Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Baozun's Risky Leap Into Brand Management Starting To Pay Off?

Apr. 25, 2024 2:22 PM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock1 Comment
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.95K Followers

Summary

  • Baozun’s revenues rose 5% last year following its acquisition of Gap China, which represented 14% of total annual sales.
  • Product sales from the company’s older e-commerce business fell by 21% last year, while e-commerce services revenue also slumped by 5%.
  • Baozun’s current price-to-sales ratio of 0.13 looks quite depressed compared to domestic competitor Weimob, which trades at 1.38.

Digital marketing

AlexSecret

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN, 9991.HK) has been undergoing a major transformation this past year, buying brands and investing in a new offshore business as it diversifies beyond its status as one of China’s largest e-commerce service providers. But what exactly

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.95K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

About BZUN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZUN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZUN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News