Heiko Küverling

Associated British Foods plc (OTCPK:ASBFY) just reported its first half results for FY 2024 and the market was very surprised by the results.

Although group revenue grew only 5%, adjusted operating profit, adjusted earnings per share and the interim dividend all increased by nearly 50% - a rare sight when it comes to investing in large cap companies.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

Improvement in profitability was not contained in one or two segments, but rather was widespread across all of the company's business units, with profit improvements ranging from +19% in Ingredients to as high as +74% in Sugar.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

Based on that performance it is not a surprise that Associated British Foods share price is up by nearly 35% over the past year alone and as I recently noted - there is more upside potential.

Data by YCharts

I also rated the stock as a high conviction idea for my subscribers, back in November of 2022, and it is up 76% since then.

Around 10% of that return occurred earlier this week - on the day following the recent earnings release. Although I do not expect ASBFY to continue delivering such high returns, the most recent report had significant implications for future returns.

Still Priced Conservatively

It is hard to believe that after delivering such high returns, Associated British Foods is still priced conservatively. As a starting point, the last earnings report was proof that the company could generate significant cash flow for investors.

For the past 12-month period, ASBFY free cash flow stood at £1.5bn, which is 37% higher than the previous peak in 2020.

prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

While free cash flow benefited heavily in FY 2020 from management's decision to slash it capital expenditure in response to the pandemic, this time around this is not the case. For comparison, the capex to depreciation & amortization expense stood at only 68% in FY 2020, but now is at 126% as Primark expansion in the U.S. and Eastern Europe intensifies.

prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

As a result, Associated British Foods now trades at near record-high free cash flow yield of 7.5% at a time when the company is also spending significant amounts on expanding its Retail business.

prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

A similar story emerges when we compare the company's adjusted return on equity (plotted on the x-axis) versus the Price/Book ratio (y-axis) over a long period of time. Right now, ASBFY's Price/Book multiple sits below the trend-line which would allow for further upward multiple repricing, provided that the company could sustain or even improve its current return on capital.

prepared by the author, using data from annual reports and Seeking Alpha

Driving Future Returns

As we saw on the graph above, the current return on equity of 11.5% is still far lower from the 2013-18 highs. The main reason for the decline since then has been the lower margin in Sugar and Retail, coupled with lower asset turnover during the pandemic.

However, we are now witnessing gradual margin expansion in Associated British Foods three key business units - Retail, Grocery and Sugar.

prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

Margin expansion in Grocery has been linked to brand investments into the business, which are now bearing fruit. Brand portfolio optimization in recent years has been linked to margin improvements in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, but during the last earnings call it became clear that the company experienced significant profitability improvement in its US-focused brands.

The margin improvement story in Sugar is mostly linked to cyclical movements in the price of sugar, which now coincide with higher production at British Sugar and Azucarera in Spain.

As usual, the most important driver of profitability has been Primark. Investments in the retail business now account for nearly half of the total company's capex as expansion in the U.S. gains momentum.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

The company reported a spectacular 38% sales growth of Primark in the United States. During the last 6-month period, three more stores opened and the much anticipated expansion in the country is now gaining momentum with a new distribution center opening and more store leases being signed.

Associated British Foods Investor Presentation

As Primark continues to scale-up in the United States, margins are likely to improve further in the coming years, and this should be a notable tailwind for ASBFY's overall profitability.

Although management indicated that profits at Primark are now normalizing and more in-line with their pre-pandemic levels, there is further scope for improvement with larger scale and the rollout of digital initiatives, such as click and collect in the United Kingdom.

Even in the near-term, margins in the retail segment are expected to continue to improve through the second half of fiscal year 2024.

Operating profit margin will be moderately higher for Primark in H2. And investment in that growth business will increase again. Source: Associated British Foods H1 2024 Earnings Transcript

Investor Takeaway

After delivering stellar shareholder returns in recent years and reporting a nearly 50% increase in operating profit and the interim-dividend during the past 6-month period, Associated British Foods share price remains conservatively priced. In the meantime, the business is gearing-up for higher topline growth in the coming years and record-high margins, which would be a key driver of returns both in the near-term and beyond.

