Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 1:31 PM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.94K Followers

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mollie Hawkes - Head of Investor Relations
Steve Gunby - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ajay Sabherwal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
James Yaro - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FTI Consulting First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Mollie Hawkes, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Mollie Hawkes

Good morning. Welcome to the FTI Consulting conference call to discuss the company's first quarter 2024 earnings results as reported this morning. Management will begin with formal remarks, after which they will take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, future capital allocation and expenditures, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, ESG-related matters, new or changing law, brand regulation, scientific or technological development and other information or other matters that are not historical including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results and other matters. For a discussion of risks and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ from those contemplated by forward-looking statements.

Investors should review the safe harbor statement in the

Recommended For You

About FCN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCN

Trending Analysis

Trending News