Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Meakim - Vice President-Investor Relations
Vimal Kapur - Chief Executive Officer
Greg Lewis - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Davis - Melius Research
Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Andrew Obin - Bank of America
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Andy Kaplowitz - Citi
Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners
Brett Linzey - Mizuho

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Honeywell First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Sean Meakim, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Meakim

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Honeywell's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Vimal Kapur; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Lewis.

This webcast and the presentation materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations are available on our Investor Relations website. From time-to-time we post new information that may be of interest or material to our investors on this website. Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements that are based on our best view of the world and of our business as we see them today and are subject to risks and uncertainties including the ones described in our SEC filings.

This morning, we will review our financial results for the first quarter share our guidance for the second quarter and provide an update on full year 2024. As always, we'll leave time for your questions

Recommended For You

About HON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HON

Trending Analysis

Trending News