Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 1:04 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mac Livingston - Vice President, Investor Relations
Billy Gifford - Chief Executive Officer
Sal Mancuso - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley
Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs
Faham Baig - UBS
Matt Smith - Stifel
Gaurav Jain - Barclays
Callum Elliott - Bernstein
Jennifer Maloney - Wall Street Journal

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Altria Group 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is scheduled to last about 1 hour, including remarks by Altria's management and a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mac Livingston, Vice President of Investor Relations for Altria Client Services. Please go ahead, sir.

Mac Livingston

Thanks, Savannah. Good morning and thank you for joining us. This morning, Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO; and Sal Mancuso, our CFO, will discuss Altria's first quarter business results. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing our results. The release presentation, quarterly metrics, and our latest corporate responsibility reports are all available at altrea.com.

During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we're comparing results to the same period in 2023. Our remarks contain forward-looking and cautionary statements and projections of future results. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of today's earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections. Future dividend payments and share repurchases remain subject to the discretion of our board. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Today's call will contain various operating results on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted results exclude special items that affect comparisons with reported results.

Descriptions

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Trending Analysis

Trending News