0.95 (2.75 year maturity) Buy CORZ for $3.00 Sell CORZ Jan 2025, $5.00 Strike Calls for $0.65 (100% IV) ...roll the call sales annually for two more years...

The intuition behind this is that you're taking a very cheap put option (item 1) and combining it with the stock (item 2) to create a cheap call option (via put-call parity). You're then selling the higher-vol, exchanged-listed $5 strike call option for nearly the same amount despite the significantly shorter maturity. You can see a world where CORZ ends up at $4.00 after a year, and the CVR pays a $0.84 settlement, the stock makes $1.00, and the short call expires worthless providing another $0.65, for a total $2.49 cashflow, and you still have two more years of CVR value to extract.

In the worst state of the world, say CORZ falls to $0.25 immediately after putting on the trade and stays there for 3 years. You'll lose $2.75 on the equity, collect $0.65 on the one-year call premium, and net $1.57 on the CVR payouts (over 3 years, pay $0.95 and receive $2.52), for a total loss of a mere $0.60.

If you want to get fancy, you can buy some low-strike long duration puts to cut away the last bit of the left tail.

The Arb - Part 2

For those not quite versed in the technicalities of what's happening here, we're ultimately arbitraging the difference in the implied volatility between the CVR (low IV) and the exchange-listed options. You can't get a perfect match between the strikes and the payments, so there will always be an "arbitrage-ish" trade-risk present, but you get a very high risk-return ratio.

Personally, I like to superimpose some of my fundamental views of a stock and use these high risk/return positions to amplify the alpha that I think I have in the stock. For CORZ, I have a long bias, since I think the company has some of the best mining operations in the business. I think Bitcoin mining is a very competitive business, but I think well run operations like CORZ will be able to generate healthy/stable (not abnormally high) profits over the long term. I prefer to be flexible with my positions, so I'd rather sell shorter-dated calls and roll them. As a result, I've positioned the trade as follows:

Buy CORZR 3-year, $5.02 Strike Put for $0.95 (2.75 year maturity) Buy CORZ for $3.00 Continuously sell CORZ 3-month, ~150% Strike Calls for $0.35 (100% IV).

I've run my Monte Carlo simulations using this strategy (continually rolling the 3-month calls) and find the strategy generates an IRR of about 60% over the lifetime of the CVR. I have a "close out" provision if the stock ever hits $7.00, where all the trades are collapsed because running the strategy at that point doesn't really make sense since things become pretty far out-of-the money. What's interesting is at that point, you'd probably still have the illiquid CVR and you could start selling the $5.00 put against it to extract value from it.

I stress that using Monte Carlo simulations has limitations, especially as you get to longer durations and have structural corporate matters that drive a non-GBM stock price (warrant and convertible debt overhang, bitcoin price volatility, etc.). That's also why the hedged version of the trade (versus just buying and holding the CVRs) is a much better play, since it neutralizes many of those modelling errors. Ironically, I think the skewing factors mean that the CVR should actually be worth more than what the Monte-Carlo predicts.

Here are the summary outputs of the simulations of different strategies:

Author's Research

Net Cashflow refers to the cost of buying the CVR, netted against the payments from the CVR. So $0.69 means $0.69 exceeding the $0.95 that you paid for the CVR, or a total value of about $1.64

When you just buy and hold the CVR, and sell it if the stock ever goes to $7, you'll generate an average return of about +$0.69, (pay $0.95 up front, and collect, an average of $1.64 over the hold period).

Author's Research

If you don't trade the CVR, and just buy the stock and write calls against it, and stop the strategy if the stock ever goes above $7, you'll generate an average return of $2.45 and IR of 52%. You'll notice that the Median and Averages of each standalone strategy skews in opposite directions, since they have different long-tails.

Author's Research

Through the magic of diversification, adding the two trades together generates higher average payments, and a lower standard deviation, resulting in a significantly better "Sharpe" (Average cash flow / standard deviation). This is because we're combining two positive expectation positions that are negatively correlated to one another. So the profits are additive, but the risk is, in fact, deductive.

Overall, the full trade generates a positive profit with a very high frequency, as you can see by this histogram from the Monte Carlo:

Author's Research

The intuition behind this is that you're buying the stock at $3.00, and buying the CVR at $0.95, in the bad state of the world, you can lose a maximum of about $1.40 (Stock to Zero is a $3 loss, but CVR pays ~$1.60). But by writing calls, you'll substantially decrease that $1.40 of capital at risk within 2–4 quarters (on an 11 quarter trade). Meanwhile, anytime the stock rallies, you will generate more profit from your covered call, than you lose on the CVR. There are very few scenarios where you lose money.

Miscellaneous Notes

An interesting nuance is that unlike an option, the CVR has credit risk. If the stock falls a lot, there's a chance that CORZ will have insufficient liquidity to pay the CVR holders what they are due. I have discounted this probability to near-zero because most of CORZ's debt maturities are 2027 and beyond (and the final CORZR payment is January 2027). This could be hedged with some exchange-traded low strike $1.00 puts.

The prices of these securities change daily, so by the time this is published, everything will be quite different. But barring a significant change in CORZR's price, this trade likely will exist for a while

The liquidity of CORZR is extremely thin due to its OTC status, however, large blocks of CORZR trade with some regularity. So the liquidity of this trade is non-standard. You could relatively easily allocate a million dollars to this strategy, despite the spares trading daily.

The settlement value is based on a trailing VWAP calculation that I have ignored. Although this adds some random volatility to the result, I don't think it biases the value in either direction in any significant way.

The company has an option to pay with shares instead of cash in years 2+3, this shouldn't change the valuation as one can sell the shares as soon as they get them.

Special thanks to CC for flagging the CVR to me, and Mike He for helping with the modelling.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.