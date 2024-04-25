Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Allegro MicroSystems overview

Last June, I shared my cautious thesis about Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM). I was cautious because my valuation analysis suggested ALGM's overvaluation. The thesis aged well, since ALGM declined by 25% since last June, substantially lagging the broader U.S. market. Today I want to analyze recent development and also share my opinion about the upcoming earnings release.

After a strong revenue growth in 2022 and the first half of 2023, ALGM's revenue started decelerating due to the soft macro environment. The upcoming earnings release is also expected to demonstrate weakness in revenue dynamics, and the bottom line is expected to follow. My valuation analysis suggests that the stock is slightly undervalued, but a 5% discount does not look attractive considering the temporary headwinds the company is facing. All in all, I reiterate my cautious "Hold" rating.

How Allegro performed in Q3 and what to expect from its Q4 earnings

ALGM released its latest quarterly earnings (its fiscal Q3) on February 1 when the company missed revenue consensus estimates. However, ALGM delivered a positive adjusted EPS surprise, topping consensus estimates by three cents. After several quarters of double-digit YoY revenue growth, in FQ3 2024 ALGM's revenue growth decelerated to a mere 2.5%. The adjusted EPS shrunk from $0.35 to $0.32.

Seeking Alpha

If we disaggregate revenue by end markets, we can see that the Automotive business delivered a solid 18% YoY growth; however, Industrial declined by 14.5% and Others declined by 53% YoY. Looking at geographic areas, Greater China was the major catalyst of revenue growth [20.3% YoY growth], while the U.S. and Japan's revenues dipped.

ALGM's latest 10-K report

The good sign is that ALGM demonstrated a solid operating margin expansion in 2022 and major part of 2023, almost perfectly correlating with revenue growth. The dip in operating margin in FQ3 looks temporary to me, as the management explains in the latest 10-Q report, that the dip in operating margin was mainly "due to higher production volume and product mix, as well as the addition of cost of goods sold acquired from Crocus."

Data by YCharts

The balance sheet is healthy, with more than $200 million in cash and very modest leverage levels. Liquidity and interest coverage ratios are also in excellent shape, which means that ALGM has a solid financial flexibility to fuel future growth.

Seeking Alpha

The upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings release is scheduled for pre-market on May 9. Consensus estimates forecast FQ4 revenue to be $235 million. This means that the top line is expected to decline by 13% YoY. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and shrink YoY from $0.37 to $0.21. Wall Street analyst's sentiment around the upcoming earnings release is weak, since there were six downward EPS revisions over the last 90 days.

Seeking Alpha

The cautious stance of Wall Street around the upcoming earnings release seems fair to me because both of the company's main revenue streams [Automotive and Industrial] are cyclical. As interest rates are at multi-decade highs in most of the developed economies, I do not expect any unexpected revenue spikes for ALGM in the U.S. or Europe. These geographic areas cumulatively represent 26% of ALGM's total sales, which is significant.

Two other significant developed markets for ALGM are Japan and South Korea, which cumulatively represent 27% of the company's total revenue. Both of these countries also face their specific economic headwinds. For example, interest rates in South Korea are at their highest levels since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. The Japanese economy has been growing at a very modest pace over the last decade and just narrowly avoided recession in Q4 2023.

World' Bank

The only likely source of positive news is China, which represents around 30% of ALGM's revenue. The strength in revenue from China was mostly fueled by the robust demand from the automotive industry, which demonstrated strength in Q1. However, in the last reportable quarter, strength from China did not drive notable growth due to the offsetting factor from other geographies.

ALGM's latest 10-Q report

From the profitability perspective, I think that the expected EPS shrinkage is fair given the projected revenue decline. As we saw in one of the above charts, the correlation between operating profit and revenue has been almost perfect in recent quarters. That said, a 13% revenue decline will highly likely lead to the EPS decrease.

ALGM stock valuation update

ALGM declined by 30% over the last twelve months. The dynamic in 2024 has been better, but still, the YTD return is at around -5%. The stock looks undervalued from the valuation ratios perspective because its current multiples are across the board notably lower than historical averages.

Seeking Alpha

I want to proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. I use an 11.6% WACC, which is a recommendation from valueinvesting.io. For the base year revenue assumption, I use consensus estimates for FY 2024. I project a 12.8% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which is the expected integrated circuits market long-term growth rate. I use an 8.24% TTM levered FCF ex-SBC margin and expect it to expand by one percentage point yearly. Furthermore, I am optimistic about the FCF expansion potential because we saw a strong correlation between ALGM's operating margin and revenue.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the stock is about fairly valued, with a modest 5% upside potential. This discount does not look attractive to me considering the weak sentiment around the company's upcoming earnings release, which appears to be justified.

Risks to my cautious thesis

Readers should understand that my cautious stance is tactical. That is, I think that from the long-term perspective, ALGM is a promising company with a solid business model. I consider ALGM's business model to be of a high-quality given its strong track record of profitability expansion which accompanied revenue growth in the last couple of years. Therefore, if you are a long-term investor who is ready to hold ALGM for decades, my cautious thesis might not be good for you.

As I mentioned above, the sentiment around ALGM's upcoming earnings release is weak. This is usually a bearish sign to me, however, with low expectations [which were already downgraded six times over the last 90 days] there is a chance that ALGM might deliver a notable positive surprise. The market's reaction to ALGM's upcoming earnings release will also depend on the overall market sentiment on May 9, which is difficult to predict.

Bottom line

To conclude, Allegro MicroSystems stock is still a "Hold" to me. The valuation analysis suggests that the stock is approximately fairly valued given all the temporary challenges the business is facing.