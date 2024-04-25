BalkansCat

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) has been one of the better performing this year as its stock is up 36% YTD. This run is justified due to the company’s impressive revenue growth stemming from the $5 billion EPA Clean School Bus Program that aims to replace school buses running on diesel with alternative fuel buses, namely propane and electric school buses. As is, Blue Bird is already the market leader in alternative fuel school buses thanks to its early pivot to propane and electric school buses. In my opinion, Blue Bird’s early pivot could help it gain market share in the coming years as more diesel buses get replaced by alternative fuel buses. As such, I’m rating Blue Bird as a buy with a price target of $103 by 2029, implying 184% upside.

Early Pivot & EPA Program

Blue Bird is currently the oldest US school bus manufacturer in the market, having started offering Type A, C, and D school buses. The company’s vast experience in the industry has allowed it to be the leading US manufacturer of school buses, with a 30% market share. Blue Bird ended Q1 FY 2024 with a backlog of 4600 buses, and soon after the quarter ended, the backlog reached 5000 buses. This shows the strong market demand for Blue Bird’s buses.

Moreover, Blue Bird sold 206 electric buses in Q1 FY 2024, representing a 124% YoY. The company expects to sell around 800 electric school buses in FY 2024 which would be a 47% YoY increase from the 546 electric buses sold in FY 2023. Overall, the company expects alternative fuel unit sales to increase 23% YoY from 1679 to 2000 and diesel unit sales to decline 1.2% YoY from 6835 to 6750.

The main driver for alternative fuel unit sales growth and diesel unit sales decline is the $5 billion EPA Clean School Bus Program. The program aims to distribute $1 billion each year through 2026 in the form of grants and rebates for school districts to invest in electric, propane, and compressed natural gas school buses as well as related charging infrastructure.

As we’re in the second year of the program, there is still $4 billion available under the program. The second year of the program, referred to by EPA as the 2023 program, provides 2 rounds of funding, totaling $1.5 billion at least. Round 2 applications of the 2023 grant program were completed in August 2023, and EPA announced it was increasing the funding from $400 million to $965 million due to the high level of grant applications. The winners have until December 2025 to purchase their buses using these awards, and Blue Bird’s management expects to receive 30% of the ultimate orders.

EPA also announced the Round 3 rebate program, which will provide $500 million, where applications were accepted from September 2023 to February 2024, with the award selection set for April and May 2024. Winners of these rebates will have until April 2026 to purchase buses and close their awards, per Blue Bird’s Q1 investor presentation.

In my opinion, Blue Bird is well-positioned to benefit the most from this program thanks to its early pivot in alternative fuel buses. As is, Blue Bird was the first school bus manufacturer to market electric buses in 1994. In addition, the company was the first to adopt propane buses as it rolled out a propane school bus using direct liquid injection for the first time in 2007. Thanks to this early pivot, 61% of Blue Bird’s unit sales in Q1 FY 2024 were from non-diesel buses, compared to 10-20% for competitors, according to the company’s Q1 investor presentation.

Considering Blue Bird’s leading position in electric and propane powered school buses, I believe its market share could increase over the coming years as school bus sales continue shifting away from diesel and to alternative fuel buses.

School Bus Market Size & Potential Market Share Gains

According to Mordor Intelligence, the US school bus market is estimated to reach $4.77 billion in 2024 and $6.01 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.74% during that period. Currently, the school bus market is in its replacement cycle as most states set 15 years as a replacement target. With that in mind, about 43% or 221 thousand school buses are over 10 years old. As such, these buses should be replaced within the coming 5 years. This would drive the forecasted industry growth in the next 5 years.

Blue Bird's Q1 Investor Presentation

This is especially promising for Blue Bird given the industry shift to alternative fuel buses. While the company has a 30% market share in the US school bus market, Mike Shlisky, senior equity research analyst at D.A. Davidson, estimates the company’s market share to be higher in electric only school buses.

Accordingly, I’m forecasting Blue Bird’s market share to grow by 2% annually to reach 40% in 2029 due to its leading position in alternative fuel school buses. As such, my revenue forecast for the company this year and the next 5 years is as follows.

Year Market Size Blue Bird's Market Share Forecasted Revenue 2024 $4,770,000,000 30% $1,431,000,000 2025 $5,000,000,000 32% $1,600,000,000 2026 $5,200,000,000 34% $1,768,000,000 2027 $5,500,000,000 36% $1,980,000,000 2028 $5,700,000,000 38% $2,166,000,000 2029 $6,010,000,000 40% $2,404,000,000 Click to enlarge

My forecast is in line with management’s expectations of $2.5 billion in annual revenues in the mid-term and $3 billion in the long-term, as detailed in the Q1 investor presentation.

Blue Bird's Q1 Investor Presentation

Valuation

According to the Q1 investor presentation, Blue Bird expects to post an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.8% in FY 2024 which should grow to 11% in the short term, 11.5-12% in the mid term, and 12.5% in the long term. Based on my revenue forecast, I estimate Blue Bird’s adjusted EBITDA and EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiples this year and the next 5 years to be as follows.

Own Calculations

Given that the sector median forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 11.24, I believe Blue Bird is undervalued at its current share price of $36.29.

Seeking Alpha

By applying the sector median multiple to my forecasted adjusted EBITDA, my price targets for Blue Bird until 2029 are as follows.

Own Calculations

Risks

Although I’m bullish on Blue Bird’s future prospects, the main risk to my thesis is the cyclical nature of the school bus industry. While the industry is currently in a replacement cycle, Blue Bird’s revenues are at risk of stagnating or even declining once the current cycle is over. That said, the company could still grow its adjusted EBITDA margins in the future as alternative fuel buses’ share of total unit sales increases due to their higher margins than their diesel counterparts.

Conclusion

Overall, I’m bullish on Blue Bird at the current school bus replacement cycle due to its position as a market leader in alternative fuel school buses. With the current $5 billion EPA program, I expect Blue Bird’s market share to increase in the next 5 years to reach 40% by 2029 as more diesel buses will be replaced by alternative fuel buses. Given management’s future adjusted EBITDA margin forecast, I expect the company to generate $300 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2029. As such, I’m rating Blue Bird as a buy with a price target of $103 per share by 2029, representing 184% upside.