ON Semiconductor: Still Cheap As Fears Over Tesla's Demise Dissipated

Apr. 25, 2024
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ON Semiconductor stock has underperformed the market significantly.
  • Investors are pessimistic in ON, as Tesla's growth thesis fell apart.
  • However, Tesla's Q1 earnings release has calmed investors' nerves, lifting buying sentiment in ON.
  • I explain why the significant pessimism in ON is overstated.
  • With ON still attractively valued, long-term investors should consider capitalizing aggressively.
onsemi headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

JHVEPhoto

onsemi Stock Underperformed The Market

ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly since my previous ON bullish update in early February 2024. I cautioned that growth could disappoint in 2024 and highlighted that buying

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
33.69K Followers

JR Research is an opportunistic investor. He has demonstrated outperformance with his picks. He was also recognized by TipRanks as a Top Analyst. He identifies attractive risk/reward opportunities supported by robust price action to potentially generate alpha well above the S&P 500.

He focuses on identifying growth investing opportunities that present the most attractive risk/reward upside potential. His approach combines sharp price action analysis with fundamentals investing.

He tends to avoid overhyped and overvalued stocks while capitalizing on battered stocks with significant upside recovery possibilities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. He focuses on ideas that has strong growth potential and well-beaten contrarian plays, with an 18 to 24 month outlook for the thesis to play out.

The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on growth stocks with robust fundamentals, buying momentum, and turnaround plays at highly attractive valuations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

