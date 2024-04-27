kemalbas/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:NYSE:ZIM) in February 2024, discussing its near-term tailwinds, with the sudden spike in the Drewry’s World Container Index on a YTD basis likely to boost its top/ bottom lines in FQ1'24.

Even then, we believed that the stock's recent rally had been overly optimistic, with the inflated stock prices likely to offer underwhelming forward dividend yields, resulting in our Hold rating then.

In this article, we shall be discussing ZIM's uncertain prospects in FY2024, with the management's underwhelming guidance pointing to an uncertain dividend payout in the near-term.

At the same time, with the Red Sea conflict already triggering elevated freight spot rates - well balancing ZIM's higher debt obligations and the longer transit through the Cape of Good Hope absorbing part of the capacity over-supply, we do not expect the company to go into significant cash flow/ debt issues ahead.

The ZIM Investment Thesis Remains Speculative Here

Drewry's World Container Index

Drewry's World Container Index

Despite the initial excitement surrounding the Red Sea crisis, the Drewry's World Container Index has further declined from the recent peak of $3.96K in January 25, 2024 to $2.71K per 40ft container by April 18, 2024.

While this number may be higher than the Q4'23 average spot prices of $1.44K and the 2019 averages of $1.42K, the boost is relatively minimal compared to ZIM's average freight rate per TEU of $3.24K in FY2022.

This metric mattered indeed, since ZIM had been able to record impressive adj EBITDA of $7.54B (+14% YoY) and adj EBIT of $6.14B in FY2022 (+5% YoY), with robust margins of 60% (-1.5 points YoY) and 48.8% (-5.4 points YoY), respectively.

This allowed the management to pay out impressive annual dividends of $6.40 while lowering its net leverage ratio to 0x then.

However, as the global supply chain issues eased and freight rates fell in FY2023, ZIM's average freight rate per TEU of $1.2K (-62.9% YoY) had also triggered the drastic decline in its adj EBITDA to $1.05B (-86% YoY) and adj EBIT to -$0.42B (-106.8% YoY), with margins of 20.3% (-39.7 points YoY) and -8.1% (-56.9 points YoY), respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

The same has been reflected by the consensus forward estimates, with ZIM expected to report flattish top/ bottom lines through FY2026, as freight rates are similarly impacted by the inherent container ship over supply.

Container Ship Over Supply

ZIM

For context, many container companies had over-ordered new capacity during the heights of the hyper-pandemic era, with 2023 reporting new deliveries of 2.3M TEUs (+109% YoY), and more coming in 2024 at 3.2M TEUs (+39.1% YoY) and 2025 at 2M TEUs (-37.5% YoY).

The same has been reported by ZIM, with the management expecting 22 new ship deliveries in 2024 while building upon the 24 ships received in 2023.

ZIM's Lease Obligations

Seeking Alpha

These developments explain ZIM's growing repayment of lease liabilities/ borrowings of $1.71B (+18.7% YoY) in FY2023 and the immense lease liabilities of $4.88B through 2032.

Perhaps this is also why the management has offered an underwhelming FY2024 adj EBITDA guidance of $1.15B (+15% YoY) and adj EBIT of $0M (compared to -$422M in FY2023 and $6.14B in FY2022), despite the supposedly higher spot rates.

Based on ZIM's variable dividend policy: dividends comprise 30% of the quarterly net incomes, with an additional "catch-up" of up to 50% in the annual net incomes for Q4 dividends - implying that FY2024 may be another year of uncertain payouts.

On the other hand, we are not overly concerned, since the Red Sea conflict has been a "blessing in disguise, because the amount of ships needed to go around Africa is enormous,” as commented by Lars Jensen, CEO and partner at Vespucci Maritime.

The longer and more expensive transit through the Cape of Good Hope is also expected to "absorb an estimated 6% to 7% of the global capacity," with the uncertainty already boosting freight rates as discussed above.

As a result, while ZIM may not pay out dividends in the near-term, we do not expect the company to go into significant cash flow/ debt issues to finance the new deliveries either, partly aided by the cash and investments on its balance sheet at $1.79B (-2.1% QoQ/ -44.9% YoY).

ZIM Valuations

Seeking Alpha

However, as a result of its uncertain dividend investment thesis, we believe that ZIM appears to be moderately expensive at FWD EV/ EBITDA valuation of 3.64x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow valuation of 0.81x, compared to its 3Y mean of 2.07x/ 1.11x.

While ZIM may appear to be cheaper in comparison to Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) at 5.52x/ 2.85x, we are not certain if it is wise to add the former here, since it is uncertain if there may be any dividends announced over the next few quarters.

So, Is ZIM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ZIM 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, ZIM continues to trade sideways after the early January 2024 rally, with the market apparently uncertain about its prospects after the management's underwhelming forward guidance.

With the container shipping company expected to report its next earnings call by the end of May 2024, readers may want to note that the consensus has temporarily priced in FQ1'24 revenues of $1.64B (+36.6% QoQ/ +20% YoY), adj EBITDA of $705.8M (+271.4% QoQ/ +89.2% YoY), and adj EBIT of $323.5M (+760.2% QoQ/ +19.6% YoY).

These number imply that ZIM may pay out a small dividend in Q1'24, perhaps underscoring why the stock remains well supported at the $9s over the past few months.

At the same time, AMKBF is already expecting the longer transit to last through Q3'24 - potentially triggering further tailwinds for the shipping industry.

Even so, with the market likely to tune in to AMKBY's earnings call occurring on May 02, 2024, we believe that there may be further changes in ZIM's FQ1'24 consensus estimates.

With many other compelling dividend stocks and US Treasuries still offering rich yields of between 4.64% and 5.4%, we are not certain if it is wise to chase ZIM here, with 2025/ 2026 likely to bring forth improved prospects as the macroeconomic outlook also normalizes.

As a result, we prefer to maintain our Hold (Neutral) rating here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.