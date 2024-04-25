SJNK ETF: If You Really Want High-Yield Exposure

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Fixed-income markets are at a pivotal point, given the level of interest rate uncertainty. As explained later in the article, we hold a bearish outlook on most high-yield credit vehicles. However, we recognize that outliers do exist. Moreover, we know some investors have an appetite for high-yield credit. As such, we decided to delve into the SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK), a short-term high-yield fixed-income ETF with well-rounded prospects.

Let's dial in on a few of our latest findings on SJNK ETF.

Data by YCharts

What Is SJNK ETF?

The SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF is an indexed vehicle that tracks the Bloomberg US High Yield 350mn Cash Pay 0-5 Yr 2% Capped Index.

Although diversified, SJNK follows a rules-based approach by only investing in U.S. fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities below five years. Moreover, SJNK ETF stocks to non-investment-grade bonds with ratings between Caa3/ CCC-/CCC- and Ba1/BB+/BB+.

State Street

As visible in the diagram above, SJNK ETF's portfolio has an average maturity of 3.23 years, which limits its term and liquidity risk. Thus, meaning it has limited risk to inflation uncertainty and the supply of bonds, among other factors.

Furthermore, SJNK has an option-adjusted duration of 2.26 years, essentially meaning its market price has a sensitivity of 2.26 for a 1% parallel shift in interest rates (while considering option-risk). Additionally, the SJNK ETF has an option-adjusted spread of 330.65 basis points (3.3%), suggesting it holds higher credit and optionality risk than a treasury security.

Lastly, the diagram showcases a yield-to-maturity of 8.48%, which represents the asset's implied annualized return until maturity. However, the YTM assumes consistent interest rates, which is an unrealistic assumption. Therefore, additional analysis is warranted-let's explore this asset further.

SJNK's Prospects In The Current Market

Let's start off by discussing SJNK ETF from a sectoral vantage point. As illustrated in the following diagram, SJNK ETF's sector exposure is diversified.

State Street

I added an interest sector coverage ratio summary below, which shows that non-investment grade interest coverage ratios improved to 3.09x from 3.01x in Q4 (excluding financial sector firms). We aren't overly optimistic about this outlook, as we think credit risk is elevated and corporate earnings are uncertain. However, the signs are that interest coverage ratios have enough substance to phase out increased default risk.

S&P Global

Furthermore, observation of SJNK ETF's credit exposure shows primary exposure to BA3, BA2, B3, and B1 asset groups. These are non-investment-grade buckets, which generally exhibit more sensitivity to credit spreads than interest rates (it's a general assumption of high-yield bonds). However, as explained later, SJNK ETF's duration risk is quite low, phasing out much of the tail risk involved in credit spreads.

Credit Exposure (State Street)

I understand that the following image's visibility is impaired, so I encourage you to click on it for a better view.

The image shows that the SJNK ETF's option-adjusted spread of around 330 basis points is about 266 basis points above similar duration investment-grade bonds, suggesting that SJNK is more sensitive to credit risk than investment-grade assets. However, the ETF's OAS is between general high-yield bond OAS and B-rated high-yield bond OAS, meaning it probably doesn't possess additional credit sensitivity.

Option Adjusted Spread - Click on Image To Enlarge (Koyfin)

Our outlook on credit risk is probably more bearish than most analysts' as we don't buy into the "higher for longer" interest rate environment. In our view, consumer and producer prices will drop in due course due to natural economic softening driven by peak interest rates. Moreover, we think fiscal stimulus is unlikely, lending an argument that interest rates will eventually soften.

But what does all this mean for credit spreads and the SJNK ETF?

Well, credit spreads and interest rates usually have an inverse relationship when dictated by economic cycles. By eyeballing it, we think lower interest rates would send spreads above the 4.5 mark, introducing about 2.95x in downside sensitivity to the SJNK ETF. Thus, we highlight credit risk as a salient risk factor.

Aside: The 2.95x assumes the ETF's OAS duration of 2.27 reacts to a net increase of 1.3 in U.S. credit spreads.

St. Louis Fed

You're probably asking why we are bullish about SJNK's prospects if we expect spreads to widen. Don't worry; there is a method behind the madness.

The U.S. yield curve suggests market participants anticipate short-term interest rates to settle at 4.807% in three years' time. We think this figure is elevated. In fact, we believe the natural effects of the economic cycle mean three years is more than enough for the Federal Reserve to achieve its targeted 3.25% rate policy.

The aforementioned interest rate data points could be priced once that first interest rate pivot occurs, lending SJNK an upside interest rate sensitivity multiple of around 5.45x, which succeeds the credit spread multiple we calculated earlier. Therefore, we hold the view that lower interest rates will have a superior effect on SJNK's market price than credit risk.

Aside: The 5.45x factor was calculated by multiplying the ETF's OAS by our forecasted net decrease in interest rates of 1.55.

Worldgovernmentbonds.com

Dividends

If you scroll back up to the introduction, you'll notice that the vast majority of SJNK ETF's returns derive from dividends. As a matter of fact, the vehicle has delivered negative price returns since inception, and a minimum annualized dividend yield of 4.18%.

Seeking Alpha

Although mild cyclicality can occur, this ETF's dividend profile suggests it is a "throughout the cycle" investment product. We think dividends will remain robust throughout the interest rate cycle, substantiated by SJNK ETF's yield-on-cost data below.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

The primary risk to this thesis is its one-sided outlook on interest rates (and credit spreads). The thesis assumes interest rates (and credit spreads) will fall, and rough estimates are provided regarding their level. However, we urge readers to note that the bond market is highly variable, and forecasts are prone to error.

Furthermore, liquidity risk was ignored throughout the article. The SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF owns more than 1,000 positions in corporate bonds, which could face liquidity issues if unprecedented market circumstances had to occur. Illiquidity risk can run the portfolio ragged, leading to severe implications for investors.

Lastly, we reiterate the aforementioned risk of lower year-over-year interest coverage ratios, which is a key consideration for those worried about credit migration risk.

Final Word

Our analysis echoes a bullish outlook on the SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. Although credit risk and interest rate uncertainty remain of concern, we think the ETF's duration measures align positively. Moreover, the SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF's past dividend data illustrates "throughout the cycle" dividend prospects.

Consensus: Buy/Market Outperform