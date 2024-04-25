Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Textron Inc. (TXT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 10:18 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.93K Followers

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations
Scott Donnelly - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Frank Connor - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Strauss - Barclays
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Peter Arment - Baird
Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Doug Harned - Bernstein
Jason Gursky - Citi Group
George Shapiro - Shapiro Research
Ron Epstein - Bank of America
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Gavin Parsons - UBS

Operator

Welcome to the Textron First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded for digitized replay and will be available after 10 a.m. Eastern Time today through April 25 of 2025. You may access the replay by dialing (866) 207-1041 and enter the access code 8546032.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Rosenberg

Thanks, Liah, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release.

On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the investor relations section of our website.

Revenue in the quarter were $3.1 billion, up from $3 billion in last year's first quarter. Segment profit in the quarter was $290 million, up $31 million

Recommended For You

About TXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News