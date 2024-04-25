Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capturing Dividend Growth Requires A Nimble Responsiveness

Apr. 25, 2024 11:35 AM ETDGRW, VIG, SDY, DVY, DGRO
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.37K Followers

Summary

  • Dividends and buybacks are two ways companies can return cash to shareholders.
  • Dividend-growth ETFs are popular among investors interested in companies that consistently raise their dividends over time, but it is typical to require constituents to demonstrate 5, 10 or even 20 years of historical growth.
  • DGRW, without any historical dividend-growth requirements for constituents, has consistently outperformed other Funds like VIG, SDY, DVY and DGRO.

Wide shot baseball player jumping for catch at stadium outfield wall

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

In 2024, we have seen Meta Platforms (META, META:CA), Salesforce.com and Booking Holdings (parent company of Priceline.com) initiating dividend payments.1 Many technology companies have accumulated significant

In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

