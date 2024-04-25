NeilLockhart

The Q1 Earnings Season for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has finally begun, and one of the first companies to report its results was Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Overall, the company had a decent start to the year with a significant increase in operating cash flow and adjusted earnings of $0.55 (Q1 2023: $0.40). Notably, this was despite little help from its major non-managed joint ventures that had a slow start to the year, and Newmont has already stated that production would be back-end weighted with much higher production expected from Pueblo Viejo (40%), Nevada Gold Mines (38.5%), Tanami, Brucejack, and Fruta Del Norte as the year progresses. Let's take a closer look at the Q1 results and 2024 outlook below:

Newmont Q1 Production & Sales

Newmont reported production of ~1.68 million ounces of gold in Q1 2024, a ~32% increase from the same period last year. The significant increase in production was related to its massive Newcrest acquisition, which added multiple Tier-1 jurisdiction assets (Cadia, Brucejack, Red Chris, Telfer) and the massive Lihir Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which once into higher-grade ore in Phase 14A could become a ~1.0 million ounce per annum producer in peak years at industry-leading AISC. Unfortunately, Telfer got off to a slow start post-acquisition as work continues on its tailings' storage facility, Brucejack had only a partial quarter in Q1 with just ~37,000 ounces produced (12% of annual guidance). The lower production at Brucejack (a partial quarter impacted by a fatality in December) and Telfer wasn't helped by a slow start to the year from Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, two non-managed operations that are run by Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD).

Newmont Quarterly Gold Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Newmont Quarterly Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

The good news is that Newmont had guided for H2-weighted production, and the slow start to the year was largely expected. Newmont will benefit from significantly higher attributable production from assets like Fruta Del Norte, Pueblo Viejo and Nevada Gold Mines, especially with Pueblo Viejo working towards full production following its 14 million tonne per annum expansion. However, investors can also look forward to increased production from Brucejack, higher production from Penasquito (since restarted following a major strike last year) and higher production from Tanami, which saw lower production after a planned mill shutdown and heavy rainfall in Q1. And while gold production was only up ~30% year-over-year despite the major acquisition closing, gold-equivalent ounce [GEOs] production soared ~70% year-over-year to ~489,000 GEOs at much lower all-in sustaining costs with the addition of Cadia's copper contribution.

Newmont Quarterly Revenue, Operating Cash Flow & Capex - Company Filings, Author's Chart

As for Newmont's sales performance, revenue came in at ~$4.02 billion (+50% year-over-year), benefiting from higher metals prices and a significant increase in gold-equivalent ounces sold. Meanwhile, operating cash flow improved to $776 million (Q1 2023: $481 million) and we saw a smaller free cash outflow of $74 million in what should be the weakest quarter of the year from an AISC margin standpoint. However, it's important to note that free cash flow and operating cash flow were impacted by negative working capital changes, including the Newcrest stamp duty payment of $291 million in Q1. And excluding this stamp duty payment, we saw a positive free cash flow of ~$220 million.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Newmont reported Q1 all-in sustaining costs of $1,439/oz, a 5% increase from the year-ago period. This was not surprising given that the sector has continued to struggle with a tight labor market and inflationary pressures overall, and significantly higher costs from its interest in Nevada Gold Mines ($1,576/oz vs. $1,405/oz), Eleonore ($1,920/oz vs. $1,420/oz), CC&V ($1,735/oz vs. $1,375/oz), and a shortened quarter from its new Brucejack Mine ($2,580/oz) didn't help. However, we should see significantly improved costs from Brucejack in H2 of this year as it ramps back up towards normal production levels (~300,000 ounces per annum at sub $1,400/oz AISC) and while Nevada Gold Mines saw higher costs, the Nevada gold portfolio often sees higher costs in Q1 with maintenance completed early in the year. Hence, while costs were above the full-year guidance range, I would expect them to dip below $1,400/oz in H2 2024.

Fortunately, the higher costs were more than offset by the recent gold price strength, and this is even though gold didn't really start making its move until late in the first quarter. However, even with an average realized gold price of $2,090/oz in Q1, Newmont reported AISC margins of $651/oz (Q1 2023: $530/oz) or a 23% increase year-over-year. And if we look ahead to Q2, AISC margins could come in above $870/oz and are lapping easy year-over-year comparisons, setting the company up for over 70% AISC margin expansion in Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 (~$870/oz conservative estimate vs. $493/oz reported in Q2 2023. Plus, as its higher-cost assets are shed with planned divestment, there is a path to ~$900/oz AISC margins next year if the gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) continues to cooperate.

Newmont Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Unfortunately, the improved margins did not translate into any significant free cash flow generation in Q1. However, it's important to note that capital expenditures were up significantly year-over-year with the addition of the Newcrest portfolio ($850 million vs. $526 million) and significant investments at Tanami 2 Expansion and Ahafo North, and operating cash flow was impacted by a $666 million negative change in working capital (*) from the Newcrest stamp duty payment ($291 million), inventory build-up and reclamation spending for its Yanacocha water treatment facilities. However, Q2 and the rest of 2024 should look far better, and Newmont should generate upwards of $2.0 billion in free cash flow this year.

Newmont's Q1 2024 operating cash flow was $776 million vs. $481 million in Q1 2023, but came in at ~$1.44 billion in Q4 2024 before working capital changes (*)

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, Newmont sold its Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCQX:LUGDF) stream credit facility and offtake agreement at Fruta Del Norte and will collect $330 million in cash by September 2024 while maintaining its one-third equity interest in Lundin Gold. This will help to improve its net debt position of ~$6.8 billion and is a solid start in its plan to optimize its portfolio and become a leaner and meaner miner with a much stronger balance sheet.

As for operational developments, the Tanami 2 Expansion capital has been held at $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion after significant capex blowouts previously reported on this project and remains on track for H2 2027. Meanwhile, the extremely high margin Ahafo North Project remains on track for its first gold pour by mid-2025 with nearly half of the spend complete. On the negative side, Cerro Negro operations are suspended following an investigation after two tragic facilities in early April. Cerro Negro (*) in Argentina is one of Newmont's higher-margin assets, so this will be a minor drag on overall production and costs this year as it takes time to ramp back up to full capacity following the completion of the investigation.

(*) Newmont's FY2024 guidance for Cerro Negro was ~290,000 ounces at $1,180/oz, well below its FY2024 AISC guidance on a consolidated basis of ~$1,400/oz (*)

Perhaps the most significant development for Newmont is the recent strength in gold and copper prices, with gold plowing through its multi-year resistance with ease and copper continuing to bang on the door of $2.50/lb. The recent strength in gold and copper has provided a significant boost to Newmont's bottom line, especially given that it added two significant copper assets in its Newcrest acquisition with Cadia and Red Chris in Australia and Canada, respectively. And while the massive shared Wafi-Golpu Project, which is expected to have negative all-in sustaining costs after by-product credits, is not yet approved and is likely a post-2030 opportunity, the NPV on this asset is looking far better if gold and copper prices can remain at current levels. Let's see if the recent metals price strength is starting to get priced into the stock:

Gold Price Long-Term Breakout - StockCharts Wafi-Golpu Project - Newcrest Presentation

Valuation

Based on ~1.16 billion shares and a share price of $41.00, Newmont trades at a market cap of ~$47.6 billion and an enterprise value of ~$54.5 billion. This continues to make Newmont the highest market cap name in the sector by a wide margin following its Newcrest acquisition, where it gained multiple large gold-copper mines/projects, the high-grade Brucejack Mine in Canada, and the massive Lihir Mine in Papua New Guinea.

However, after its sharp rally off its lows since I highlighted the stock as a Buy at US$31.00, the stock is now trading at over 14x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates, making it less of a value play than when it traded at a ~$35 billion market cap just two short months ago. And while this doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, I am more neutral short-term on the stock from the US$41.00 level with it now back to trading at just a ~2.4% dividend yield and less of a discount vs. what I believe to be a fair multiple of 16 - 18x free cash flow for the business.

Newmont February 2024 Update - Seeking Alpha Premium/PRO

Digging into how Newmont stacks up relative to its peers, we can see that Newmont trades at a significant discount to names like Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), but these are primarily Tier-1 jurisdiction miners with a near flawless track record of disciplined capital allocation that have consistently generated higher returns on capital for their shareholders with consistent per share growth. And while it's possible that Newmont can reverse this trend with a higher average realized gold price and a pivot to focusing on margins vs. total ounces, turning a company like Newmont around is like turning a supertanker. It can take some time, never mind the fact that it's much more difficult to grow when a company reaches this scale in the gold mining industry. Hence, while NEM trades at a very reasonable EV/EBITDA multiple and I see an upside from here, some of the easy money has been made after its ~35% rally off its lows.

Newmont EV/EBITDA Multiple vs. Intermediate/Major Gold Peers - Koyfin

That being said, bullish sentiment for Newmont remains quite subdued relative to its peer group, and the stock has a lot of catching up to do if it can execute successfully. And while beating expectations was very difficult the past three years in a highly inflationary environment with the gold price stuck in a range, the setup is far different today, especially with Newmont working to let go of its high-cost and non-core assets to improve its overall business and free cash flow profile. So, with the benefit of a higher gold price that which should help it divest its non-core assets, a more robust free cash flow profile to clean up its balance sheet and the benefit of larger Tier-1 scale assets benefiting from economies of scale post-2025, I think there is a high probability of a successful turnaround here and a return to a sector darling, even if it will take time to regain the market's trust.

Newmont Long-Term AISC Outlook - Company Website

Finally, while Newmont's all-in sustaining costs remain elevated currently, it's important to note that the company is confident it can achieve a significant reduction in AISC as it sheds higher-cost assets and brings on higher-margin assets later this decade like Ahafo North (~300,000 ounces at $900/oz AISC in the first five years) and its Tanami Expansion (incremental ~175,000 ounces per annum in the first five years at much lower AISC). In addition, Lihir may be a relatively high-cost asset today, but this is a top-5 gold asset by scale globally in its peak years with the potential for significantly lower AISC longer term. Hence, with a view that Newmont will be in a much stronger position two years from now and a significant free cash flow generator even at more conservative $2,200/oz gold price assumptions, I would view any sharp pullbacks in the stock as buying opportunities.

Summary

Newmont Corporation had a solid start to 2024 despite little help from its non-managed joint ventures in Nevada and the DRC and looks well on track to deliver into its guidance of ~4.1 million ounces of gold for its Tier-1 portfolio. Meanwhile, the company is set to see a significant increase in AISC margins in its Q2 results, with the potential for AISC margins to soar over 30% sequentially to $870/or plus and over 70% year-over-year vs. its easy year-over-year comparisons (Q2 2023: $493/oz). Finally, we should see accelerated debt repayments as the company works to divest several non-core assets and benefits from a much improved free cash flow profile with much higher precious metals prices, and the benefit of a stronger copper price.

However, I prefer to buy at a deep discount to fair value when stocks are being thrown out and sentiment is in the gutter. While Newmont Corporation certainly has further upside if gold can remain at current levels, I have no plan to add to my position at current levels with far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector like B2Gold Corp. (BTG) trading at just over ~5x FY2025 free cash flow estimates with a ~6.3% dividend yield. Hence, while I would not be surprised at all to see Newmont trade back above US$48.00 in the next twelve months, I would be much more interested in adding to my position on a pullback than chasing the stock after its 35% plus rally.