Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.06K Followers

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Power - Vice President, Investor Relations
Chris Boerner - Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer
David Elkins - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Adam Lenkowsky - Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer
Samit Hirawat - Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Chris Schott - JPMorgan
Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets
Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities
Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley
Adam Jolly - Wolfe Research
David Risinger - Leerink Partners
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo
Carter Gould - Barclays
Steve Scala - TD Cowen
Trung Huynh - UBS
Matthew Phipps - William Blair
Olivia Brayer - Cantor Fitzgerald
James Shin - Deutsche Bank
Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Ivy Wang - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to the Bristol-Myers Squibb First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tim Power, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Power

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me this morning with prepared remarks are Chris Boerner, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and David Elkins, our Chief Financial Officer.

Also participating in today's call are Adam Lenkowsky, our Chief Commercialization Officer; and Samit Hirawat, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Drug Development. As you'll note, we've posted slides to bms.com that you can use to follow along with for Chris' and David's remarks.

