Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Torres - Edelman Smithfield
Scott Schaeffer - CEO
Jim Sebra - CFO
Mike Daley - EVP, Operations and People
Janice Richards - SVP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Nick Joseph - Citi
Anthony Powell - Barclays
John Kim - BMO capital markets
Wes Golladay - Baird
John Pawlowski - Green Street
Barry Oxford - Colliers
Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Operator

My name is Dee and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Independence Realty Trust First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lauren Torres. Please go ahead.

Lauren Torres

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review Independence

Realty Trust first quarter 2024 financial results. On the call with me today are Scott Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People; Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer; and Janice Richards, SVP of Operations. We also have a special guest joining us today, Lily Schaeffer, Scott's grandchild, as is bring Your Child to Workday. Welcome, Lily. Today's call is being webcast on our website at irtliving.com. There will be a replay of the call available via webcast on our Investor Relations website and telephonically beginning at approximately 12 PM Eastern Time today.

Before I turn the call over to Scott, I'd like to remind everyone that there may be forward-looking statements made on this call. These forward-looking statements reflect IRT's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ substantially and materially from what IRT has projected. Such statements are made in good faith pursuant to the

