Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) combats wildfires with cutting-edge aircraft, offering aerial firefighting services in the US and expanding to Canada and Europe. Their modern fleet, skilled crew, and focus on a growing wildfire market due to climate change and more vulnerable zones position them well; however, there are some challenges, such as profitability, high debt, customer dependence, and reliance on a limited number of irreplaceable aircraft, that may impair future profitability. Based on the risks, opportunities, and competitive advantages, I think Bridger is still a too-risky investment opportunity, and I’ll wait for positive cash flows before considering investing in it.

Business Overview

Bridger Aerospace Group is an aerial wildfire surveillance, relief, suppression, and firefighting service company with cutting-edge aircraft technology in the US (principal market), Canada, and soon in Europe. The firm has six last-generation CL-415EAH firefighting aircraft and twelve surveillance aircraft. In this regard, Bridger Aerospace is the only US company with CL-415EAH firefighting aircraft, an improved version of the old CL-415, and a bridge to the development of the new DHC-515.

The CL-415EAH has several advantages over legacy CL-415, which can be found on page 6 of Bridger’s 10K Report. These competitive advantages allow the CL-415EAH to outperform competitors from initial attack to sustained fire suppression (according to Willie Bodenstein); in addition, the CL-415EAH is the only aerial firefighting with factory OEM support by Vikings.

Lastly, in September 2023, the company acquired Ignis Technology in an effort to diversify its revenue stream. Ignis Technology develops an online platform to increase firefighter situational awareness, allowing better surveillance and suppression of wildfires. Additionally, thanks to its highly qualified crew of maintenance professionals, the company is also diversifying its revenue stream by offering maintenance services.

Industry and Competitive Landscape

Wildland-Urban-Interface (WUI) are zones where the urban and wild environments interact. These zones are at a higher risk of wildfires as houses and other urban infrastructure are typically surrounded by extensive forests. These zones grew 31% during 1990-2020 and currently account for 32% of total housing nationwide (44 million houses) while representing 9.4% of the contiguous US.

Added to more vulnerable areas, the US Environmental Protection Agency reported that fires are beginning earlier in the spring and lasting later into the fall, enlarging the fire season in the US by 105 days compared to 1970, according to Climate Central. On this basis, Climate Central also reported large fires (over 1,000 acres) threefold from 1970 to 2010 while linking the increase of large fires and the more extended fire seasons to climate change, which creates a more susceptible environment to wildfires as the springs are warmer, summer experiences longer dry periods, and soil and vegetation is drier.

To address the problem, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Costs Data, the federal budget related to fire suppression grew at a CAGR of 7.5% from 1985 to 2020. Nonetheless, even when wildfires and suppression budgets have grown constantly, the market hasn’t been able to meet the demand for fixed-wing firefighting aircraft. Consequently, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center, unfulfilled requests for fixed-wing firefighting aircraft have grown at an annual rate of 4.7% between 2002 and 2022, with 654 unfulfilled requests in 2022. In this regard, the demand for aircraft similar to CLH-415EAH grew 56% in the period 2021-2022 compared to the period 2019-2020, increasing unfulfilled requests (as a percentage of total requests) to 34.9% in 2022 from 8.9% in 2020. Even when 2022 had fewer wildfires than 2020, according to Statista.

Statista, Burned Acres in the US

Therefore, from my perspective, Bridger Aerospace will have plenty of opportunities to grow as the market demand is not satisfied, more people are exposed to wildfires, and, according to experts, climate change effects are far from turning around, increasing the probabilities of larger and more constant wildfires.

Regarding competition, Bridger faces several substitutes for aerial support, such as helicopters and big planes like FireHerc (from Lockheed Martins) and the Global SuperTanker Services’ Boeing 747-400. Helicopters are standard aerial support to drop water or retardant over and proximities of the wildfire area; however, according to Bridger’s 10K report, helicopters have an important disadvantage compared to CL-415EAH: they can only fly for two hours before having to refill its fuel tanks while CL-415EAH can be up to four hours, allowing CL-415EAH to offer more constant support in the wildfire suppression. Moreover, according to NIFC, the biggest helicopters typically can carry 700 gallons of water or retardant, while the CL-415EAH can carry up to 1,412 gallons. Nevertheless, helicopters have an advantage over the CL-415EAH: they can fetch water in more water bodies.

Bridger Aerospace 10K Report

Big airplanes are typically used to spread retardant to control the magnitude and extension of wildfires, so they complement rather than substitute smaller airplanes. Consequently, most of the competition faced by Bridger comes from older water scoopers with inferior efficiency. Moreover, it’s unlikely the competition will catch up to Bridger as Longview Aviation Services Inc. (LAS) will only manufacture a few of this model to focus on developing its DHC-515.

Nonetheless, the new DHC-515 promises to be 15% more efficient than the CL-415EAH, being the most efficient aircraft for dropping water onto wildfires. The introduction of this airplane will disrupt Bridger’s competitive position in the future. However, it’s not clear that the DHC-515 will get to America any soon as European customers have already ordered the first 22 airplanes; the first one of these is expected to be delivered by 2025, while the last one is scheduled to be delivered by 2030. Therefore, the company will likely enjoy a solid competitive position in the US and Canada until at least 2030.

Furthermore, Bridger has other significant competitive advantages: First, it is reputable and famous as a company with high-quality services, which is demonstrable by its 100% renewal rate with federal and state customers. For instance, in 2023, the company was awarded two contracts with the Department of the Interior ($60 million) and the US Forest Service ($166 million). Meanwhile, it expanded internationally to Canada and established a new subsidiary in Spain.

Second, the company has an entire spectrum portfolio of firefighting solutions for customers while possessing a highly qualified crew of pilots and maintenance professionals, who (especially the pilots) are a human capital challenging to find nowadays.

Consequently, in my opinion, Bridger has solid competitive advantages that may allow it to earn high returns if it becomes profitable. Moreover, the barriers to entry are high as these planes are expensive and require highly qualified pilots; in this sense, it’s challenging to find similar scoopers in the market as LAS is concentrated on producing its brand-new scooper (DHC-515) while limiting the availability of CL-415EAH. Nonetheless, as only one company is capable of making this type of airplane, it has a lot of bargaining power, leaving Bridger in a weak situation. Furthermore, the largest customers have solid bargaining power, as the two largest accounted for 73% of revenue in 2023.

Financial Performance

Revenue has skyrocketed since 2020, passing from over $13 million to almost $66 million in just three years. The revenue growth is due to the larger number of airplanes available to the company, slightly offset by fewer wildfires in 2022.

Bridger Aerospace 10K Reports

Despite revenue growth, Bridger is not a profitable company, and what is more worrisome is that as the revenue grows, the operating margin deepens. In 2023, the operating margin was -86.2% due mainly to an extremely high shares-based compensation ($44.6 million, of which $21.6 million has a one-time nature as these shares were vested immediately).

Bridger Aerospace 10K Reports

On this basis, the company expects 2024 revenue to be between $70 million to $86 million. Consequently, growth will decelerate as Bridger doesn’t expect to add new airplanes to its fleet. However, it’s noteworthy that this guidance doesn’t include the effect of the recently acquired scoopers in Spain through a joint venture; thus, depending on the consolidation method, it may affect revenue.

Furthermore, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA between $51-86 million, thanks to reductions in its fixed costs, making it less dependent on operational leverage to be profitable. Subtracting SBC of around $23-26 million (excluding 2023 one-time SBC) and depreciation and amortization of $11 million (2023 D&A), the expected EBIT is slightly lower than $15.5-50.5 million.

Regarding the balance sheet, Bridger has a stockholder’s deficit of $327 million and a net debt of over $157 million. However, most of the debt is due in 2027 (over $160 million), so the company still has time to be profitable and pay down its debt. Moreover, most of the debt carries a fixed interest rate of 11.5%, which is considerably higher than the risk-free rate, indicating a significantly high credit risk premium. In addition, the company owes $22.2 million in accrued dividends on its preferred shares as of December 31, 2023. Consequently, common stockholders will have to wait longer before the company can give them a return through dividends or stock repurchases.

Risks

Competition

Even if competition is limited in the US and Canada, the company has established a subsidiary in Spain to facilitate its expansion to Europe. However, this market will be more competitive than the US as European countries will have the first access to DHC-515 before the company does, so the company may compete at a disadvantage with the recently acquired (in a joint venture) CL-215T.

Lack of Profitability

The company hasn’t reached profitability yet (on a cash-from-operation basis), so the company still relies on cash from financing activities to keep afloat. Therefore, shareholders can expect dilution or higher financial leverage. Furthermore, the management expects an adjusted EBITDA of $51-86 million, which, expecting lower SBC, may translate into a positive EBIT margin; however, the company still needs to pay interest and dividends on preferred stocks.

Nonetheless, I don’t think the company will need to invest heavily in tangible assets, as it already has a cutting-edge airplane fleet, so future cash flows from operations will be mostly free cash flow.

Seasonality and Unpredictable Demand

Bridger relies on the occurrence of wildfires to offer its services; as Statista’s graph (shown above) describes, the number of wildfires by year is unpredictable, making it hard to predict future revenue and profits. Nevertheless, there is an upward trend due to climate change, which may ensure the demand will remain upward even if there are bad years.

Furthermore, the company relies on the wildfire season to generate most of its revenue and profits, making cash management challenging as it needs to keep paying its employees while its airplanes are on the ground. Nevertheless, Bridger is diversifying (or has considered it) to Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America to be independent of the US fire season. Moreover, wildfire seasons are longer, so seasonality could decrease slightly.

Bargaining Power

Customers and LAS have extremely high bargaining power, which may impair future company returns. Customers can pressure LAS to lower prices, and LAS can charge more for new airplanes or particular parts and maintenance. Moreover, failures or reputational loss of LAS scooper airplanes may disrupt Bridger operations.

Dependence on a Few Airplanes

Most of the company's revenue comes from wildfire suppression, for which it has six scoopers; the loss of any of these scoopers in an accident could impair future revenue as they are eventually irreplaceable. Moreover, these airplanes have to land, refill, and constantly drop water a few meters above the ground, which increases the probability of an accident.

Internal Control Weaknesses

The company has discovered issues in its financial reporting controls, including errors in handling complex transactions, insufficient IT security measures, and imprecise review processes. They are working to create and implement new controls to address these problems but acknowledge that the timeline and success of these efforts are uncertain. This raises potential risks for the accuracy and compliance of future financial reporting.

Conclusion

Given the risks, the unpredictability of sales, and the expected slowdown in revenue growth as the company has already received all its ordered airplanes, I prefer to see the company generating positive cash flow before investing in it. Moreover, despite its solid competitive advantages and high barriers to entry, the lack of profitability, alongside a high debt and a complex capital structure, threatens common stockholders' return in the following years. Consequently, I’ll pass on this investment opportunity.