Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.93K Followers

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Capuzzi - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Geoff Ballotti - Chief Executive Officer
Michele Allen - Chief Financial Officer and Head, Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Joe Greff - JPMorgan
David Katz - Jefferies
Dany Asad - Bank of America
Michael Bellisario - Baird
Patrick Scholes - Truist
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
Steve Pizzella - Deutsche Bank
Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer
Alex Brignall - Redburn Atlantic
Dan Wasiolek - Morningstar
Meredith Jensen - HSBC

Operator

Please standby, we are about to begin. Welcome to the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Matt Capuzzi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Matt Capuzzi

Thank you, Operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me today are Geoff Ballotti, our CEO; and Michele Allen, our CFO and Head of Strategy.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that our remarks today will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risk factors are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

We’ll also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. Corresponding GAAP measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP metrics are provided in our earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations

Recommended For You

About WH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WH

Trending Analysis

Trending News