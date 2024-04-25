beklaus/E+ via Getty Images

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) has dipped around 16% since I last covered the ticker with a sell rating. The office REIT is now changing hands for 7.4x multiple to its annualized fiscal 2023 fourth quarter funds from operations ("FFO"). FFO was $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter, dipping $0.03 versus its year-ago comp of $0.10 per share. This multiple is markedly lower than FSP's prior 8.8x multiple from when I last covered the ticker. It comes as the REIT looks to address its wall of near-term debt maturities through asset dispositions and extensions. Critically, FSP's extension talks with its creditors have been positive, with all the REIT's debt extended through April 1, 2026. The REIT also repaid $102 million of debt in February.

Franklin Street Properties Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

These changes are a material change from prior maturities that would have seen $321 million of debt up for repayment in 2024. FSP now faces near-term pressure from debt repayment that should give the REIT the capacity to continue its strategy of asset disposals to build up its balance sheet and extend its liquidity balance. Further, it will also provide more time for Fed rate cuts to get aggregated away from their current 22-year high of 5.25% to 5.50% and reduce FSP's quarterly interest expenses. This was $6.2 million during the fourth quarter, up from $5.7 million a year ago. FSP now forms a buy against its markedly healthier maturity schedule, pending Fed base interest rate cuts, and its low 6.8x multiple to its annualized fourth-quarter FFO.

Disposition Value, FFO, And The Dividend

The REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, kept unchanged from the prior quarter, for a 2.1% annualized dividend yield. A lack of trajectory with the dividend despite FFO being far in excess of the current peppercorn payment has so far kept me away from an FSP position. However, the lower multiple has swayed the REIT's risk and reward paradigm more solidly to the reward side. The REIT's dispositions have been a huge driver of value, with two office properties sold during the fourth quarter for $116 million in aggregate gross proceeds.

Data by YCharts

Another office property was disposed of post-period end for $35 million in gross proceeds. FSP bulls would be right to flag that the REIT has, since December 2020, disposed off real estate for $1 billion in aggregate gross proceeds at an average sales price per square foot of roughly $217. FSP's 17 property portfolio was spread across 5,265,000 square feet at the end of the fourth quarter, with a total debt of $303 million representing $58 per square foot.

If the rest of the REIT's portfolio were to be valued at the average sales price and adjusted for debt, the REIT would have a value of $837 million. This is versus a market cap of $193 million to imply that FSP is currently trading at a material discount to its potential disposition value. This bullish thesis is further bolstered by these dispositions happening, after the pandemic ushered in the work-from-home zeitgeist. To be clear, FSP's discount to potential disposition value is likely deep, as the remote working discounting for office REITs should be reflected in the value of these post-pandemic near-term disposals.

Liquidity And The Fed

FSP's bull case is now tethered at the hip to its ability to realize the full value of the property portfolio, even as the US national office vacancy rate continues to rise. This was 18.2% in March, up 120 basis points year-over-year. Under-construction office property across the US has collapsed though, down 40% over the last two years, with office starts at 64 million square feet a year between 2020 and 2022, having dropped to 44.1 million square feet in 2023. Reduced office supply and office-to-residential conversions could eventually see the vacancy rate abate.

CME FedWatch Tool

The actions of the Fed form the next catalyst for FSP, as markets pare back expectations for three base interest rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool currently places just two rate cuts exiting 2024 as the most likely outcome, at 34.88%, for the direction of interest rates this year. Rate cuts are coming and this would catalyze a sustained REIT rally, that when set against FSP's lower multiple and the extension to 2026 of its debt maturities makes it likely that its shareholders stand to gain significantly in 2024. The debt extension is a material step change for the REIT's value proposition and has significantly derisked FSP. Hence, the REIT now forms a buy as the current market cap looks to the Fed to begin to close the gap with its property value. A reinstatement of a higher dividend distribution is unlikely against this strategy of bolstering liquidity and paying down debt through asset disposals.