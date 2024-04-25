Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GM's Robust Quarter And Strengthening Stock Partly Reflect Rebound Of Gasoline Engines

Apr. 25, 2024 3:01 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) StockF
Doron Levin
Summary

  • GM CEO Mary Barra's tenure is burnished after the company reported a $2.98 billion net profit in Q1, beating expectations.
  • Barra has successfully balanced government and environmentalist pressure for more electric vehicles while maintaining the competitiveness of internal combustion engine models.
  • GM's new 2024 Chevrolet Traverse poses competition for other midsize SUVs, but the lack of a gas-electric hybrid powertrain may hinder its appeal to consumers and meeting emission standards.
  • The shares have had a good run. Price sustainability will be important.

Chevrolet Traverse display at IMS. Chevy offers the Traverse in LS, LT, RS, Premier and High Country models.

Second-generation Chevrolet Traverse -- a gasoline stalwart that GM is about to replace with a third generation at US Chevy dealers.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mary Barra has bought herself more time as chairman and CEO of General Motors

I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

