It's been 11 years since I was forced, for medical reasons, to retire from Army medicine and switch careers to financial analysis.

Over that time, I've continued to eagerly learn because there's no end to the fascinating things I can learn.

And one of the most valuable lessons I've learned that can help investors is this quote from Leonardo da Vinci.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." - Leonardo da Vinci

A perfect example of how successful long-term investing is easy to do but challenging to master is ETFs. This is especially true for popular ETFs that have done so well for so long that many consider them "retirement dream" ETFs, such as Schwab's U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Why ETFs Are Brilliant Tools For Investors

Morningstar

For the first time in history, passive funds have overtaken actively managed funds. Passive funds are rules-based strategies, followed by an index that's methodical and quantitative, but not actively managed.

This is both expected, logical, and great news for investors.

Charlie Bilello

Active management can still work. Just look at some incredible historical examples.

However, investors trying to "bet on the jockey," a hot fund manager, will find that even if they invest with someone like Peter Lynch or Bill Miller, they're probably missing the big gains.

As a perfect example, Bill Miller achieved 15 consecutive years of beating the S&P. That put him on the cover of magazines, and investors poured billions into the Legg Mason Value fund in 2005 and 2006, right before his strategy ran into headwinds and stopped working.

The probability of beating the S&P for 15 consecutive years is 1 in 2.3 million.

The same occurred with Peter Lynch at Fidelity.

The Joys And Perils Of Strategy Fund Investing

Alpha investing, harnessing the seven proven "alpha factors," delivered superior results to the S&P from 1997 to 2018 with lower volatility and 72% better volatility-adjusted returns.

2001 To 2021 Factor Investing Returns

Ploutos

"Smart beta" is another way to describe factor investing.

By tracking an index, seeking "beta," or keeping up with it, you can achieve "alpha," beating the S&P or the entire market, by selecting the right index or strategy.

Historical Probability Of Alpha Factor Strategies Underperforming The S&P By Time Period

Research Affiliates

The trick is that no strategy, no "alpha factor," will always work.

If value were always the No. 1 strategy, everyone would buy it (as investors did in 2006 with Bill Miller's fund, thus breaking his streak), driving up prices and reducing future returns.

Momentum can be hot for a long time but look at how 20 years of momentum have been red-hot in Japan.

Japan's 20-Year Rally Led To 35-Year Bear Market

LSEG

The biggest stock market in the bubble lasted for 20 years, a 9% probability event. This resulted in stocks in Japan being valued at almost 70X forward earnings, or nearly 3X more than the March 2000 S&P peak PE during the tech bubble.

Japan's stock market bubble had nearly 3X higher valuations than the worst US stock market bubble.

This explains why investors have embraced "multi-factor" investing.

Diversification of Investing Strategy: The Only "Free Lunch" On Wall Street

1997-2018

1997 to 2018 (Ploutos)

Buying all the alpha factors together is a proven way to beat the market with less of the frustration value investors experienced during the tech bubble and the last 15 years.

SCHD: A Great Multi-Factor ETF

Schwab's Dividend Equity ETF combines several alpha factors into one simple, low-cost, high-yield package.

Value

Dividend growth

Quality

Low volatility

The historical success helped SCHD become a Wall Street darling, attracting more than $50 billion in assets.

YCharts

But for the last few years, SCHD has struggled compared to the S&P.

YCharts

So, with many asking about SCHD in recent months, specifically whether the popular high-yield ETF is "broken," let's look at five critical facts investors need to understand about SCHD.

Fact 1: Why SCHD Has Struggled For Two Years

YCharts

SCHD and the S&P were moving in lockstep going into the Pandemic, and SCHD kept up with the market for most of the post-pandemic stimulus rally.

SCHD started lagging behind the S&P since the SVB collapse kicked off the regional banking crisis, which has continued to weigh on the Russell 2000 (small caps, significant exposure to regional banks).

Fund Visualizer

SCHD used to be as much as 25% technology when Broadcom (AVGO) made up 4% of the portfolio before it became overvalued and was rebalanced out of the ETF.

SCHD's returns since March 10th, 2023, when SVB collapsed.

YCharts

But there's good news. SCHD remains a gold-standard, high-yield ETF.

Fact 2: SCHD's Strategy Remains Excellent

I consider SCHD the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.

That's based on the excellent methodology of the multi-screening process of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index it tracks.

That screen begins with 10 consecutive years of dividend payments (not a growth streak, just no cuts).

That's similar to popular aristocrat ETFs like VIG, though they require a dividend growth streak, not just no cuts.

There are some minimum liquidity requirements, eliminating smaller companies that are less dependable dividend payers.

Once companies pass the preliminary screening, further safety, growth, valuation, and quality screenings are applied.

The safety screen includes free cash flow/debt ratio, prioritizing debt-free companies.

Return on equity is a measure of profitability, Wall Street's favorite quality metric.

The five-year dividend growth screen is handy because three years can often be too short for cyclical industries, but 10 years might miss important deterioration in a company's business model.

The risk cap is 4% for individual companies with 25% sector caps.

Constituent Weightings. Stocks in the index are weighted quarterly, based on a capped FMC weighted approach. No single stock can represent more than 4.0% of the index and no single Global Industry Classification Standard sector can represent more than 25% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, annual rebalancing, and quarterly updates. Daily Weight Cap Check. The index is subject to a daily weight cap check. If the sum of stocks with weights greater than 4.7% exceeds 22%, the index is re-weighted using the quarterly weighting method described above. - S&P

There's even a risk management rule should a handful of stocks skyrocket, such as Tesla (TSLA) in 2020 or NVIDIA (NVDA) in 2023 and 2024.

Their investing strategy, the multi-factor approach, reasonable screens, and methodical rules-based approach to stock selection are excellent.

More importantly, SCHD also avoids the pitfalls of "de-worsification" or simply shadow indexing.

Journal of Business

The S&P 500 consists of 500 companies, but the top 50 are 56% of the index due to market cap weighting (SCHD is also).

Those 450 remaining companies don't make much of a difference long term.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Historically, just 2% of US stocks generate 100% of net cumulative gains, with Apple (AAPL) alone being 5% of all historical stock market net gains.

ETFs like VIG, where a 10-year dividend growth streak is the only screening criteria, are up to almost 400 companies, creating a more diluted portfolio that struggles to differentiate itself from the S&P's returns.

Theoretically, if enough companies start paying and raising dividends yearly, even slow-growing, poorly-run ones, VIG might end up with thousands of companies.

If you want to optimize for a particular factor, like high but dependably growing yield, then smaller portfolios, as small as 40 to 100 stocks, are ideal.

Fact 3: Growth Prospects Have Slowed Significantly

SCHD's performance struggles in recent years have hurt its percentile rank among large-cap value funds.

It used to be in the top 1% of funds over 10 years but has slipped to the top 4% and top 19% in the last five years.

Some analysts estimate that SCHD's newest portfolio yields not just 4% but will grow earnings at 6.2% in the future.

That's down significantly from 10% to 11%, which it used to enjoy when companies like AVGO were 4% of the portfolio.

Annual SCHD and S&P EPS Growth

Time Frame SCHD S&P 500 2011-2019 7.20% 6.40% 2020-2022 27.87% 24.91% 2023-2026 4.44% 11.77% 2024-2026 10.85% 12.47% 2011-2026 8.22% 7.78% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research)

FactSet's bottom-up consensus shows nice earnings rebound from 2023's negative growth, but 6% growth is likely beyond that initial recovery.

In other words, FactSet and other leading analysts agree that 6% long-term EPS growth is likely combined with a 4% yield for 10% long-term total return potential (and income growth) for the foreseeable future.

S&P 500 Annual Growth 2011 To 2026

(Source: FactSet Research)

The S&P's earnings exploded during the post-pandemic recovery, and then, due to tough comps and an industrial and housing recession triggered by the fastest rate hikes in 42 years, struggled for two years.

The acceleration in the S&P's EPS growth from 12% to 13% through 2026 is now about 2X the historical growth rate of the S&P.

6.2% over the last 50 years.

4.9% in the previous 25 years.

SCHD Annual Growth 2011 To 2026

(Source: FactSet Research)

Notice how SCHD saw massive EPS recovery from the Pandemic and double-digit growth in 2022.

Then, EPS fell 16% in 2023 due to the regional banking crisis. EPS is expected to recover in 2024 and keep accelerating in 2025.

SCHD is no longer a 13% to 14% total return and income growth ETF. It's a gold-standard 10% long-term return high-yield option.

The S&P's long-term (five-year) growth consensus is up to 11.9%, which means analysts expect 12% to 14% long-term returns for the S&P.

Those who expect SCHD to beat the market over time will likely be disappointed.

SCHD isn't an alternative to the S&P, but what about bonds?

Fact 4: SCHD Is Not A Bond Alternative (Risk Profile)

A lot of fixed-income investors came to believe that high-yield blue chips like SCHD or REITs or midstream or consumer staples like tobacco are "bond alternatives."

While it's true that they're primarily owned for income, stocks and bonds are fundamentally very different, with very different risk profiles and volatility.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Bonds are senior to stocks in the capital structure. In other words, corporate bondholders always get paid first. Companies pay bondholders before preferred stockholders and common stockholders (what you and I own as dividend investors).

In bankruptcy, bond investors are paid first, and usually, equity investors are wiped out.

That's why stocks are a "risk asset," and sovereign bonds for certain countries, those that control their own currencies, are "risk-free."

The US government, the EU, Japan, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand all print their currencies and thus theoretically can't ever default on their bonds unless their governments choose to do so.

Just look at how the Bank of Japan spent 30 years buying almost all of Japan's bonds.

This quantitative easing is the modern "money printing," and the EU and US central banks spent about 15 years doing the same thing.

Note something essential. Sovereign "risk-free" bonds like US Treasuries tend to go up in market corrections.

YCharts

March 16, 2020, the third-worst day in US stock market history. Pandemic fear is near its peak, and the S&P, Nasdaq, and even the dividend aristocrats fall 12% in a single day.

Lowe's (LOW) and Realty Income (O), two dividend aristocrats, fell 25% due to hedge fund-induced margin call selling.

Hedge funds getting margin calls became forced sellers of anything they could get their hands on to meet margin calls.

Cash (T bills) were flat while bonds increased modestly, and long bonds soared 8.4%.

This is the ultimate example of how bonds are a "risk off" asset, and that's the primary reason to own them.

Not for income. Dependable income can be found from stocks like SCHD owns.

It's the volatility benefits that make bonds necessary for most investors.

YCharts, Portfolio Visualizer

March 16 is a perfect example of the dangers of volatility and emotions to investors.

When the S&P falls 12% in a single day

YCharts

SCHD fell 10%. Bonds went up; long bonds went up almost 9%.

The mirror image of SCHD on that dark day.

Portfolio Visualizer

Here are SCHD's corrections, each one far scarier when you were living through it.

Monthly Returns Since 2011 Summary

Metric SCHD S&P 500 Average 1.08% 1.17% Median 1.45% 1.82% Min -11.89% -12.37% Max 13.17% 12.81% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

SCHD historically has lower volatility, both to the downside and the upside.

And a "bad month" for SCHD (conditional value at risk) is an 8% decline.

And as we just saw, SCHD can fall more than that in a single day.

Never, ever think any stock is a true "bond alternative."

Fact 5: SCHD Has A Big Tailwind Potentially Coming Soon

SCHD has two short-term catalysts that investors might be interested in.

First, there's the acceleration of non-mag seven earnings growth as the earnings recession that ended for tech back in 2022 ends for the rest of the economy.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Next, we have the potential for what Bloomberg estimates is up to $1 trillion over two years to flow into high-yield blue chips.

What's that plausible-sounding forecast based on?

Wall Street Journal

$9 trillion in money market funds, accounts, and CDs is only growing larger as the Fed stays higher for longer.

Now, it's essential to remember that "cash on the sideline" is not the same as saying "$9 trillion is about to go into stocks when the Fed cuts."

What Fed cuts will do is this.

Short-term rates (savings/checking account yields and T-bills) will fall.

Bond investors will move money from short-term to long-term bonds to lock in yield.

Falling long-term rates reduce mortgage rates, accelerating parts of the economy like housing.

Falling long-term rates cause some money to flow into high-yield stocks that have underperformed as rates rocketed higher.

Remember the "bond alternative crowd?" The ones conditioned by 15 years of ZIRP to think "yields up high-yield down?"

Well, there's no actual long-term correlation between stock prices and earnings, not even for "rate-sensitive" sectors like REITs.

Credit Suisse

But in the short term? People can think there is, and that results in short-term correlations between rates and high-yield stocks.

Which have been hurting SCHD in the last few years. A headwind is about to turn into a tailwind as rates ease. Not overnight, mind you, but over several years, a significant amount of money in money market funds could be a strong bid for a high yield.

Bottom Line: SCHD Is Still An Excellent High-Yield ETF

I own a lot of SCHD, about 10% of my ZEUS Family fund.

I will continue to own it, though the decrease in growth rate, almost a 50% reduction due to its most recent rebalancings, is disappointing.

I will give SCHD time to show if its screens can result in superior growth prospects in the future.

After all, the ETF was 25% tech and highly growth-oriented for most of its history.

But if SCHD remains a 10% total return potential ETF, I will avoid buying more and reduce my target allocation in favor of superior strategies like free cash flow yield ETFs (VFLO and COWZ).

Does that mean you should sell SCHD or avoid it?

FactSet Research Terminal

When it's trading at 9.5X cash-adjusted earnings and a PEG of about 1.5? I would say not.

Historically, SCHD has been about 25% undervalued, representing 33% upside to fair value.

In other words, SCHD is positioned to perform, and if sentiment shifts and Bloomberg is right about some money market funds flowing into high-yield (and SCHD is the No. 1 high-yield ETF), that could result in a strong recovery within just a few months.

That's why I'm not rushing to sell SCHD in favor of strategy ETFs like VFLO.

SCHD is an excellent high-yield option for anyone looking for a 4% yield (where the dividend is headed based on the latest rebalancing).

The growth rate of 6% is acceptable for those looking to live off income and beat inflation.

Remember the famous 4% rule? Did you take out 4% of your portfolio and adjust for inflation each year?

If you own SCHD, you can live off dividends alone, and the income growth rate of 6% is 2.5X more than the bond market expects inflation to be long term.

In other words, SCHD is a potentially wonderful "single ticker" retirement option if and only if you remember it is never, has never been, and never will be a "bond alternative."

SCHD is the gold standard of high-yield dividend blue-chip ETFs.

It's about income growth over time, something bonds don't offer.

If you understand what SCHD is and is not and what it's designed to do, you can harness some of the best dividend blue chips on earth.