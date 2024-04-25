sureeporn/iStock via Getty Images

Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY) is one of the stocks continuing to struggle and not really participating in the almost worldwide run of asset prices from all-time high to all-time high. That statement might be a slight exaggeration, but since I published my last article about Henkel in November 2023, the stock hasn't moved much and clearly underperformed most stock indices.

Henkel Equity Story Presentation 2024

Despite the disappointing performance in the recent past, the company, which is one of the founding members of the German stock market index DAX and listed since 1985, is one of the major businesses in Germany.

In the last few weeks, Henkel announced full-year results for fiscal 2023 and had its General Meeting for fiscal 2023. Let's look at the provided information and answer the usual question: Is Henkel still a good investment, or were we too optimistic for too long and should admit defeat?

Annual Results

When listening to the earnings call, CEO Carsten Knobel was quite pleased about a strong year and strong quarter. He opened the fourth quarter earnings call with the following statement:

In 2023, Henkel delivered a strong top and bottomline growth, and that includes a Q4 where we saw a continued strong performance and a further sequential volume development improvement. We clearly overachieved the financial targets we had set ourselves at the beginning of last year. Both business units contributed to this excellent performance.

However, when looking at the actual reported numbers, I don't know if I would use the same choice of words. In fiscal 2023, the company generated €21,514 million in sales and compared to €22,397 million in sales in fiscal 2022. This was a decline of 3.9% year-over-year. Reasons for declining sales were unfavorable forex exchange rates, and the divestment of Henkel's business activities in Russia in April last year also had a negative impact on sales. When excluding these, the company reported organic sales growth of 4.2% YoY. But while the top line declined, earnings per share increased from €2.95 in the previous fiscal year to €3.15 this year, resulting in 6.8% year-over-year growth. But in previous years (2019 till 2021) earnings per share were much higher and Henkel is still struggling.

We can also look at adjusted earnings per share, which increased from €3.90 in fiscal 2022 to €4.35 in fiscal 2023. At constant exchange rates, the company increased the bottom line even 20.0% year-over-year. And finally, free cash flow almost quadrupled from €653 million in fiscal 2022 to €2,603 million in fiscal 2023.

As a result of the still ongoing restructuring process, Henkel is reporting in two business segments - Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands - and both seem to struggle a little bit. Right now, both segments are responsible for about half of the company's total sales.

Henkel FY 2023 Presentation

Adhesive Technologies reported sales declining 4.0% YoY to €10,790 million and operating profit declined 5.2% YoY to €1,423 million. Organic sales growth, however, was 3.2% and according to management, this was a higher growth rate than most peers achieved. When looking at the segment, it was especially Mobility & Electronics driving growth with a plus of 8.5%.

Henkel FY 2023 Presentation

When looking at Consumer Brands, sales also declined 3.3% YoY to €10,565 million, but operating profit for the segment increased 64.4% YoY to €753 million (however, the outlier was rather fiscal 2022 leading to the high-growth rate). Organic sales growth was 6.1% and mostly driven by double-digit pricing of more than 12% (FX-adjusted). While prices increased, volume declined 6.3% year-over-year.

Optimism Remains

Management remains optimistic that business will improve in the coming years and about Henkel being on the right path. This optimism is reflected in the guidance for fiscal 2024 with Henkel expecting organic sales to grow in a range of 2.0% to 4.0%. Aside from the top-line growing, adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in a range between 12.0% and 13.5% (compared to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.9% in fiscal 2023).

Henkel FY 2023 Presentation

This is resulting in adjusted EPS expected to grow between 5% and 20% - and that wide range is indicating the difficulties Henkel's management obviously is experiencing when forecasting profitability for 2024. And the reasons for this difficulty forecasting earnings per share could be the company's cost-saving measures. The integration of the two consumer businesses is ahead of plan for both phases and could lead to higher savings. Management is now expecting about €525 million in total savings by 2026 instead of €400 million previously.

Henkel FY 2023 Presentation

As part of the restructuring process, Henkel is trying to reduce complexity and headcount. By the end of 2023, Henkel has reduced its headcount by around 800 full-time equivalents (about 2% of total workforce). And Henkel is also reducing complexity. CEO Carsten Knobel commented during the earnings call:

We are targeting an average complexity reduction of 25% and have already initiated a reduction by 15% in the first step. So far, for example, we already reduced the number of production lines by around 45 and also the number of contract manufacturers and co-packers by around 100.

Aside from the restructuring, uncertainty about raw price materials could also play a role in the difficulty for management to make more precise assumptions about earnings per share in fiscal 2024. During the last earnings call, management commented:

Specifically, input costs are partly easing. For some raw materials, prices have come down. However, for some of the products we purchase, we still experience elevated price levels. Overall, we expect our input costs to remain on stable levels. Also, we continue to expect an impact from wage inflation and still elevated energy costs.

Henkel Equity Story Presentation 2024

In the end, it doesn't matter at what rate Henkel will grow earnings per share in 2024. Over the long run, Henkel is expecting earnings per share to grow at least in the mid-single digits and when combining top-line growth of 2% to 4%, improving margins a little bit due to cost savings and restructuring and maybe using share buybacks from time to time, that target seems realistic.

Dividend

Henkel also continues to pay an annual dividend - €1.83 for its ordinary shares and €1.85 for the preferred shares. This is resulting in a dividend yield slightly below 3%. This is now the sixth year in a row in which management kept the dividend only stable.

Henkel Investor Relations

And for fiscal 2023, this is leading to a payout ratio of 58% (when using the reported EPS) and to 42% (when using the adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023). This is slightly higher than the preferred payout ratio range between 30% and 40%, but Henkel wants to keep the dividend stable for its shareholders. For investors, it is also worth considering that Henkel is only paying an annual dividend and recently went ex-dividend and when investing in Henkel now we must wait almost a year for the next dividend payment.

Family-Run Business

Despite Henkel's fundamental business and share prices continuing to struggle, I still consider the company having a wide economic moat and Henkel is a family-run business, which is in most cases good for long-term investors as family members (with a big part of their net worth tied up in the shares) are interested in the long-term success of a business and make decisions in such a way. The Henkel family is holding 61.8% of the ordinary shares (those with voting power) and therefore has the majority of votes.

Henkel: Share Structure (Henkel Investor Relations)

And aside from the Henkel family having the majority of votes, I still think Henkel has an economic moat around its business, although that statement is rather hard to prove when looking at the numbers. In the last ten years, Henkel generated an average return on invested capital of 9.98%. In the last five years, however, reported RoIC declined to 7.03% on average.

Henkel: Margins and Profitability (Author's work)

Over the last ten years, we see RoIC as well as margins headed in the wrong direction, but in 2023 we see small improvements again. Gross margin and operating margin are improving, and profitability metrics are also improving slightly. Aside from the small improvements, Henkel had now four years in a row with return on invested capital below 10%, which is the threshold I use to determine if we are talking about a high-quality business that might have an economic moat.

But despite Henkel struggling by the numbers, I still think the company has a competitive advantage based on the company's brands (or better: the portfolio of brands). Additionally, the company has a leading position in almost every business segment it is operating in.

Henkel Equity Story Presentation 2024

And especially in the adhesive technology segment, we are also dealing with rather high switching costs that are leading to a competitive advantage for Henkel as well. Therefore, Henkel seems to be a family-controlled business with a wide economic moat that should continue to grow at least in the mid-single digits. The remaining question is now if the stock price is matching these expectations.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

To answer that question, we must look at the valuation of the stock. In my opinion, Henkel remains undervalued, and the stock should trade for a higher stock price. For starters, we can look at the price-earnings ratio the stock is trading for. When looking at the ordinary shares (the preferred shares are trading about 10% higher), we have a share price of €65 at the time of writing and when using earnings per share of fiscal 2023, we get a P/E ratio of 20.6, which does not make Henkel look like a bargain. If we use the adjusted EPS instead, we get a P/E ratio of 15, making Henkel look more like a bargain.

But as always, we are rather using a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for a stock. For a DCF calculation, we must make several assumptions. We calculate with a 10% discount rate (as this is the annual return I like to achieve) and with 419.4 million shares outstanding (see chart above). Let's be optimistic at this point and use the free cash flow of fiscal 2023 as the basis for our calculation (€2,603 million). And in the following years, we assume free cash flow will grow about 5% annually (the lower end of the company's mid-to-long-term financial ambitions).

When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value for Henkel of €124.13 making the stock deeply undervalued and trading almost 50% below the price it should.

But maybe we must provide some more context here. First, 5% growth seems realistic and is not only at the lower end of the company's own target, it is also clearly below the growth rates the company achieved over the long run (since 1985, earnings per share grew with a CAGR of 7.13% also taking into account that the data used for the calculation - EPS of 2023 - is lower than in previous years). On the other hand, we are using a rather high free cash flow as the basis for our calculation. To level out extremes, we can also look at the average free cash flow of the last five years (€1,909 million) and calculate once again. When calculating with these assumptions, the intrinsic value for Henkel should still be €91.03, and we still have an undervalued stock.

In my opinion, it doesn't matter what assumptions we see as realistic. In almost every scenario, Henkel is undervalued, unless we are calculating with extremely low growth rates. But even when assuming that Henkel is not able to grow the current free cash flow ever again, the stock can be seen as fairly valued.

Conclusion

I still think Henkel is a solid investment at this point. And this is keeping in mind the potential scenario for a depression. I don't want to rule out that Henkel's stock price will drop further in case of a steep bear market (that scenario actually seems likely) but with a timeframe of at least 5–10 years, Henkel is a good investment at current prices.

And on May 8, 2024, Henkel will release its first quarter results for fiscal 2024 and although the company is providing only limited information in Q1 and Q3, we should look out for signs of further improvements (especially volume should continue to improve). We have reasons to be optimistic as management already gave some hints for a good start into the year during the last earnings call:

Looking to 2024, we had a strong start to the year, in both months, in January and in February, and we are poised for further top and bottomline growth. We are highly confident that we have the right strategy, portfolio and capabilities to deliver on our targets, not just in the year 2024, but also when it comes to our mid- to long-term financial ambitions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.