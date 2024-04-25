Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Opera Limited (OPRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 2:33 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.95K Followers

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Wolfson - Head of IR
Song Lin - Co-CEO
Frode Jacobsen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lance Vitanza - TD Cowen
Mark Argento - Lake Street
Naved Khan - B. Riley
Vicky Wei - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the Opera Limited First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Matt Wolfson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Wolfson

Thank you for joining us. As usual, I have with me today are Co-CEO, Song Lin, and our CFO, Frode Jacobsen. Before I hand the call over to Song, I would like to remind everyone that in the conference call today, the company will be making statements about its future results and expectations, which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Such statements are based on current expectations and how we perceive the current economic environment, and are inherently subject to economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies beyond the control of management. You should be cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. And you may refer to the safe harbor statement in the company's earnings release for details.

Our commentary today will also include non-IFRS financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, which are different from our consolidated financial statements that are prepared and presented based on IFRS. We believe that the use of our non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These measures should

Recommended For You

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News