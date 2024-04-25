Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: April 14, 2024

Solskin

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of April 12th, 2024.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week:

JPMorgan

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 1 out of 22 sectors were positive on price (down from 9 last week) and the average price return was -2.11% (down from +0.15% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+1.40%) while Real Estate lagged (-3.41%).

Income Lab

2 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 8 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.78% (down from -0.04% last week). The top sector by NAV was Commodities (+5.47%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Real Estate (-2.72%).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium was Multisector Income (+0.31%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-14.78%). The average sector discount is -7.84% (down from -7.18% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Convertibles (+0.13%), while California Munis (-1.82%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.66% (down from 0.00% last week).

Income Lab

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Senior Loans (+1.06), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Covered Call (-1.03). The average z-score is +0.11 (down from +0.50 last week).

Income Lab

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+11.79%), Emerging Market Income (+11.19%), and Multisector Income (+10.80%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.38% (up from +8.12% last week).

Income Lab

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading discounted, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) -7.07% 10.20% 25.40% 0.0 -7.18% -1.94% PIMCO CA Municipal Income III (PZC) -6.42% 5.03% -7.61% -1.8 -6.51% 0.00% The India Fund Inc (IFN) -5.66% 8.87% 5.55% 0.4 -4.95% 0.16% BlackRock Innovat and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) -5.27% 7.17% -18.06% -1.3 -5.22% 0.89% Gabelli Global Utility & Income (GLU) -5.12% 8.84% -4.32% 1.0 -8.93% -1.35% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -4.91% 16.36% 55.59% 0.2 -4.78% -0.85% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) -4.80% 0.24% -15.71% -0.8 -0.12% 10.56% BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) -4.30% 7.17% -16.91% -1.3 -4.67% 0.28% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) -3.97% 8.48% -4.92% -3.4 -1.99% 2.14% PIMCO Access Income (PAXS) -3.79% 11.82% 2.29% 1.3 -6.13% -1.66% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 4.53% 10.81% 96.45% -0.7 1.46% -1.05% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) 4.37% 14.75% 14.64% 2.6 0.43% 0.00% Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) 2.84% 9.17% -9.54% 1.6 0.31% -2.82% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) 2.72% 9.30% -5.50% 2.9 -1.48% -0.46% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources&Inc (GGN) 2.68% 8.65% 0.24% 1.6 4.00% 0.49% Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD) 2.56% 10.99% 12.46% 0.9 -0.37% -2.62% Voya Infrastructure Industrials&Matls Fd (IDE) 2.33% 8.76% -10.52% 2.8 0.67% -1.93% BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Inc Opp Fund (BWG) 2.32% 11.79% -10.23% 2.2 -2.15% -3.16% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 2.17% 5.57% -2.42% 0.5 0.28% 0.00% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) 2.05% 2.65% -24.63% 2.6 -1.73% -4.38% Click to enlarge

Income Lab

New!

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

Income Lab

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Income Lab

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 20, 2024 | The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY TENDER OFFER RESULTS.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 28, 2024 | DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders and Distribution Rate Increase. March 28, 2024 | DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Termination and Liquidating Distribution to Shareholders. March 11, 2024 | Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Tender Offer Program. March 1, 2024 | First Trust Announces Shareholder Approvals of the Mergers. Recent activist or other CEF news These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date: April 4, 2024 | Voya announces change to distribution frequency from quarterly to monthly on four funds. April 4, 2024 | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Joint Proxy Statement / Prospectus Relating to Previously Announced Proposed Mergers.

Strategy Statement

Our goal aims to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. Our CEF rotation strategy includes trading between CEFs to exploit fluctuations in valuations. This is because CEF prices are inefficient, with investors often overreacting to both the upside or downside, or being unaware of upcoming corporate actions. This could help capture alpha from CEFs for the nimble investor.

Remember, it's easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter! Our experience has been that it is very possible to earn profitable returns in CEFs. While there are numerous opportunities in the closed-end fund sector, it is essential to remain vigilant of the associated risks. Blindly chasing yield is not a prudent strategy.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.