In October 2023, I covered Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and gave it a $470 price target, indicating that there is no significant upside for the stock. Currently, Lockheed Martin stock is trading around $460 following its first quarter earnings release. In this report, I will be discussing the earnings and assessing whether there has been any change to the prospects of Lockheed Martin stock.

Lockheed Martin Sales Grow, Margins Decline

For the first quarter, Lockheed Martin booked sales of $17.2 billion, beating analyst estimates by $1.2 billion, while earnings per share of $6.39 or $6.33 non-GAAP beat estimates by $0.47. So, despite a margin decline, Lockheed Martin beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. Year-on-year sales grew 14% or 5% when normalizing for the additional week this quarter had. Reported margins declined from 11.1% to 10.1%.

Aeronautics revenues grew by 9% or 1% normalized to $6.8 billion, driven by higher volumes on the F-35, F-16 and classified work. Margins, however, dropped from 10.8% to 9.9% indicating flat operating profit at $679 million. This was driven by a lower profit adjustments, more low margin development contracts in the mix, partially offset by higher volumes.

Missiles and Fire Control sales surged by 25% or 16% normalized, which in my view clearly shows increased demand for missiles and air missile defense driven by the situation in Ukraine. However, production ramps on key missile and missile defense programs did not favorably translate to the segment operating profit as reported profit dropped from $377 million to $311 million, driven by a $100 million reach forward loss on a classified missile program. The potential program losses are $1 billion, with a total of $325 million in losses anticipated to be recognized this year. So, despite higher demand for missile and fire control solutions, it seems that much of the upside will absorbed by cost overruns on the classified program. Even if we do strip the charge out, the adjusted margin would be 13.7% compared to 15.8% a year ago.

Rotary and Mission System sales were up 16% and 8% normalized, driven by higher volumes for radars, lasers, sensors, helicopters and C6ISR. Margins expanded from 10% to 10.5%, which combined with the sales growth resulted in 23% higher operating profit. Space saw its revenues grow 10% or 2% normalized, driven by higher volumes in missile defense systems and national security solutions in space. Operating profit increased 16% to $325 million driven by higher volumes, higher equity earnings for the United Launch Alliance which was partially offset by lower catch-up adjustments on the Next Gen OPIR program.

Putting it all together, a significant portion of the sales growth was actually realized by the additional working days in the quarter. Absent of those, there would be low single digit growth, while there would be some pressure on margins in Aerospace and Missiles and Fire Control due to mix and cost growth. In these segments, we also did not see a strong translation of sales growth to profit growth. In Rotary and Mission System and Space, we saw better translation of sales growth to operating profit growth as margins also expanded.

Lockheed Martin Wins Next Generation Interceptor Competition

In April, Lockheed Martin was selected as the winner of the Next Generation Interceptor competition, putting on display Lockheed’s strong capabilities in missile and missile defense. The Next Generation Interceptor aims to protect the US against long-range ballistic missiles. The contract to develop the next generation anti-ballistic missile is valued $17 billion and, besides underlining Lockheed’s capabilities, also provides some relief as Lockheed saw contract opportunities for a helicopter program vanish and order quantities for the F-35 were reduced.

Program From To PAC-3 500 550-650 GMLRS 10,000 14,000 JASSM/LRASM 650 1,100 HIMARS 72 96 Click to enlarge

Missile and missile defense have significant demand-driven upside, and we are seeing that back in the production plans for key missile programs in Lockheed’s portfolio, showing that Lockheed Martin’s weapon system capabilities are at the heart of demand.

Lockheed Martin Reaffirms Earnings Guidance

For 2024, Lockheed Martin continues to expect $68.5 billion to $70 billion in sales, indicating low single-digit growth in sales and segment operating profits that are at best in line with last year and the same holds for free cash flow. 2023 and 2024 were earlier already marked as transition years where results would be flattish. 2024 could be showing some slight growth, but overall, we do see that transitory nature with program transitions, some mix pressure and cost growth quite clearly in the guidance. So, demand for defense equipment and weapon systems remains elevated and that bodes well for the longer term, but right now, we do not see high growth as Lockheed Martin is working through some challenges.

Lockheed Martin Stock Remains A Buy

After processing the balance sheet data and forward projections, my stock screener shows that 2024 earnings are mostly reflected in today’s stock price. However, with companies that have a very long horizon such as Lockheed Martin, I believe that valuing one year ahead is justified which would result in a price target of $499, representing 9% upside and a price target boost of nearly $30 per share. Some program transitions and cost overruns are currently pressuring the results and also in the years ahead we don’t see huge upside driven by expanding defense budgets, but that is a gradual process and I believe that Lockheed Martin remains attractive for long-term investors.

Conclusion: Lockheed Martin Is Attractive For Long-term Investors

If you are looking for major upside in stock prices driven by expanding defense budgets, Lockheed Martin is not your cup of tea. It takes time for expanding defense budgets to translate into shareholder value, and Lockheed Martin is no exception to that rule. Lockheed Martin stock dropped following its earnings, and given the margin contraction, I am not fully surprised by that. However, I do believe that the company will be able to scale up production and better absorb some fixed costs and bolster margins again.

I believe that the current defense landscape with elevated defense budgets will be there for several years to come and that will help Lockheed Martin to grow its business in a more sustainable way and drive value to shareholders. We already see that the company is seeing more international interest for the F-16 and F-35, while higher missile production is underpinned by strong global demand. Lockheed Martin might be growing slower than some investors would like, but I believe that the key is to have longer-term sustained growth and Lockheed Martin is positioned well in terms of its existing portfolio and capabilities that are being developed to support the US and its allies and drive value to shareholders.