Vale S.A. (VALE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 2:24 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Bartolomeo - Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Pimenta​ - Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Marcello Spinelli - Executive Vice President-Iron Ore Solutions
Carlos Medeiros - Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark Cutifani - Chairman-Vale Base Metals

Conference Call Participants

Rafael Barcellos - Bradesco BBI
Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America
Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley
Jon Brandt - HSBC
Leonardo Correa - BTG Pactual
Myles Allsop - UBS
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research
Ricardo Monegaglia - Safra
Gabriel Simoes - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Vale’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This conference is being recorded, and the replay will be available on our website vale.com. The presentation is available for download in English and Portuguese from our website. To listen to the call in Portuguese, please press the globe icon on the lower right side of your Zoom screen and then choose to enter the Portuguese room. Then select mute original audio, so that you won’t hear the English version in the background.

We would like to inform that all participants are currently in a listen-only mode for the presentations. Further instructions will be provided before we begin the question-and-answer section of our call. We would like to advise that forward-looking statements may be provided in this presentation, including Vale’s expectations about future events or results, encompassing those matters listed in the respective presentation.

We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. To obtain information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, and in particular the factors discussed

