RomoloTavani

Now, the soft landing narrative is dead.

Last month, the disinflation narrative died, and today's GDP report killed the hopes of the soft landing narrative. It's becoming clear that there will be no soft landing, and stagflation is tightening its grip.

Today's data showed that real GDP rose by 1.6%, shockingly below expectations of 2.5% and below most models, such as the Atlanta Fed GDPNow's expectation of 2.7%. On top of that, the core PCE index rose by a stunning 3.7% quarter-over-quarter seasonally adjusted annualized rate vs. estimates for 3.4%. This was the highest reading for the core PCE report since the summer of 2023. It also shows that most of the disinflation gains in the final nine months of last year vanished in just three months.

Today's quarterly PCE data implies that tomorrow's monthly core PCE report could show either a hotter-than-expected reading for March PCE or meaningful upward revisions for January or February.

Bloomberg

...And Then There Was Only One

This hotter PCE print within the GDP report has traders removing more rate cuts from the outlook in 2024. Fed Swaps and Fed Fund Futures see the first rate cut coming in December. Previously, the market had been pricing in the first rate cut in November. The odds for no rate cuts in 2024 took another step forward.

Bloomberg

Higher Prices Driving Nominal Rates

What appears to be happening is that nominal growth remains strong. Still, higher prices are eroding and reducing real growth, thus creating a stagflation-like environment without the rising unemployment rate, at least to this point.

This means that rate cuts are not only removed from the equation but also rising nominal Treasury rates and strengthening the dollar. The 10-year rate today broke out of a trading range, clearing a resistance level at 4.65%. It's now trading at 4.73% and appears to be on its way to 5%.

TradingView

Meanwhile, the two-year rate is also trying to break out and move beyond resistance at 5%, which could set up a move to 5.25% if the data over the next week continues to support such a move. However, the technicals suggest that a move back to 5.25% may only be a matter of time.

TradingView

Stronger Dollar Trend Alive and Well

Overall, rising rates and a reduction in rate cuts should keep the dollar's strengthening trend in play, especially against currency pairs where it's becoming increasingly likely that central banks are on an easing path, such as the euro, pound, franc, and Canadian dollar.

The Canadian dollar has played an odd role in calling stock market tops and bottoms in the past and served to call the three significant bottoms of this cycle starting in October 2022. It's now the fourth time that the Canadian dollar has weakened to 1.385 vs. the US dollar, and the three times it reached that price, the Canadian dollar has strengthened vs. the US dollar, resulting in an equity market rally.

TradingView

However, this time could be different, especially if US interest rates continue to climb and the spread with rates in Canada widens. This would cause the USDCAD currency pair to rise further and push beyond the 1.385 level, likely leading to the S&P 500 moving sharply lower. Right now, that spread between US 10s and Canadian 10s is widening and is likely to continue to widen as it seems the Canadian Central Bank is getting closer to cutting rates.

TradingView

Financial Conditions Will Bring More Pain To Equities

Additionally, with Fed policy staying higher for longer, nominal rates rising, and the dollar growing stronger, credit spreads should only continue to widen, leading to tightening financial conditions. The widening of credit spreads should result in the earnings yield of the S&P 500 rising and PE multiples contracting.

Bloomberg

This environment should continue to point to a place where higher prices hurt real GDP growth but keep nominal growth high. That will mean the Fed will not be able to cut rates, possibly at all, in 2024 because inflation has stalled and shown clear signs of turning higher.

This will likely continue, resulting in higher Treasury rates, a stronger US dollar, and wider credit spreads. This will pose a significant risk to the equity market because hopes of rate cuts were pure fantasy, and now a harsh reality has finally settled in.