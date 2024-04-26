ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I have always liked infrastructure and infrastructure-like companies, and container lessors met that description. While perhaps an ‘unconventional’ business, container lessors provide an important contribution to the worldwide supply chain, as the containers that are leased to shipping companies worldwide play an important role in moving goods across the globe.

Triton International was (and still is) the largest lessor of containers in the world when it was acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC) which acquired full ownership at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Shareholders of Triton had the option to tender their shares for all-cash, all-stock, or a combination of cash and stock. While a going-private transaction can be a risk for the preferred shares as well, in Triton’s case the preferred shares remained outstanding and are still listed on a main exchange (the NYSE) instead of seeing the acquirer move the preferred shares to a more obscure listing. That still is a risk and would have a negative impact on the share price of the preferred shares, even if the underlying company would still be performing well. A good comparable would be the preferred shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (OTC:HMLPF) which were moved to the pink sheets after the underlying company’s common shares were delisted.

As I still own some preferred shares of Triton, I wanted to continue to keep an eye on the company’s financial performance as the quarterly financial updates are the sole sources to see how the company is doing and if I should just sell and move on.

Seeking Alpha

How did Triton perform in 2023?

At the end of 2023, Triton owned 4 million containers and chassis for a total of 6.9M TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) or 7.6 million CEU (container equivalent unit) which were spread out across depots in almost 50 countries. As you can see below, the vast majority of the container empire consists of the "standard" dry containers, with the refrigerated containers a distant runner-up.

Triton Investor Relations

The utilization rate is an important metric as well, especially for a company coming out of a period of serious tailwinds. While the average utilization rate was 99.1% in 2022, this slipped to 96.5% in 2023 and just 96.5% at the end of the year. While that’s not a disaster, a lower utilization ratio obviously weighs on the consolidated results.

As you can see below, the total revenue in 2023 indeed decreased by almost 10% compared to 2023, but that was to be expected as 2021 and especially 2022 were very strong years for the container market. As the company’s containers are traditionally on long-term leases, the pricing volatility is pretty limited and the 8% lower total leasing revenue isn’t a bad result considering the lower utilization rate.

Triton Investor Relations

The trading margin was approximately $8M while Triton also recorded a gain of almost $59M on the sale of used equipment. That’s lower than the results from both 2022 and 2023 as the lower steel price and lower demand for shipping containers had an impact on second hand prices as well.

The total operating expenses increased from $767M to $842M as you can see above, but this was almost entirely related to $79M in transaction-related expenses. With a total operating income of almost $769M, Triton’s operating results remained strong. And fortunately, the majority of its debt is fixed rate debt, which means the finance expenses remained under control. As you can see in the income statement above, the interest expenses increased by less than $15M. And that’s a pretty good result given the circumstances on the financial markets.

The pre-tax income was almost $529M, resulting in a net profit of $474M. After spending $52.1M in cash on the payment of the preferred dividends, the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Triton was just under $422M. Important: The company needed just over 11% of its total after-tax profit to cover the preferred dividends. That’s a very healthy coverage ratio.

One of the main concerns I have when I see a company being acquired (be it by a private equity group or a company like Brookfield Infrastructure) is that it would absolutely be possible the new owner sucks as much cash as possible out of the company.

That’s also what happened at Triton, and that’s clearly visible in the cash flow statement shown below. But first things first. The operating cash flow shown below was $1.15B while the company acquired about $208M in new assets. However, it also sold about $353M in assets which means its total operating and investing cash flow was a positive $1.3B on a combined basis.

Triton Investor Relations

A large portion of this cash flow was spent on debt reduction (about $617M including the finance lease payments) while the company also spent $245M on dividends and share buybacks before the completion of the sale to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. An additional $52M had to be used to cover the preferred dividends.

The cash flow statement shows something else. Although Brookfield only took control of Triton at the end of the third quarter, it immediately streamed up about $408M in cash to the parent.

That isn't a problem given the strong earnings result, especially as the company’s balance sheet shrank. As you can see below, the total size of the balance sheet decreased from $12.1B to $11.2B, but fortunately the total amount of equity on the balance sheet only decreased by just under $270M. And as a percentage of the total assets, the equity ratio remained pretty stable compared to the preceding year.

Triton Investor Relations

All series of preferred shares remain outstanding, and as you can see in the balance sheet above, that means there's approximately $2.2B in common equity which ranks junior to the preferred equity. That’s a decrease from the almost $2.5B at the end of 2022 due to the company’s decision to stream up a substantial amount of cash flow to the parent company.

While the preferred dividends are fully covered, I will keep an eye on the balance sheet on a quarterly basis to make sure Brookfield isn’t "hollowing out" the Triton balance sheet too much. I don’t think that will be the case as Triton (and Brookfield) realize the current investment grade credit rating is very helpful in keeping the borrowing costs low.

The details of the preferred shares

The image below provides a good overview of the different series of preferred shares that are currently outstanding. They're trading with (NYSE:TRTN.PR.A), (TRTN.PR.B), (TRTN.PR.C), (TRTN.PR.D) and (TRTN.PR.E) as their respective ticker symbols.

Triton Investor Relations

As you can see below, two of the issues are trading above par.

The table below summarized the current yields.

Author Table

While the Series A appears to be the "no-brainer," keep in mind that issue can be called at any time now, while the Series B can be called from September on. I was a bit surprised by the results above, and it makes very little sense for an investor to buy the Series E, unless a part of the investment thesis is to speculate on a redemption at par in the future. As Brookfield and Triton appear to be too busy funneling cash from Triton to Brookfield, I doubt buying back the preferred shares is high on the list, and especially the lower-yielding preferred shares (the Series D and definitely the Series E) simply are low-cost equity the company may want to retain on the balance sheet.

Investment thesis

I currently still have a long position in the Series A and Series C preferred shares of Triton. The preferred dividends are still very well covered based on the recent results, so I’m not too worried about that. I didn’t like the super dividend Triton paid to Brookfield, but I hope that’s a one-time thing, and going forward, the dividends will remain limited to the total amount of net attributable earnings.

I'm holding my position in the Series A and would only consider adding to the position below par (on the condition the balance sheet doesn’t substantially deteriorate). I also own the Series C preferred shares and I'm considering switching this for the Series B preferred shares. I haven’t made a decision yet and any decision will be based on the yields at the time of a switch.