Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Johann Rawlinson - VP, IR
Gil West - Chair and CEO
Alexandra Brooks - EVP and CFO
Justin Keppy - EVP and COO
Darren Arrington - EVP, Revenue Management and Fleet Acquisition

Conference Call Participants

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer
John Babcock - Bank of America
John Healy - Northcoast Research
Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs
Harold Antor - Jefferies
Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna

Operator

Welcome to the Hertz Global Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Currently, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following management's commentary, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that this morning's call is being recorded by the company.

I would like to turn the call over to your host, Johann Rawlinson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Johann Rawlinson

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us. By now, you should have our earnings press release and associated financial information. We've also provided slides to accompany our conference call and these can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website.

I want to remind you that certain statements made on this call contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Any forward-looking information relayed on this call speaks only as of today's date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update that information to reflect changed circumstances.

Additional information concerning these statements is contained in our earnings press release and the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on SEC’s website and the Investor Relations section of the

