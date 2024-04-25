Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Indivior PLC (INDV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 1:07 PM ETIndivior PLC (INDV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Thompson - VP, IR
Mark Crossley - CEO
Christian Heidbreder - Chief Scientific Officer
Ryan Preblick - CFO

Conference Call Participants

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies
Max Herrmann - Stifel
Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum
Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley
Karl Burns - Northland Capital Markets
Max Herrmann - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Indivior PLC Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jason Thompson. Please go ahead.

Jason Thompson

Thanks, Evan, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially.

We list the factors that may cause our results to be materially different on Slide 2 of this presentation. We also may refer to non-GAAP measures, the reconciliations for which may also be found in the appendix to our presentation that is now posted on our website at indivior.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Crossley, our CEO.

Mark Crossley

Thank you, Jason, and good morning and good afternoon, everyone. And thanks for joining us at our first quarter results call today. Here with me are Ryan Preblick, our Chief Financial Officer, and Christian Heidbreder, our Chief Scientific Officer.

I'll start the day with an overview of the Q1 results and a progress report against our strategic priorities, and then Ryan will then discuss the Q1

Recommended For You

About INDV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INDV

Trending Analysis

Trending News