HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 10:18 AM ETHelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Stock, HELFY Stock
HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Richter - Chief Executive Officer
Christian Gartner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Barnet-Lamb - UBS
Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley
Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan
Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank
Emily Johnson - Barclays

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HelloFresh SE Q1 2024 Results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to Dominik Richter.

Dominik Richter

Good morning and welcome everybody. Thank you for joining us today for our first quarter earnings call. We will be discussing our financial and operational performance for the first quarter of the year, but after a more thorough deep dive on strategic priority during our full year results a few weeks back, we will focus primarily on our financial results today, before we will open the floor for a question-and-answer session.

Please also note that starting with this release, we provide more visibility on the trajectory of our RTE and meal kit product lines respectively and we will split out net revenue and adjusted EBITDA for meal kits and RTE separately.

Overall, our Q1 results came in very closely to what we expected and communicated during our last interaction in early March. Let me briefly share some of the highlights of Q1 2024 with you now before we discuss them in more detail in the remainder of the presentation.

First of all, we saw continued group AOV expansion by 6.5% on a constant currency basis, driven by higher AOV in both geographical segments. Group orders are down by 2.6% year-over-year, in line with the trend experienced the previous quarter.

