JHVEPhoto

onsemi Stock Underperformed The Market

ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) significantly since my previous ON bullish update in early February 2024. I cautioned that growth could disappoint in 2024 and highlighted that buying sentiment could remain weak. Despite that, I assessed it as a buy-on-weakness opportunity as investors reassessed their optimism on the secular growth drivers from EVs and renewable energy. Given the sharp deceleration and poor operating and stock performance of EV leader (TSLA) in 2024, it is unreasonable to expect onsemi to escape unscathed from the massive growth normalization. Tesla's recent Q1 earnings release underscored the severity of the growth slowdown, as the stock of leading legacy automakers like General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), and Ford (F) have experienced a resurgence in buying momentum.

ON Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As investors head toward onsemi's first-quarter earnings release on April 29, I believe investor optimism is relatively low, auguring well for ON's long-term investors. As seen above, ON is assigned a "D" momentum grade, highlighting the lack of buying interest in the leading automotive and industrial chips company.

Despite that, ON's attractive "B" valuation grade corroborates my thesis that ON is cheap, even as investors took profit. With ON re-testing its November 2023 lows at the $60 level, it has likely unnerved semiconductor investors anticipating a further decline in onsemi's Q1 performance.

On Semiconductor's Long-Term Thesis Is Robust

It's important to consider that onsemi has restructured its portfolio to focus on higher-margin businesses while also downsizing its manufacturing footprint predicated on its fab right strategy. Onsemi's leading position in the silicon carbide business positions it well as the company ramps up its production and lifts the segment's gross margin toward its corporate average.

Accordingly, management telegraphed its confidence in onsemi to maintain a "mid-40% gross margin" through this normalization phase. Notwithstanding markedly lower utilization levels in the mid-60% range, onsemi remains confident of reaching a gross margin of 53% based on its long-term model. However, ON's cautious commentary in telegraphing a more pronounced recovery in inventory digestion and end-market demand suggests buying sentiment will likely remain tepid.

Analysts' estimates indicate that the growth normalization could persist throughout 2024, aligning with onsemi management's cautious commentary. ON's "C" growth grade indicates growth investors could have tempered their expectations of ON's secular growth thesis. As a result, growth investors might prefer to sit out onsemi's challenges in 2024 until they assess more robust recovery signals.

The recent downgrade of Wolfspeed (WOLF) stock likely worsened investor sentiment on the leading silicon carbide players. Wells Fargo (WFC) analysts highlighted that Tesla's weak demand signals could inflict further pain, as TSLA accounted for about "55% of the silicon carbide market." Hence, the market pessimism on ON was justified as investors downgraded their expectations of a potential recovery to 2025.

Notwithstanding the caution, Tesla CEO Elon Musk attempted to arrest the weak sentiment on TSLA, even as Tesla posted highly disappointing earnings this week. Musk's confidence that Tesla could deliver lower-priced vehicles as early as late 2024 and its increased focus on achieving autonomy lifted investor sentiments. As a result, TSLA buyers have returned to potentially help TSLA stock bottom out at the $150 zone decisively.

While still early, ON has also observed more robust sentiment at the $60 zone, suggesting ON stock's pessimism could also have reached its peak, auguring well for a turnaround. I believe onsemi investors must remember that the company still boasts a fundamentally strong business model, assigned an "A-" profitability grade.

It has also proved its ability to invest through the cycle. Management has also tapered its CapEx intensity for 2024 to align closer to end demand signals. Furthermore, onsemi has telegraphed an optimistic long-term model, suggesting we are still early in its growth and profitability inflection. As a result, onsemi investors should consider capitalizing on the recent market pessimism to add exposure before momentum buyers potentially return.

Is ON Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

ON price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

As seen above, ON has already dropped deep into a bear market, more than 45% below its 2023 highs, as ON stock fell toward its November 2023 lows at the $60 level.

However, a timely bullish reversal signal seems to have returned at a pivotal moment this week, suggesting long-term buyers saw an opportunity to load up.

I assessed ON remains in a long-term uptrend, although near-term weakness is expected to persist. However, with a more attractive valuation grade and re-testing its long-term support levels constructively, long-term ON buyers have another opportunity to increase exposure more aggressively.

Rating: Upgrade to Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!