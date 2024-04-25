Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SJNK ETF: If You Really Want High-Yield Exposure

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.74K Followers

Summary

  • Fixed-income markets are uncertain due to interest rate uncertainty, but there are opportunities in high-yield credit.
  • The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF is a well-rounded short-term high-yield fixed-income ETF.
  • Our view on bond risk premiums paired with SJNK ETF's duration metrics conveys upside potential.
  • Although moderately cyclical, SJNK ETF seems like a "throughout the cycle" dividend play.
  • Risks such as inconsistent sectoral interest coverage ratios and interest rate unpredictability must be considered.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Fixed-income markets are at a pivotal point, given the level of interest rate uncertainty. As explained later in the article, we hold a bearish outlook on most high-yield credit vehicles. However, we recognize that outliers do exist. Moreover, we know some investors have

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.74K Followers
Pearl Gray is a Proprietary Investment Fund and Market Research Firm with an emphasis on systematic risk analysis and bottom-up exploration. Our coverage includes developed market stocks, emerging market stocks, ETFs, CEFs, REITs, and Fixed-Income vehicles.A worthwhile consideration: Excess returns stem from systematic risk + company-specific risk + skill + luck. Do not underestimate the importance of luck!Happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SJNK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SJNK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SJNK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News