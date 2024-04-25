Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 25, 2024 2:35 PM ETTri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) Stock
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lee - General Counsel and Secretary
Doug Bauer - Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Keeler - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
Linda Mamet - Chief Marketing Officer
Tom Mitchell - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore Inc.
Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates
Michael Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Carl Reichardt - BTIG
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Tri Pointe’s First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to your host, David Lee, General Counsel. Thank you. You may begin.

David Lee

Good morning, and welcome to Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, the company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Documents detailing these results, including a slide deck are available at www. tripointehomes.com, through the Investors link and under the Events and Presentations tab.

Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call, which are not historical facts, including statements concerning future financial and operating performance, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The discussion of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed in the company’s SEC filings. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements. Additionally, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call to the most comparable GAAP measures can be accessed through Tri Pointe’s website and in its SEC filings.

