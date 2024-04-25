Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Paper Company (IP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Nellessen - VP, IR
Mark Sutton - Chairman & CEO
Timothy Nicholls - SVP & CFO
Thomas Hamic - SVP, North American Container and Chief Commercial Officer
James P. Royalty - SVP, Containerboard and Recycling

Conference Call Participants

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets
Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners
Charlie Muir-Sands - BNP Paribas
Michael Roxland - Truist Securities
Gabrial Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities
Philip Ng - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's International Paper's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mark Nellessen, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.

Mark Nellessen

Thank you, Greg. Good morning, and thank you for joining International Paper's first quarter earnings call. Our speakers this morning are Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Nicholls, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

There is important information at the beginning of our presentation including certain legal disclaimers. For example, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We will also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of those figures to U.S. GAAP financial measures is available on our website. Our website also contains copies of the first quarter earnings press release and today's presentation slides.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Sutton.

Mark Sutton

Thank you, Mark, and good morning, everyone. We will begin our discussion on Slide 4, where I will highlight our results. Starting off the year, our teams across International Paper executed well with intense focus on taking care of our customers while accelerating our commercial and mill optimization strategies. We're also encouraged to see positive

