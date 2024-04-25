Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Upgrading Micron To A Buy As It Wins The HBM Yield Race With SK Hynix

Apr. 25, 2024 1:07 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) StockSSNLF
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Memory companies are facing low yield rates in their race to pass qualification tests for NVIDIA's next-gen AI GPUs.
  • Samsung may become the sole supplier of 12-layer HBM products for Nvidia, as SK Hynix's 12-layer product is encountering process issues.
  • Micron's HBM3E solution will be part of NVIDIA's H200 Tensor Core GPUs, with strong performance potentially moving Micron into the top tier among memory packaging companies.
  • The complexity of the hybrid bonding process equipment used to make HBM structures can result in yield loss at various stages of the process.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Background to HBM Yield Issues

A March 4, 2024 WCCF TECH article entitled HBM Manufacturers Witnesses Low Yield Rates, Making It Difficult to Pass NVIDIA's Qualification Tests, quoted a report from DealSite, a Korean media outlet reporting:

"manufacturers such

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor equipment sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.92K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News