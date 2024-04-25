Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

H. Woltz - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Scot Jafroodi - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Julio Romero - Sidoti & Company
Tyson Bauer - KC Capital

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for attending the Insteel Industries’ Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I will be your moderator for today’s call. [Operator Instructions]

I’d now like to pass the conference over to our host, H. Woltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Insteel. H, please go ahead.

H. Woltz

Thank you, Matt. Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Insteel and welcome to our second quarter 2024 conference call which will be conducted by Scot Jafroodi, our Vice President, CFO and Treasurer; and me.

Before we begin, let me remind you that some of the comments made in our presentation are considered to be forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risk factors are described in our periodic filings with the SEC. We had stated there in our Q1 call that we believed the headwinds of inventory liquidations and the downward recent steel prices had run its course. I can confirm that we continue to believe this and that our markets have been steadily accelerating since the first of the year. We're optimistic about the underlying level of demand for our products and the outlook for our financial performance. I'm going to turn the call over to Scot to comment on our financial results for the quarter and the macroenvironment, and then I'll pick it back up to discuss our business outlook.

Scot Jafroodi

Thank you, H. And good

Recommended For You

About IIIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IIIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News