Tecnoglass: Promising Long Term With Growing Market Share And Product Innovation

The Thesis

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) experienced headwinds from lower volumes on the single-family residential side in the last quarters. However, the company continued to see resiliency in demand for its innovative products across the end markets, which along with strong backlog levels should support the topline in 2024. The company also continued to focus on geographic expansion primarily in the Florida region, which along with the benefit from growth in the new Vinyl market should drive the topline growth in the longer term. Margin should also benefit as the volume grows in the future, as well as the focus on higher-margin projects and disciplined cost management should deliver long-term margin growth. The company's stock is trading above its historical average, but still at a significant discount to its sector median, and considering the company's favorable longer term outlook, I would give this stock a buy rating.

Business Overview

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading company that manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass and windows as well as the associated aluminum and vinyl products. The company serves in both commercial and residential end markets, primarily across North America and Latin America. TGLS's product portfolio consists of a wide range of products such as laminated glass, tempered glass, insulating glass, aluminum frame, and other related products that are primarily used in the construction of homes and other structures in the residential and Commercial end market. The company operates in three segments based on its geographic presence:

United States

Columbia

Other Countries

Last Quarter Performance

As the company exited 2023, the topline experienced a significant headwind from lower revenue on the single-family residential side, which was down to $77.1 million as compared to $85.1 million in the prior quarter. This decline in single-family sales was mainly due to slower activity as a result of higher interest rates. Multifamily and commercial business sales were also down year-on-year, however, were in line with expectations. These headwinds during the last quarter along with tougher prior-year comparisons resulted in an overall revenue decline of 7.8% to $194.6 million versus the prior-year quarter. While the last quarter was impacted due to lower sales across the end markets, for the full year 2023, the company's topline expanded in double digits reaching a record $833.3 million as demand remains resilient throughout the year for the company single family residential products as well as the sales also benefited from market share gains.

Due to lower volumes in the last quarter, the company's profitability also declined significantly as the company's adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to just 31.8% as compared to 41.3% in the prior year quarters. In addition to lower, SG&A as a percentage of revenue was also higher year-on-year, which also negatively impacted the company's margin during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, however, reached a record $304 million, but as a percentage of sales, it was slightly down by about 60 bps to 36.5% for FY23 as compared to 37.1% in FY22.

The company's bottom line also contracted during the last quarter followed by the negative impact of decreased profitability as the company's EPS was down approximately 26.6% to $0.80, however, beating the consensus estimates by $0.04 continuing the streak for the straight 15th quarter. For full year of 2023, the company generated a strong operating cash flow of $139 million as the EBITDA reached a record level during the year.

Outlook

The last quarter for TGLS was not good, however, the company continues to experience healthy multifamily commercial demand. The demand for the company's innovative products also remains resilient across the end markets that the company operates in, which along with strong backlog levels reaching approximately $870 million should boost the company revenue in the coming quarters.

Entering 2024, the company continues to progress on its growth strategy through market share growth and new product introduction as well as entrance into new markets, which, in my opinion, should drive future growth for the company in 2024 and beyond.

Single-family housing starts also remain resilient in the South due to population growth as well, the company has also experienced a notable increase in single-family housing permits in the company's largest market, Florida. Currently, the company is focusing on growing its market share in single-family residential throughout Florida. TGLS is primarily focused on widening its dealer base and growing its geographical presence across the region, which provides the company with a good upside and significant runway for revenue growth in the long term in the single-family end market.

Apart from this, the company is significantly investing in innovation, expanding into its new vinyl market. Currently, TGLS has a pipeline of high-performance products that should help the company in its future growth faster than the end market. As we just discussed about the company's geographic expansion, the company's pipeline includes products specially developed for new geographies, which should help the company in further gaining market share in new geographies.

Apart from this, the company's strategic entry into the vinyl market has also significantly expanded the tappable market. Going forward, the company is currently progressing with its clients to ramp up deliveries in 2024, which should further drive the company's top line in the coming quarters. The company has already signed two new vinyl distributors and about 40 dealers in the Northern Florida and Central regions. This progress in this market positions the company to benefit from its high-end value-added vinyl products in this end market and to grow further in this large addressable market throughout the U.S.

Overall, In my opinion, despite a weaker fourth quarter recently, the demand for the company's innovative product remains resilient across both the residential and commercial end markets. This along with a strong backlog and benefit from market share gains should drive the company sales in 2024. In addition to this, continued investment in innovation and a favourable outlook for the company's new vinyl market should drive longer-term growth for the company.

Valuation

In recent years, the company's margins have expanded significantly as the company's adjusted EBITDA has reached mid-thirties levels which is a notable increase as compared to its historical averages as we can see in the figure R1. below. I am using the EV/EBITDA approach to value this stock. Currently, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio is trading at a multiple of 8.78x, which appears to be at a premium to its five-year average. However, when compared to the sector median of 11.24, the stock still looks reasonably valued.

As we can see in Figure R2 below, TGLS has outperformed its peers in terms of margin performance. In my opinion, this should continue with anticipated volume growth and the company's focus on high-margin projects in 2024 and beyond. There are some near-term headwinds due to a weaker demand environment in single-family residential followed by higher interest rates, which might have a temporary impact on the company's margin in the short term. But, the longer-term margin prospects look good. Considering the company's historical margin performance versus its peers and the future margin outlook of the company, I believe the company's stock to be reasonably valued at the moment and should improve further with margin expansion.

Risk

The company's margin has increased notably in recent years with strong volume growth and the company's margin expansion initiatives. My thesis is built upon the assumption that the company's topline will perform well in FY24 as the demand for the company's innovative product remains healthy, which, along with disciplined cost savings and focus on higher margin projects, should deliver margin growth in the coming quarters. However, if the company continues to face headwinds from higher mortgage rates, which impacted the Q4 sales, the margin might also hurt significantly, resulting in poor stock performance in the near term.

Conclusion

As discussed above, the company's stock is currently valued higher than its historical average. However, the company's margin has grown notably in recent years and is also trading at a discount of approximately 21% to its sector median. The company's topline is strongly positioned to grow in 2024 with record backlog levels and anticipated benefits from market share gain and new product introduction. Margin should also benefit from volume growth and focus toward higher margin category in the longer term. Considering these factors, I believe, the stock is at a decent valuation at current levels. Hence, I strongly recommend to "BUY" this stock.